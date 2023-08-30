As Katie Wright Oswald enters her first season coaching Lutheran High Northeast after two years as an assistant, she’s looking forward to assists — literal and figurative — from setter Kealy Ranslem.
Ranslem is the lone senior among four returning varsity players who hope to help the Eagles improve on last year’s 11-20 record.
And Wright Oswald said Ranslem would play a big role in Lutheran High Northeast’s success.
“Your setter is your quarterback,” she said. “I have a lot of trust in her ability, and I’m giving her a lot more free rein. Technically, she’s been here longer than I have.
“We’re going to run a 5-1 (offense) with her, so she’s going to play all the way around. She’s going to run and control our offense, and we’ve done a lot of training with her to help advance her skills. I think she appreciates the faith in her so she can try new things and run an offense. So far she has exceeded my expectations.”
Wright Oswald said Ranslem also had taken on a large role off the court for the Eagles.
“I wouldn’t be able to do this job if I didn’t have people in leadership positions like her,” she said. “If I forget something as simple as calling the shoe guy to order shoes, she’s right there to remind me.
“I appreciate that the girls have embraced me coming in, and I think Kealy has played a huge role in that.”
Ranslem is looking forward to one final season with the Eagles and playing a sport that she cherishes.
“I love being with my teammates and building that chemistry and building that friendship,” she said. “Bus rides to games are fun. I love all of it.”
Besides a new head coach, there have also been plenty of other new aspects for Lutheran High Northeast for this season.
“This summer, we’ve made a lot of different changes,” Wright Oswald said. “We have players playing new positions, so there’s been a lot of learning and figuring out who will be in leadership roles in positions that we have open.
“The girls have really embraced trying some new things in practice and throughout the summer, and I really appreciate the dedication. We’ve had pretty good attendance in the weight room and at open practices.”
Junior Sophia Wolff, who will move from the middle to outside hitter, said the preseason had gone well.
“It has honestly been a lot of fun,” she said. “We have new, challenging drills that have pushed everybody. We have a good group of freshmen coming in. Everyone is working well together this year, and I’m finding it really enjoyable.”
Wright Oswald said the team’s chemistry could lead to a successful season.
“I think their team chemistry and cohesiveness is a strength,” she said. “They really tend to get along really well, which makes my job easier.
“We also see a lot of versatility. Last year, Sophia played middle. She can play outside, she can play right side. The players have a mindset that they’re going to do what they can to help the team.”
Junior Josie Spence — an outside hitter who is a six-rotation player — said maintaining that chemistry throughout the season would be important for the Eagles.
“We want to keep working hard and playing as a team, making sure that we play together,” Spence said. “I like playing with my friends. Having that chemistry is really important and can help you do better instead of struggle.”
Keeping a positive mindset will be important when facing a challenging schedule, junior libero Faith Baumgartel said.
“You want to have a good attitude even if you lose a game,” she said. “If you work hard until the very end, that’s important because it shows how hard you want to do it and helps with the next game.”
Baumgartel is part of a solid back row whose play will be of extra importance for a shorter team, with only Wolff standing 5-foot-10.
“We’re not a very tall team, so our defense has to improve,” Wright Oswald said. “We work on blocking, but we’re going to have to dig a lot of volleyballs.”
Baumgartel said the back row has good chemistry with Ranslem.
“Our setter is really good,” she said. “I’d say we have pretty strong passing. We’re putting new people in positions for hitting, but I think they’ll do a pretty good job.”
Play on the front row continues to improve as the players in new positions get more and more practice time together.
“We have a freshman, Lexi Dinkel, playing middle with us,” Wolff said. “She has come a long ways, and she’s very good. I think she’ll keep up just fine.
“Our blocking has gotten significantly better since this summer when we were a little rusty. I think all in all, it’s going to be a good season.”
Ranslem is liking what she sees of the hitters.
“A lot of them are stepping up into some positions that they’ve never done,” she said. “They’re definitely working hard. I’m setting a little bit different, but they’re adjusting to that. It’s awesome that they can adjust to anything that I am setting.”
Wright Oswald coached at Norfolk High for five years before joining the LHNE staff. Before that, she coached Omaha Mercy for four seasons.
She takes over from Kathy Gebhardt, who went 396-144 with three state titles.
“I learned so much from her,” Wright Oswald said. “I wish I had her when I first started (coaching). Those are big shoes to fill. There’s a little bit of nerves in there. I look up to her as a role model, and I really value her opinion.
“I want to make the school proud. I want to made the community that has bought in proud.”
Wright Oswald said she has enjoyed her first two seasons with the Eagles and is thrilled to continue on by now leading the program.
“I’m really excited to be here,” she said. “I like the culture in this school and my staff is new but they are phenomenal. It’s all about relationship building, which is what you need when you have a new staff.”
Lutheran High Northeast volleyball roster
Seniors: Whitney Boning, Yoselin Martinez, Kealy Ranslem, Emme Scott, Kennedy Suckstorf.
Juniors: Faith Baumgartel, Reagan Lewis. Josie Spence, Sophia Wolff.
Freshman: Lexi Dinkel.