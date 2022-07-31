WISNER - Wisner-Pilger-Howells-Dodge was cruising along in its debut in the Nebraska State Class C Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament here at River Park Saturday evening.
The hosts of the event were on display against Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus and were set on showing they belonged in the eight-team bracket as they were included in the tournament as its host.
WPHD did just that for the first four innings, staying right with DCB trailing only 2-1 in what appeared to be a pitcher's duel between WPHD's Brady Lund and DCB's Bryce Gorecki.
The teams traded runs in the opening frame before DCB added a single run in the third then exploded for seven big runs in the fourth to eventually end the game by the eight-run rule in the top of the fifth, 9-1.
"We did some good things in the game and they step up with that big hit and we just couldn't stay with them from there," WPHD coach Ron Lund said. "We competed the entire game but they are a very good team."
The "big hit" the coach was referring to occurred in the fateful fourth and it came off the bat of DCB's Carter Noakes.
DCB scored a run in the inning but WPHD had managed to get a couple of outs and seemed ready to keep the damage to a 3-1 deficit heading into the fifth.
Noakes' team had different ideas as the left-handed Noakes sent a fastball into orbit over right field for a grand slam and a 7-1 lead, but his team wasn't finished.
They would plate two more runs before finishing the scoring onslaught to take the 9-1 advantage.
"That's how good these teams are in this tournament," Lund said. "When they see an opportunity, they take advantage of it."
WPHD showed they belonged from the beginning of the game.
In fact, Beau Ruskamp got the first of his three hits in the contest from his lead-off spot in the top of the first.
Ruskamp bunted his way onto first, stole and eventually scored a on a dropped third strike which left which left the strikeout victim, Klay Koehlmoos standing on third.
A great play by the DCB pitcher made an out and left Koehlmoss on third and he was left there as the next batter struck out.
"We definitely had our chances," Lund said. "We'll regroup and come back after it tomorrow."
WPHD 100 00 - 1 4 1
DCB 101 7X - 9 8 1
WP: Bryce Gorecki LP: Brady Lund.
2B: Aiden Meyer, Spencer Batenhorst (WPHD); Bryce Gorecki, Tanner Simdorn (DCB). HR: Carter Noakes (DCB).