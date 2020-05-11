Would rather be in school

This way of living over the past couple of weeks has definitely been a new experience. I never thought that this was how I’d be spending the last couple of months of my senior year, but we are trying to make the best out of it.
During the first part of self-quarantine, it wasn’t that bad to find something to do. I could watch TV, I didn’t have to go to school, and I was just fine with relaxing, but eventually I started to get bored.
I have been spending quite a bit of time doing my homework. I have been taking a couple of dual credit classes and they have given me something to do. I also get to have a couple of Zoom meetings with my class and some teachers a couple of times a week.
I’ve also spent my free time with my family and playing some games. We have been having weekly ping pong tournaments in our shed to see who is the ultimate ping pong player in our house. My family and I have also gone on some walks and rode our bikes around town when the weather is nice. I’ve also cooked a little bit during this quarantine.
During this time, I’ve definitely realized that you can’t take the little things for granted. As teenagers, we always wish that we didn’t have to go to school, but I can say that I would have loved to have spent this last month at school. I miss hanging out with my friends, seeing some of my teachers, and I miss being out of the house.
I miss the things that I used to be able to do without having to think about if I’m staying six feet away or if there is less than 10 people in a gathering. It’s the things that we always thought we’d be able to do that I miss the most.