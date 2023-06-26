The World of Outlaws Late Models entertained a record crowd of racing fans at Off Road Speedway in a special event Sunday night.
The event — listed as “The Norfolk Showdown” on the World of Outlaws schedule — featured fast cars and talented drivers representing 14 states.
The series was making its first stop in Nebraska since an appearance at the Boone Country Raceway in 2008, and Norfolk-area race fans took advantage of the opportunity in record numbers, more than doubling the previous record attending a racing event at Off Road Speedway.
According to World of Outlaws officials, another 8,000 viewers from around the world were able to take advantage of streaming Sunday night’s racing program at the track on DirtVision.com.
“Our biggest race crowd was 700 for the Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Cars a month ago,” track manager Brian Signor said. “So we more than doubled our previous race record. We added bleachers on the ends, we added bleachers in the pits, but it was pretty crowded.
“The credit for bringing the World of Outlaws Late Models here goes to our promoter, Jerry Pospisil. Credit also goes to (Off Road Speedway owner) Kevin Signor for being willing to take the risk. The purse was so big, and we didn’t know what the crowd would be. We put in a lot of work, but this experience tells us what it’s going to be like for the XR Series special in late July, which is $100,000 to win.”
Six cars qualifying in each of three heat races determined 18 of the 24 cars in the Late Models “A” feature, a 40-lap race paying $10,000 to win.
Five additional entries then capitalized from a seven-car “last chance” challenge. Three of those were Tad Pospisil (first place) and Ben Sukup (fourth) of Norfolk, along with Plainview’s Chris Johnson (fifth), as well as an additional special qualifier to round out the field of 24 cars, with each of those 24 drivers receiving $1,000 for earning a spot among the field.
Pole-sitter Kyle Bronson of Brandon, Florida, led the first three laps before Brandon Sheppard drew even, then passed Bronson on the inside of turn four.
Sheppard, from New Berlin, Illinois, held on to the lead for the next dozen laps, surviving a three-wide challenge with Bobby Pierce (Oakwood, Illinois) and Shane Clanton (Zebulon, Georgia) when the race’s first caution occurred.
Sheppard maintained the lead on the restart following that caution and also a second restart a lap later, remaining out front for eight more laps despite catching up to lapped traffic until Pierce — who had battled Clanton and Robeline, Louisiana, driver Cade Dillard for second and third place all race long — found an opening on the bottom of the track exiting turn two and got past Sheppard as the two sped down the backstretch.
Pierce was able to maneuver the high side of the track, above lapped cars for the last 12 laps to secure the win, while Sheppard held off Clanton to finish second with Clanton taking third.
“The track was super wide. You could race all around — top, bottom — so hats off to the track prep guys for working it before the feature. They gave us a really good racetrack,” Pierce said. “At one point I fell back to fourth, and I was fast on the top, but I went down to the bottom and got the lead on the bottom.
“Any time you have a track that has that many different lanes to choose from, you can move around on it. I had a really maneuverable car, but the racetrack allowed that to happen. It was a fun race.”
The win is Pierce’s third this season in his first year of racing the entire World of Outlaws Series and his 11th career victory.
“I think now we’re second in points, four points down from the leader (Chris Madden of Gray Court, South Carolina),” Pierce said. “It’s a very tight battle against good competition, good drivers.”
Sheppard, the runner-up, agreed that the track was in good condition, “like being back home in Illinois.”
“You could run all over this track, so it was a lot of fun,” Sheppard said. “Any time you come to a place like this and have multiple groove racing, that’s what makes our sport fun. But, unfortunately, those places are few and far between right now.”
Sheppard, who is seventh on the points list, said that although he didn’t qualify as well as he wanted to, his team changed a few things after the heat race and fine-tuned them for the feature.
“We got the lead, but stayed on the top too long and Bobby (Pierce) got by me there. That’s part of it, it’s hard to lead these races. You’ve got to know where to be on the racetrack at all times,” Sheppard said. “By the time we got into the lapped cars, which were all running the bottom, Bobby was by me and it was over.
“He’s a heck of a driver, and he’s been really consistent, so he’s going to be tough the rest of this year, but we’ll keep working our tails off, and hopefully we can find some consistency ourselves.”
The next stop for the World of Outlaws Late Models is Tuesday at the Mason City Showdown, which will be at the Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa.
Also competing Sunday night at Off Road Speedway were the IMCA Hobby Stocks.
Norfolk’s Shannon Pospisil took the lead away from pole-sitter Mark Arduser of Battle Creek four laps into the 18-lap “A” feature, then maintained it despite three cautions by taking advantage of the low line of the track.
However, fellow Norfolkan Lance Mielke made up ground on the high side throughout the race, moving up from the seventh of eight rows in the 16-car field to take over second place midway through the race before edging Pospisil on the race’s final lap for the win.
Pospisil held on to second place while O’Neill’s Dustin Jackson finished a close third.
Also competing Sunday night were the Midwest Classic Stockcar Association cars. Cory Proskocil of Grand Island won the “A” feature driving a 1971 Monte Carlo, with Eric Cerny of Rogers taking second in a 1953 Chevrolet and Ord’s Brandon Proskocil — racing a 1975 Camaro — finishing third.
Heat winners were Mike Ganskow and Cerny.
On Monday, July 3, Off Road Speedway will host a regular slate of IMCA racing, which will conclude with a fireworks display as part of the track’s Independence Day celebration.
Off Road Speedway results
(All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS: (24 cars) (“A” feature) 1.Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill..; 2. Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, Ill..; 3. Shane Clanton, Zebulon, Ga.; 4. Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, N.C.; 5. Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.; 6. Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa; 7. Tanner English, Benton, Ky.; 8. Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.; 9. Chris Madden, Gray Court, S.C.; 10. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, Mo.; 11. Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, Ill. ; 12. Kyle Bronson, Brandon, Fla.; 13. Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.; 14. Daniel Hilsabeck, Earlham, Iowa; 15. Tad Pospisil; 16. Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, Minn.; 17. Todd Cooney, Des Moines, Iowa; 18. Cade Richards, Lincoln; 19. Dustin Walker, Polk, Mo.; 20. Jaxon Saathoff, Beatrice; 21. Chris Johnson, Plainview; 22. Ben Sukup; 23. Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.; 24. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill.. (Last Chance Showdown) 1. Pospisil, 2. Saathoff, 3. Richards, 4. Sukup, 5. C. Johnson. (Heat 1) 1. Hilsabeck, 2. Bronson, 3. Gustin, 4. Scott, 5. Larson, 6. Cooney. (Heat 2) 1. Pierce, 2. Clanton, 3. Hoffman, 4. Shirley, 5. Gundaker, 6. Madden. (Heat 3) 1. Dillard, 2. Sheppard, 3. English, 4. Erb, Jr., 5. Dotson, 6. Junghans.
HOBBY STOCKS: (16 cars) (“A” feature) 1. Lance Mielke; 2. Shannon Pospisil; 3. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 4. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 5. Ryan Gilliland, Sterling; 6. David Carter, Fremont; 7. Anthony Bruhn, Creston; 8. Jordan Uehling; 9. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 10. Joe Beller; 11. Kyle Gannon, Lincoln; 12. Nate Buck, Neligh; 13. Tom Marksmeier; 14. Joe Rosberg; 15. Trevor Frisch; 16. Jace Malasek, Emerson. (B Feature 1) 1. Mielke, 2. Uehling. (B Feature 2) 1. Bruhn, 2. Malasek. (Heat 1) 1. J. Rosberg, 2. Gilliland, 3. Marksmeier. (Heat 2) 1. Jackson, 2. Gannon, 3. Buck. (Heat 3) 1. Beller, 2. Pospisil, 3. Arduser. (Heat 4) 1. Spann, 2. Carter, 3. Frisch.