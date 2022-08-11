Area teenagers with a love for art will soon have a fantastic opportunity that rivals those of larger cities right here in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Arts Center has an exciting new program for high school students who want to gain art skills and learn how to incorporate art into their future careers. ArtistsDRIVEN is a series of workshops that will be led by professional Nebraska artists. With equal parts mentoring and hands-on art instruction, the ArtistsDRIVEN program features a different visiting artist each month. Students will spend two sessions learning from the artist who will share their experiences in building a career in art while providing instruction in the artist’s medium of expertise.
The selected artists each specialize in a different medium, which will provide a variety of projects and experiences for students. The roster of artists includes sculptor and musician Nita Erickson, carver Roger Nadrchal, and mixed media artist Brooke Gettman, who is a former Best of Show winner in the NAC’s Annual Juried Show. Illustration, figurative drawing, painting, alcohol inking and printmaking are other areas of focus.
ArtistsDRIVEN kicks off on Aug. 31 and will run monthly through April. The 90-minute sessions occur on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. The final session in May will feature art department representatives from colleges in Nebraska. Students will have the opportunity to learn about the possibilities of pursuing an education and career in the arts, including graphic design, studio arts and management.
The combination of the insights from the guest artists and the collegiate education guidance will be invaluable for any teen who enjoys creating art. The program is open to all area high school students. For more information on how to participate, please call the Norfolk Arts Center at 402-371-7199.