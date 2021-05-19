Words paint pictures

“The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje is a beautifully written novel. It was published in 1992, but I just got around to reading it. I’d been meaning to for some time now, and after seeing it appear over and over on lists of must-read books or mentioned often by other authors as being a powerful influence on their own work, I decided I’d put off reading it for far too long.
Simply put, it’s my kind of novel, and one I’ll most certainly reread. More difficult is conveying what this book could be for you.
If you’re a reader who enjoys plot-driven novels, then this book probably isn’t for you. However, if you prefer to steep yourself in the beauty of language as it’s used to paint pictures of the characters and their histories in a non-chronological fashion, then you should read this novel. If you love well-chosen words, expertly formed phrases, and mind-opening similes, this is your kind of book.
I’m a word person. “The English Patient” is perfect for logophiles. I often had to pause to look up interesting words that Ondaatje used with great effect. A couple were “propinquity” and “jingoistic.” I looked up the term “wadi” early in the story and was glad I did because it’s used throughout the novel in reference to a feature of the desert terrain of Libya and Egypt, areas that are essential to the story.
There are four main characters who inhabit an abandoned, bombed-out Italian villa in 1945. They are the patient, who is badly burned from an airplane accident and who seems not to know who he is; Hana, the young Canadian nurse who has stayed behind to continue caring for the patient; Caravaggio, a permanently maimed professional thief who hails from Canada, too, and who had known Hana when she was a child; and Kip, an Indian sapper who spends his days defusing mines. “Sapper.” That’s another word I had to look up. Perhaps you will, too.
They’re a strange assortment of people living in a strange place to which none of them are native dwellers. Yet, they form a special bond, and much of that bond is created through stories.
The patient tells them stories of his past, what he can remember through the morphine keeping him relatively pain free. During one story, he says that hearing a woman recite a poem caused him to fall in love with her. That woman, Katherine Clifton, loved words. “She had always wanted words, she loved them, grew up on them. Words gave her clarity, brought reason, shape.”
Hana reads the patient stories from the few English books she finds in the extensive yet partially bombed out library in the abandoned villa. Caravaggio finds himself drawn more and more to the library because “books are mystical creatures to him.” He also spends hours with the dying patient, listening to his stories.
At one point, the patient tells him, “Words, Caravaggio. They have a power.”
If you know anything about Italy, perhaps you know that Caravaggio is also the name of a very famous Italian artist. Kip is drawn to the others’ stories, but even more so, he’s drawn to the beauty of art as an antidote for all the destruction he’s witnessed.
Despite their differences in ethnicity, religion, and age, their stories connect them. The power of words connect them. “A man not of your own blood can break upon your emotions more than someone of your own blood.”
Let the words of The English Patient break upon your emotions the way they did upon mine.
* * *
Next month’s reading selection is “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo. Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.