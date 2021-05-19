Words paint pictures

Tammy Marshall, "Novel Thoughts"
Courtesy image

“The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje is a beautifully written novel. It was published in 1992, but I just got around to reading it. I’d been meaning to for some time now, and after seeing it appear over and over on lists of must-read books or mentioned often by other authors as being a powerful influence on their own work, I decided I’d put off reading it for far too long.

Simply put, it’s my kind of novel, and one I’ll most certainly reread. More difficult is conveying what this book could be for you.

If you’re a reader who enjoys plot-driven novels, then this book probably isn’t for you. However, if you prefer to steep yourself in the beauty of language as it’s used to paint pictures of the characters and their histories in a non-chronological fashion, then you should read this novel. If you love well-chosen words, expertly formed phrases, and mind-opening similes, this is your kind of book.

I’m a word person. “The English Patient” is perfect for logophiles. I often had to pause to look up interesting words that Ondaatje used with great effect. A couple were “propinquity” and “jingoistic.” I looked up the term “wadi” early in the story and was glad I did because it’s used throughout the novel in reference to a feature of the desert terrain of Libya and Egypt, areas that are essential to the story.

There are four main characters who inhabit an abandoned, bombed-out Italian villa in 1945. They are the patient, who is badly burned from an airplane accident and who seems not to know who he is; Hana, the young Canadian nurse who has stayed behind to continue caring for the patient; Caravaggio, a permanently maimed professional thief who hails from Canada, too, and who had known Hana when she was a child; and Kip, an Indian sapper who spends his days defusing mines. “Sapper.” That’s another word I had to look up. Perhaps you will, too.

They’re a strange assortment of people living in a strange place to which none of them are native dwellers. Yet, they form a special bond, and much of that bond is created through stories.

The patient tells them stories of his past, what he can remember through the morphine keeping him relatively pain free. During one story, he says that hearing a woman recite a poem caused him to fall in love with her. That woman, Katherine Clifton, loved words. “She had always wanted words, she loved them, grew up on them. Words gave her clarity, brought reason, shape.”

Hana reads the patient stories from the few English books she finds in the extensive yet partially bombed out library in the abandoned villa. Caravaggio finds himself drawn more and more to the library because “books are mystical creatures to him.” He also spends hours with the dying patient, listening to his stories.

At one point, the patient tells him, “Words, Caravaggio. They have a power.”

If you know anything about Italy, perhaps you know that Caravaggio is also the name of a very famous Italian artist. Kip is drawn to the others’ stories, but even more so, he’s drawn to the beauty of art as an antidote for all the destruction he’s witnessed.

Despite their differences in ethnicity, religion, and age, their stories connect them. The power of words connect them. “A man not of your own blood can break upon your emotions more than someone of your own blood.”

Let the words of The English Patient break upon your emotions the way they did upon mine.

* * *

Next month’s reading selection is “Empire Falls” by Richard Russo. Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

Tags

In other news

Plenty of things to see, do in the Midwest

Plenty of things to see, do in the Midwest

It’s very likely that you’ll be traveling this summer. America has cabin fever and a good tonic for that is a drive somewhere — anywhere. Of course, there are only so many weekend hours available to travel, so I looked up what are the best places that it’s possible to drive to for a long weekend.

Words paint pictures

Words paint pictures

“The English Patient” by Michael Ondaatje is a beautifully written novel. It was published in 1992, but I just got around to reading it. I’d been meaning to for some time now, and after seeing it appear over and over on lists of must-read books or mentioned often by other authors as being a …

Bankruptcies for May 19, 2021

Bankruptcies for May 19, 2021

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

The future of public libraries

The future of public libraries

Anne Herbert famously said, “Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.”

Creighton Bulldogs master Tatanka in district D-3 golf

Creighton Bulldogs master Tatanka in district D-3 golf

NIOBRARA — Creighton charged around the Tatanka Golf Club here Monday afternoon and came away with the team title by nearly 30 strokes as it claimed a ticket to next week’s Class D boys state golf tournament in North Platte.

Class B, C schools seek individual and team titles at state

Class B, C schools seek individual and team titles at state

Classes B and C have been some of the most competitive in the Cornhusker State this past season, especially in Northeast Nebraska. From the track to the field events, each meet has felt more and more like a dog fight. It’ll be even more so this weekend as many area teams return to Omaha for …

Area girls among favorites in Class B,C

Area girls among favorites in Class B,C

Look over the list of entries for the Class C girls state track and field meet, which runs Friday and Saturday at Omaha Burke, and you’ll notice that in almost every event, someone from Northeast or North Central Nebraska is among the favorites to win.