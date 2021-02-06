Walking down the streets of downtown Pierce, several names such as J’s Place, Rivet Roasters and Massage by Mandi probably stick out. These businesses have one thing in common: They are all owned by women.
Of the roughly 20 downtown Pierce businesses, about half are owned by women.
Over the past several years, the number of women-owned businesses has grown, though there have been a number of women-owned businesses in Pierce for years, said Mandi Jablonski, owner of Massage by Mandi and president of the Pierce Chamber of Commerce.
“I think here in the last three or four years there has been a definite increase in women-owned businesses here in town,” she said. “There are quite a few. I’d say it’s a pretty good split as to men- and women-owned businesses.”
Jablonski said she isn’t sure why there are more women-owned businesses now.
“It could be that they just felt the business climate was changing and getting better and they felt more comfortable, that they would have support,” she said.
Wanda Backus, owner of J’s Place, thinks cultural changes have played a role, she said.
“I love the fact that where we’re at in society does accept women,” she said. “Years ago, it didn’t, and that’s sad because women do an amazing job, just as much as men do. We are a lot more welcomed, and I’m very thankful for it.”
The business environment of Pierce may be partly responsible, too, said Kim Fogle, owner of Rivet Roasters.
“Our chamber is super helpful,” she said. “There are so many things the chamber offers, like education, support. The chamber is really good here.”
Backus said she hasn’t faced any gender-based discrimination.
“I feel that bankers, and loan people and food distributors and stuff have really been very open with me,” she said. “I’ve also had a lot of them say I know what I’m doing.”
Still, Backus said she has a hard time with upkeep and repairs around her business.
“The biggest thing I have, I guess, would be the ability to do the work myself, per se,” Backus said. “I do as much of it as I can, but I know because of not having that background I’ve had to rely on some of the guys.”
Backus and Jablonski agree that there are advantages to having more women-owned businesses in town, they said.
“What I’ve noticed with a lot of the female business owners is they have a little bit more grit,” she said. “So when it comes to any potential roadblocks, they don’t see them as a threat. You figure it out and you find a way to make it happen, to make it work.”
Backus said a good mix of male- and female-owned businesses is important.
“I think men and women, we mesh things together and it makes things work better.”
Fogle and Backus both said the key to their businesses’ success has been their hard work, not their gender.
Fogle said she does the majority of the work for Rivet Roasters by herself, and Backus said she puts in anywhere from 70 to 80 hours a week at J’s Place.
Jablonski said her goal is to see every business succeed, but there’s something special about seeing women-owned businesses thrive.
“From a female standpoint, when it comes to business, there’s definitely that camaraderie. You want your other female business owners to succeed,” she said. “We want everyone to succeed, but when it comes to the trials and tribulations, we have a little bit easier time dealing with each other, I think.”