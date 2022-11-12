A Norfolk woman was charged with a felony on Wednesday after she allegedly induced a 14-year-old girl’s concussion.
Lovey Cosme, 33, was charged with one count of child abuse and had a warrant issued for her arrest as the result of a purported altercation between her and two minors earlier this week.
On Monday, Norfolk police were dispatched to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services regarding a 14-year-old girl who had sustained injuries from what she described as a fight with Cosme.
The 14-year-old told police that Cosme had become upset with her and her 11 year-old sister, according to an affidavit. The 11-year-old girl had apparently said something that upset Cosme before an argument ensued between Cosme and the 14-year-old.
During the argument, the teenager alleged, Cosme pushed her down onto her stomach and repeatedly punched her in the back of the head. Cosme eventually let the girl up, the 14-year-old said.
The girl said she tried to avoid Cosme after the physical altercation, but Cosme allegedly was directing profane statements at her, triggering another fight in which Cosme allegedly brought the teenager to the ground again and punched her several times.
The girl told police she went outside after Cosme let her up, and another adult picked the two girls up shortly thereafter.
The 14-year-old was taken to the emergency room after complaining of a severe headache and said she was diagnosed with a concussion at the hospital. Additionally, the girl had a bump on the back of her head and a scratch under her left eye, she said.
The two girls were taken into temporary custody of the state on Tuesday, according to police.
Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, filed a motion on Wednesday asking for a warrant to be issued for Cosme’s arrest. Judge Michael Long signed a warrant on Thursday and fixed Cosme’s bond at $25,000.
As of Saturday morning, Cosme had not been arrested, according to court documents. Her name also was not listed on the Madison County Jail’s inmate roster.
Tuesday was not the first time Cosme had been suspected of child abuse or neglect. In 2019, Cosme was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of child abuse in Scotts Bluff County, according to court records. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail. Cosme initially had been charged with three counts of felony child abuse in the Scotts Bluff County case before having her charges pleaded down.
An affidavit in that case detailed numerous instances of three children — two of whom are alleged to have been involved in Cosme’s Madison County case — being left unsupervised, left with persons who have a history of drug abuse, or wearing the same change of clothes for several days.
Further, the court document detailed that Cosme had been the subject of numerous investigations by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It also was alleged that Cosme herself had been using methamphetamine.