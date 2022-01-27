MADISON — A slew of positive drug tests and failures to appear was highlighted by a woman’s decision to leave the courthouse after misfiring during a drug test on Wednesday.
Nine people were scheduled to appear before District Judge James Kube on Wednesday for various types of hearings, including bond hearings, pre-trial conferences and a sentencing.
Of the nine defendants who were scheduled for district court hearings on Wednesday, two people tested positive for different types of drugs — cocaine and THC — and two others failed to appear.
One of the defendants who failed to appear was 38-year-old Kimberly McGrew of Norfolk. McGrew was scheduled to appear Wednesday morning for a pre-trial hearing on a felony theft charge alongside her attorney, Michael Moyer.
According to Matthew Kiernan, deputy Madison County attorney, McGrew showed up at the courthouse and was ordered to provide a urine sample before her hearing. McGrew was given a receptacle that she was supposed to provide her sample in, but she apparently missed the receptacle and was unable to provide a test, Kiernan said. It was unknown whether McGrew’s malfunction was intentional.
Kube was later notified by Kiernan and Moyer of McGrew’s misfire and asked that McGrew provide a sample later in the day. But shortly after the attorneys conferred with the judge, McGrew left the courthouse and didn’t return.
Moyer said in court that he and the Madison County Attorney’s Office had agreed to a plea deal before Wednesday’s scheduled hearing. He motioned to continue McGrew’s pretrial to a later date.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, also appeared on behalf of the prosecution; he objected to a continuance. Kube then denied Moyer’s motion to continue the hearing, revoked her bond and ordered that a warrant be prepared for McGrew’s arrest.
McGrew is facing a charge of third-offense theft by unlawful taking (less than $500), a Class 4 felony.
Also failing to appear on Wednesday was 36-year-old Dustin Wright of Norfolk. Wright, who is also represented by Moyer, was supposed to appear on Jan. 19 but was reportedly planning to get tested for COVID and couldn’t appear.
Kube had ordered that Wright provide documentation that he was being tested for COVID, plus subsequent documentation showing his test results. Wright’s hearing was then rescheduled for Monday, but he didn’t appear in court and still hadn’t provided his COVID test results.
Moyer said he was able to reach Wright via email on Tuesday. Wright apparently told Moyer that he hadn’t yet gotten his test results. He also told Moyer that he was unable to call or text because of phone contract issues.
Similarly to McGrew’s case, Moyer said Wright was set to enter a plea on Wednesday. The defense attorney motioned to continue Wright’s case, which Smith objected to. Kube then denied the request to continue, revoked Wright’s bond and ordered that a warrant be issued for his arrest.
Wright is facing a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
As for defendants who provided drug test samples, the first positive test returned was from 38-year-old Lindsay Johnson, who is charged with second-degree assault stemming from an alleged incident in September 2019 where she picked up a chair outside a Norfolk bar and threw it at a man, injuring him. She was slated to appear for a pre-trial conference on Wednesday.
According to Smith, Johnson tested positive for THC, just as she did before previous hearings on Dec. 16 and June 4. At her December hearing, Johnson called her positive test “a big mistake” and said she hadn’t used marijuana in months. She told the judge that she had done “a lot of research” that told her THC can stay in one’s system for several months.
Johnson had her bond temporarily revoked at her June and December hearings where she tested positive. She also told Kube at her December hearing that it would be the last time she has a positive drug test.
The judge revoked Johnson’s bond on Wednesday and decided to wait until Thursday to take her case up again. She is represented by Brad Ewalt of Norfolk.
The second positive test on Wednesday was returned by 25-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Norfolk. Rodriguez, who is charged with first-degree sexual assault, tested positive for cocaine and THC. He, too, was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing but had his bond temporarily revoked by Kube. Rodriguez is represented by Eric Hagen of Elkhorn.
Others appeared on Wednesday on the following charges:
Possession of methamphetamine
— Jeremy Frerichs, 37, Madison County Jail, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, 60 days in the Madison County Jail to be served immediately, an additional 30 days to be served before probation ends unless waived, and court costs.
Theft by deception ($5,000 or more)
— Dee Dee A. Yawn, 50, Pierce, motioned to continue her pretrial.
Criminal impersonation, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver
— Martin Santiago Jr., 24, 106 W. Maple St., was arrested on Monday on a warrant and appeared Wednesday for a bond hearing. His bond was set at $150,000 — $50,000 for each charge against him. He had a hearing scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17.
Second-degree assault
— Sherina R. Good Voice Elk, 26, Madison County Jail, had her request for a bond reduction denied.
Probation violation for possession of methamphetamine
— Ryan J. Fester, 29, Madison County Jail, had his bond reduced from 10% of $10,000 to 10% of $5,000.