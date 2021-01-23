MADISON — A Norfolk woman was sentenced for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance in district court on Friday.
Taylor Bruns, 22, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday with her attorney, Nathan Stratton.
Bruns was arrested in late November 2019 after she and her boyfriend at the time arranged a drug transaction to sell more than a pound of marijuana to a pair of teenagers inside a vehicle.
During the incident, the two teenagers attempted to steal the marijuana, according to the presentence investigation. Bruns then chased the teens down, pulled out a can of Mace and temporarily stunned the two individuals who took the drugs.
Bruns originally told police that she had nothing to do with the incident, saying her then-boyfriend was responsible for orchestrating the drug deal.
Madison County Deputy Attorney Matthew Kiernan said, however, that Bruns was just as responsible, if not the orchestrator of the deal herself.
After the incident, police were granted a warrant to search Bruns’ residence, where they found a large amount of marijuana and mace.
Police also confiscated Bruns’ cellphone, where they found emails and text messages indicating school work would be completed by the teenagers in exchange for marijuana.
“The defendant (Bruns) was the decision maker in this case,” Kiernan said.
The case was continued on multiple occasions, as Bruns has enrolled in college classes since the offense, said Stratton, Bruns’ attorney.
Stratton said Bruns has received all A’s and B’s in her classes, maintained full-time employment and received counseling both at her school and at Midtown Health.
“My client has acknowledged that she made a mistake and that she shouldn’t have been involved in this activity,” Stratton told Johnson. “But she’s transformed her way of doing things since this incident, and I believe that is to be acknowledged and considered.”
Johnson then sentenced Bruns to a term of 2 to 3 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Bruns was given credit for 14 days previously served.
“What is particularly concerning is your involvement with children that were still in high school,” Johnson told Bruns. “These sentences are always difficult because you are a young person, but your actions created danger within the community.”
Johnson sentenced others Friday for the following:
Burglary
— Benjamin Benson, 38, Creighton, 3 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections, costs.
Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, cocaine
— Sebastian Montenegro, 20, Madison, 2 to 5 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 7 days served, costs.
Two counts of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence
— Richard Domsch, 46, Norfolk, mandatory 30 days in the Madison County Jail, previous probation sentence of 24 months extended 12 months, 90 days in jail before end of probation with credit for 3 days served, license revoked for 6 months, costs.
Robbery, second-degree assault
— Ayle Nelson, 26, Norfolk, 36 months’ probation, 90 days in Madison County Jail before probation ends with credit for 30 days previously served, license revoked for 12 months, costs.
Driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense
— Brittany Edwards, 35, $1,000, 24 months’ probation, 30 days mandatory in the Madison County Jail with credit for 1 day previously served, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine
— Christina Kitto, 52, Norfolk, 4 to 8 years in Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for 10 days previously served, costs.
Delivery of methamphetamine, attempted delivery of methamphetamine
— Thomas Beckman, 57, Norfolk, 4 to 8 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for six days previously served, costs.