LINCOLN — There's a common phrase out there that winning is a habit.
If that's the case, the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur boys basketball program sure has it figured out.
The Wolverines won their 50th-straight game, this time 71-46 against Doniphan-Trumbull in the Class C2 quarterfinals Thursday night at Lincoln Southeast High School.
“It seems like the bigger the game, the more our kids step up and the more they want it,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “I know it's easy to get complacent, especially when you've done so well for so long, but we have a really good and focused group of kids who really want it.”
The win put the Wolverines in a semifinal game Friday against Sutton at 8:45 p.m.
“I'm excited for tomorrow and hopefully we can compete tomorrow and do a really good job,” Meyer said.
And like it has throughout the winning streak, balanced scoring and tough man-to-man defense led the way once again.
That defense limited the Cardinals to just three scorers in the entire first half, and paved the way for the Wolverines offensively to scoring runs of 15-0 in the first half and a 20-1 stretch that lasted nearly eight minutes of game time.
Another factor that made a difference was experience on the big stage.
Doniphan-Trumbull has made the state tournament just once, and that was a third-place finish in 2014. On the other hand, Thursday's game was BRLD's sixth win in seven state-tournament games since 2018.
“We've been here before,” Meyer said. “Our seniors have been here for three years in a row, and our juniors. I know for a lot of teams, the first time they get down here, they might be a little nervous. For our kids, it's just another game for them.”
Four Wolverines finished in double figures, led by junior guard Lucas Vogt's game-high of 19 points to go with five assists. Junior Dylan Beutler and senior Jaxon Johnson both finished a perfect 6 of 6 from the field, with Beutler scoring 16 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — while Johnson had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
That was a result of the team being able to exploit the Cardinals both inside and outside. BRLD hit seven 3-pointers, which forced defenders to the outside and thus freed up Johnson inside.
“More than usual, I guess,” Johnson said.
Early on, however, the teams seemed to be trading shots.
Beutler hit a hook shot on a second-chance opportunity, and Vogt drilled a spot-up 3 for a quick 7-4 lead. Will Gatzemeyer tracked down a long rebound and dished it inside to Johnson for two, but Riley Carpenter answered with a 3-pointer to put Doniphan-Trumbull in front early 10-9.
But almost as quickly as the Cardinals picked up the lead, the Wolverines snatched it away for good.
Beutler answered with two free throws, and on the next possession, Johnson corralled the ball for a steal and threw a long, baseball-style pass that Gatzemeyer chased down and tossed to Vogt for a layup and a 15-12 lead.
Darwin Snyder, who finished with 10 points, was fouled on a 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds left in the first quarter and hit all three free throws. After Doniphan-Trumbull missed a shot on its next possession, Vogt went coast-to-coast for a layup with 12 seconds left and a 20-12 lead.
That run was extended to 15-straight in the second quarter when Vogt hit 3 of 4 free throws and then threw the ball out to Beutler for a 3-pointer. Beutler scored again off a Johnson assist with 4:55 left in the first half and a 28-12 lead.
“It's a big difference just to take the post's minds off of us and then get Lucas and Darwin to dish it into us,” Johnson said.
Devin Hegge came off the bench and tacked on two 3-pointers in less than two minutes, and Snyder added a long ball with 27 seconds left in the first half to boost the BRLD advantage to 42-19 before the break.
“Our defense wasn't the best, and then in the second quarter, we held them to seven points, and then we took off on our run,” Vogt said.
Snyder's trey was the team's second in what turned out to be a 20-1 run that was capped by another Snyder 3, this one with 3:50 left in the third quarter that put the Wolverines in firm control 53-20. From there, BRLD led by at least 25 the rest of the contest.
“It's been our goal since the beginning of the season to get back here,” Vogt said. “It's a good start to the tournament.”
D-T 12 7 5 22 — 46
BRLD 20 22 16 13 — 71
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL (20-6): Myles Sadd 1-1 1-2 3; Cade Sterner 2-7 0-0 4; Griffin Hendricks 4-6 2-4 12; Riley Carpenter 2-5 0-0 5; Keithan Stafford 6-14 0-2 7; Ethan Smith 2-2 1-2 7; Andrew Stock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-36 4-10 46.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (27-0): Will Gatzemeyer 1-5 2-2 4; Dylan Beutler 6-6 2-2 16; Lucas Vogt 7-14 4-6 19; Darwin Snyder 2-9 4-7 10; Jaxon Johnson 6-6 0-0 12; Devin Hegge 2-2 0-0 6; Elliott Nottlemann 1-2 0-0 2; Brayden Anderson 0-0 1-2 1; Zach Hegge 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 25-44 14-21 71.