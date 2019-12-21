LYONS — Top-ranked and defending state champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur simply wanted a win in its final game before a much-needed holiday break.
The Wolverines got the win, and the break.
The win — 73-63 over Class D No. 5 Howells-Dodge — finished much closer than what may have been expected after Class C No. 1 BRLD enjoyed a big lead throughout the second quarter.
“It's a confidence-builder. It not only gives me confidence but it gives the kids confidence who don't normally come out and play that much,” BRLD coach Cory Meyer said. “I'm hoping, in the long run, it makes us stronger.”
The upcoming break is welcome for a BRLD group that, for the most part, hasn't had one in a while.
Many of the players were on Pender's summer American Legion baseball team that advanced to the Class C Seniors state championship game, and then began practice for a football team that reached the state semifinals — a playoff run that finished right as basketball practice got underway.
Also, injuries and illnesses had been taking a toll on the roster over the past week, including returning Class C Elite Eight captain Lucas Vogt in street clothes for Friday's game.
Throw in the fact that, almost exactly a year earlier, Howells-Dodge knocked off BRLD in what turned out to be the Wolverines' lone blemish on a state championship season, and there was plenty for Meyer to be concerned about.
“We got the win before break,” he said. “I'm happy with that, especially with kids hurt and sick. I was going into this game just hoping to get a win.”
Those concerns manifested in the second half when the Wolverines appeared to lose energy, particularly on the defensive end, as Howells-Dodge began capitalizing on opportunities.
“Unfortunately, halftime can do that to teams,” Meyer said. “It can be beneficial if you're down, no doubt about that. We just came out flat in the second half.”
Luke Rocheford found RJ Bayer for two, then Darrin Pokorney turned a steal into a layup. Jacob Tomcak's steal and drive on the next possession led to a Rocheford putback as part of a 3-point play that suddenly put the Jaguars in striking distance down 53-49 with 6:30 left after a 13-0 run.
“We stopped being afraid and we started attacking the basket, just turning the corner and going strong,” Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. “You can't be afraid to take it at them.”
BRLD finally got on the scoreboard for the first time in the fourth quarter on the next possession when Darwin Snyder found Dylan Beutler for two, and Will Gatzemeyer's steal led to two free throws that doubled the Wolverines' lead to eight with 5:33 on the clock. From there, BRLD led by at least seven the rest of the game.
Snyder led all players with 22 points, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, while Beutler tacked on 16 points and eight rebounds. Gatzemeyer chipped in 11 more points, and Jaxon Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines. Devin Hegge dished out five assists.
Bayer and Tomcak paced the Jaguars with 15 points each, while Rocheford tallied 10 and Charlie Dvorak nine. Darrin Pokorney had seven points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“I almost got the feeling that we were playing to not lose the game,” Meyer said. “We should never do that. We always got to play to win. It doesn't matter how much you're up by.”
BRLD scored nine-straight points for an early 12-2 lead, and the hosts would add another 11-2 run to close the first quarter, including Snyder's deep 3 from near a volleyball line at the first-quarter buzzer. The Wolverines' lead ballooned to 29-7 after Snyder's floater in the lane with 6:57 until haftime, and the advantage eventually reached 40-16 after a Brayden Anderson basket with 1:56 until the break.
“We came out very strong in the first half,” Meyer said.
It was the latest chapter in what has become a storybook of slow starts for Howells-Dodge this season. The Jaguars have faced double-digit deficits multiple times already this season, including a 19-0 gap against Oakland-Craig and a 10-point deficit against David City Aquinas.
How does a team stop such a tendency?
“If you can figure that out, let me know,” Janata said. “We've got to find some rhythm sooner than the third quarter.”
Howells-Dodge 7 17 16 23 — 63
BRLD 23 19 11 20 — 73
HOWELLS-DODGE (4-3): Darrin Pokorney 2-7 3-5 7; Charlie Dvorak 3-5 0-0 9; Luke Rocheford 2-8 5-7 10; RJ Bayer 7-9 1-2 15; Austin Steffensmeier 0-1 1-2 1; Jacob Tomcak 10-13 4-5 15; Lance Brester 2-2 0-0 4; Logan Nelson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 22-46 16-23 63.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (7-0): Will Gatzemeyer 3-4 5-7 11; Dylan Beutler 5-8 5-8 16; Darwin Snyder 7-14 4-5 22; Braxton Bargmann 2-7 0-0 6; Jaxon Johnson 4-10 2-9 10; Devin Hegge 1-6 1-2 3; Micah Henschen 0-3 0-0 0; Brayden Anderson 1-1 0-0 2; Zach Hegge 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-72 4-6 86.