FREMONT — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur battled back from a pair of second-half deficits, and both its girls and boys basketball teams earned East Husker Conference tournament championships Saturday night.
In the girls game, BRLD prevailed 56-53 over West Point-Beemer following a fourth quarter in which the Wolverines led 45-35, squandered that lead in exactly three minutes, and then regained the lead for good 1½ minutes later inside Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus.
“It’s a great win for this team and for going forward,” BRLD girls coach Rod Peters said. “But we have huge games coming up. It’s not the end. It’s the beginning. We’ve got to continue to work hard.”
In the nightcap, BRLD became the conference’s first three-peat champion on the boys side since Wisner-Pilger won four-straight from 2007 through 2010. The Wolverines trailed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family by four at halftime, but outscored the Bulldogs by 17 in the second half on their way to winning 62-49.
“It’s been very cool to see that they can pull it out against good teams,” said BRLD assistant coach Aaron Stemen. “I was very proud of them.”
The same program winning both brackets is somewhat of a rare occurrence for the East Husker — especially any program not named North Bend Central.
It was the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2002 in which the same school won both titles. In 2017, North Bend Central beat Howells-Dodge in the girls final and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder for the boys title. Before that, North Bend accomplished it in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002. The last non-North Bend team to sweep the finals was Logan View in 1996.
“It’s the best feeling ever, other than going to state,” BRLD junior Jordan Snyder said.
BRLD’s girls enjoyed a dose of revenge while winning its conference title as West Point-Beemer beat them 56-48 on Jan. 9. This time around, the Wolverines concentrated more on getting the 6-foot-2 post Snyder involved.
The move paid off. She finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, including 8 of 11 at the free-throw line, as BRLD finished 19 of 26 at the charity stripe compared to 9 of 11 for West Point-Beemer as a team.
“They turned it into a little bit more of a half-court game this time around,” West Point-Beemer coach Taylor Shepard said. “Jordan Snyder did a phenomenal job inside of the paint and got our posts into a little bit of foul trouble, which really made it difficult for us with our size.”
Still, West Point-Beemer scored a 14-4 run, including Sidney Swanson — who led all players with 23 points and 11 rebounds — hitting three 3-pointers, to take a 49-47 lead with 3:45 to go. From there, Brooke Weddle’s putback with 45 seconds left was the only points for the Cadets until a buzzer-beater.
“Our girls played with a ton of energy and a ton of heart,” Shepard said. “I thought they could have chosen to fold at the end of the third quarter, but they battled. That was encouraging to see.
Aubrey Berg hit a pair of crucial free throws around a timeout with 28.3 seconds to go for a 53-51 lead. West Point-Beemer had possession coming out of a timeout with 15.3 seconds remaining, and Swanson was fouled almost immediately. But BRLD wasn’t in the bonus yet, so West Point-Beemer had to inbound the ball. Shortly after inbounding, the Cadets threw it out of bounds for a turnover, and Snyder was fouled with 9.4 seconds left. She then hit both free throws around a timeout for a 56-51 lead, all but sealing the win. West Point-Beemer made a shot at the buzzer for the final margin.
“I really commend the girls,” Peters said. “They answered the run that they made on us. We hit some big free throws down at the end. I’m really happy for them.”
THE BRLD BOYS had plenty of motivation going into the conference tournament when they were voted by coaches as the No. 5 seed after being either the first or second seed each of the past three seasons.
“In the locker room before every game, our coach wrote a “5” and put a circle around it, and he let us know that we were the No. 5 seed,” BRLD senior Lucas Vogt said. “We took it to heart.”
Not only did the Wolverines have three losses entering the tournament, its previous four games were canceled or postponed. Head coach Cory Meyer is away from the team recovering from a bout with COVID-19.
“Hopefully, coach Meyer is doing a lot better,” Stemen said. “We won this one for him.”
But it wasn’t until the second half that the Wolverines wrestled into control of the championship game.
“I knew going into the game we would have a problem with their length,” Stemen said. “They have length at every position, and we just had to be patient on offense and hopefully just stand our ground on defense.”
BRLD held Humphrey/LHF to 2 of 10 field-goal shooting in the third quarter, allowing the Wolverines to take a 40-33 lead through three after trailing 29-25 at intermission. The turning point might have been when Jacob Sjuts — who finished with nine points, six rebounds and three assists — went down hard and was injured after a layup that gave the Bulldogs a 33-32 lead with 2:55 to go in the third. He returned to the bench later with ice wrapped near his left knee.
“It changed a lot because, whatever defense we’re running, we have either him or (Ethan) Keller at the bottom, and they can make layups hard,” Humphrey/LHF coach Joe Hesse said. “Once he went out, they went on a run. ... They put that lead up on us in a hurry. I just didn’t have enough timeouts to stop that from happening.”
The Wolverines scored the final eight points of the third quarter as part of a 15-0 run that gave them control.
Dylan Beutler, who had game-highs of 24 points and eight rebounds, hit back-to-back shots off of Lucas Vogt assists, and then Beutler scored on a third-chance two following a fast break. Early in the fourth quarter, Toriano Bohannon Jr. added a conventional 3-point play.
Micah Henschen was 3 of 4 from 3-point range en route to 14 points, while Bohannon had 12 and Vogt had seven points, seven assists and three steals.
“Maybe the headline for this article should be, ‘Hesse says Lucas Vogt is really good,’ ” Hesse said. “You saw him get layup after layup. You have to go get him. He can take everybody off the dribble. He just doesn’t make mistakes dribbling. … You have to pay him special attention. You have to stop him or try to, and you give up something somewhere.”
Sage Frauendorfer came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs with 10 points, including the final five of the first half to give them the lead at the break.
“We played with a little chip on our shoulder,” Vogt said. “We knew these teams voted for us to be the No. 5 seed, so we came out here and proved that we should have been ranked higher.”
Girls game
BRLD 16 7 20 13 — 56
WP-B 12 11 12 18 — 53
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (15-4): Isabel Freemont 2-9 1-1 6; Aubrey Berg 2-4 2-2 8; Caragan Tietz 3-5 6-8 12; Alyssa Buchholz 0-1 2-4 2; Jordan Snyder 7-14 8-11 22; McKenzie Murphy 0-1 0-0 0; Megan Beutler 2-4 0-0 6. Totals: 16-38 19-26 56.
WEST POINT-BEEMER (16-4): Brooke Weddle 1-1 0-0 2; Rachel Groth 1-2 2-3 5; Reece Snodgrass 5-9 1-1 15; Sidney Swanson 7-21 5-6 23; Jadyn Meiergerd 2-6 1-1 6; Emily Toelle 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 17-40 9-11 53.
Boys game
BRLD 14 11 15 22 — 62
HLHF 14 15 4 16 — 49
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (12-3): Micah Henschen 5-9 1-2 14; Dylan Beutler 9-14 4-5 24; Elliott Nottlemann 2-5 1-2 5; Lucas Vogt 3-5 1-2 7; Toriano Bohannon Jr. 5-9 1-1 12. Totals: 24-42 8-12 62.
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (15-4): Jett Spier 2-4 0-0 5; Cooper Beller 1-6 2-3 4; Jason Sjuts 4-9 0-0 9; Jacob Sjuts 3-6 3-4 9; Ethan Keller 4-7 1-1 9; Kyle Preister 1-1 0-0 3; Sage Frauendorfer 4-9 1-1 10. Totals: 19-42 7-9 49.