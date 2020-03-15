LINCOLN — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur coach Cory Meyer was asked after Friday's semifinal victory — a laborious 59-51 overtime affair against Sutton — if that was a wake-up call for his team.
“Let's hope so,” he said at the time, and then repeated it again for emphasis. “Let's hope so.”
Consider the bell answered.
The undefeated Wolverines needed less than two minutes of game time to start its answer by making three of their first four shots, and their fans finished the answer by chanting “back-to-back” before the final buzzer of its second-straight Class C2 championship — a 61-47 decision over top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“The way that we came out, the way that we played — we had to have a good start,” Meyer said. “That just jump-starts everything for us.”
Once again, Lucas Vogt shined on the state's biggest stage. The 5-foot-11 junior point guard was an assist shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine assists, sharing the game's top scoring honor with 6-foot-5 classmate Dylan Beutler.
Senior Will Gatzemeyer chipped in 12 points, 10 in the first half, and 6-foot-4 classmate Jaxon Johnson had eight points and eight rebounds while holding his own against GICC's 6-foot-9 junior Dei Jengmer.
The Wolverines have won 52-straight games dating back to a Dec. 14, 2018 loss to Howells-Dodge. It is the sixth-longest winning streak all-time in state history.
“It is one game at a time,” Meyer said. “Stats, things like that, I literally don't care about. I care about getting our guys ready to go.”
For the second time in three days, the Wolverines put together a dominating performance at the state tournament. They opened their stay in Lincoln with a dominant 71-46 decision over Doniphan-Trumbull in the quarterfinals.
Both finalists needed to survive extra-session affairs to reach Saturday's game. After Grand Island Central Catholic got a single Isaac Herbek free throw with no time remaining in the third overtime for a 47-46 nailbiter over Yutan, BRLD struggled through most of regulation before finally sinking Sutton 59-51 in overtime in a game that didn't end until nearly 11 p.m.
The Wolverines showed no ill effects of the late night, building a lead of as many as 20 points midway through the fourth quarter of a game that they essentially controlled from start to finish.
“Three games in a row is a long haul,” Vogt said. “We knew what it was like from last year. We knew it was a long haul. We kept digging down deep, and we got it done.”
BRLD did it with a suffocating man-to-man defense that neutralized a balanced GICC attack, particularly Jengmer, who was held below his season average with eight points and four rebounds. Herbek, the hero Friday night, led the Crusaders with 14 points, while Russ Martinez finished with 12 and Marcus Lowry 10.
BRLD finished the night hitting 59.5% (22 of 37) from the field and 11 of 14 free throws, while holding GICC to 37.2% (16 of 43).
The Crusaders were shut out for two stretches of more than five minutes in the first half. That included the last 4:09 of the first quarter as part of a 5:41 drought that allowed the Wolverines to score nine-straight points, including 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, for an 18-7 lead with 1:07 to go in the first quarter.
After GICC pulled to within 21-13 with back-to-back Lawry 3s, it missed its final five shots of the first half as part of a dry spell that lasted 6:49, including the final 5:02 of the second quarter.
“We had to front big guys; we had to have back side help,” Meyer said. “We had to have that kind of defense, and we had to have our guards help out and recover as quick as they can.”
That opened the door for a 10-0 BRLD run to end the half, capped by a Darwin Snyder dagger 3 at the buzzer for a 31-13 lead.
The run started when Vogt took a jab-step fake and hit a midrange jumper from the right elbow in the paint with 4:22 left in the first half. Two minutes later, he faked a drive and passed the ball out to Beutler for a 3 from the left elbow with 1:46 to go, and then Johnson's layup made it a 15-point game before Snyder's triple.
“He's one heck of a player,” Meyer said about Vogt. “I'm lucky to have him. He's a floor general and a coach out there on the floor. He knows what to do. He's so smart, so slick and a great ball player.”
From there, BRLD led by double digits the entire second half, with the gap reaching 53-33 on Snyder's 3-pointer with 4:02 to go.
BRLD 18 13 12 18 — 61
GICC 7 6 13 21 — 47
BANCROFT-ROSALIE/LYONS-DECATUR (29-0): Will Gatzemeyer 4-5 3-4 12; Dylan Beutler 5-8 5-6 16; Lucas Vogt 6-8 3-4 16; Darwin Snyder 3-9 0-0 9; Arizona Riecken 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-37 11-14 61.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (25-4): Russ Martinez 4-10 0-0 12; Koby Bales 1-6 1-3 3; Isaac Herbek 4-12 6-6 14; Marcus Lowry 4-5 0-0 10; Dei Jengmer 3-3 2-2 8; Brayden Wenzl 0-2 0-0 0; Tanner Turek 0-3 0-0 0; John Kenna 0-1 0-0 0; Brayton Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-43 9-11 47.