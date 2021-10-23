Wolfpack swing their way to NVC title

NIOBRARA — The Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack staved off a late rally and dominated in the fifth set against the Elkhorn Valley Falcons to win the Niobrara Valley Conference tournament final 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 15-5 on Friday night.
With the fifth set tied at two, the Wolfpack went on a 10-2 run that included three kills by Maddie Kolm and two by Skyler Meis.
Following a timeout, the Falcons got a point back on an error by Meis, but kills by Kolm, Taylynne Charf and Lexi Bode put the contest in the books and brought a conference title to Elgin.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game going into it, but it’s pretty evident when we swung at the ball, we were successful,” Wolfpack coach Liz Selting said. “We had to work point-by-point, none of those points were easy to get.”
There wasn’t a player that better embodied that than Bode. The senior led EPPJ with 17 kills on the night, five of which came in the match’s final two periods. Kolm and Meis each had 10 of their own.
Much like Bode’s coach stated in regards to the team, her points were all hard-fought.
The Wolfpack led the fourth set 12-9 with a chance to close it out. However, Elkhorn Valley took a timeout, then went on a 16-2 run to end the period and tied the match at two sets apiece. The run included three kills from Kenzie Mosel. Brooke Wilcox had two of her own and a service ace.
With momentum now on the side of the Falcons, Selting took matters into her own hands and reminded EPPJ what it’s capable of.
“Once they took us down in the fourth set, our coach gave us a talking to,” Bode said. “She knew that we could do it. She knew that we were the better team and we took care of it.”
Selting also knew that the more they attacked, the better they played. It was especially helpful when it came to being the better team at the net.
“I tell these girls they are crazy awesome when they’re swinging and that makes the game difference,” she said. “It gives them momentum and everything clicks when we can hit the ball hard.”
The teams went blow for blow in the first set. With things tied at 17, a kill by Wilcox gave Elkhorn Valley the lead. The Wolfpack kept it close, but couldn’t get it back.
In the second set, EPPJ was holding on tightly to an 11-8 lead, but it began to increase following a kill by Meis. It sparked a run that included another kill by Meis, one by Kolm and one by Ashlynne Charf. The Wolfpack also generated a trio of aces, one from Bode and two from Kaylee Ramold, who had four on the day.
With the match now tied, the teams were even at six in the third set. However, a serving error by Johannah Tassemeyer followed by two EPPJ blocks quickly gave them a huge wave of momentum, one that ended up being a 19-10 run to give the red, black and silver a two sets to one lead.
Elkhorn Valley coach Emily Vaughn liked what she saw from the Falcons, but believes crucial things led to the green and white’s defeat.
“Serve receive,” she said. “Not passing the ball well enough to get any offense going.”
Still she likes the direction her team is going in. They just need to be able to respond to the opposition’s toughness.
“I really think we’re playing good volleyball. EPPJ is a great team. They pushed us tonight and we’re probably going to be pushed from here on out,” anytime we get pushed, we’ve got to find a way to respond.”
Kenzie Mosel led the Falcons with 16 kills and Brooke Wilcox had 15. Tassemeyer and Aneesa Halsey each led the team with four service aces.
Both teams now move on to sub-district play. Elkhorn Valley will travel to face Lutheran High Northeast on Monday in the semifinals of C2-3 at Norfolk Catholic. Meanwhile, Elgin Public/Pope John travels to face Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semifinals of the D1-6 subdistrict at Howells.
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (21-8): Skyler Meis 10k, 3b; Taylynne Charf 2k, 2b, 3a; Lexi Bode 17k, 2a; Ashlynne Charf 5k, 5b, 2a 1a; Kaylee Ramold 1k, 4a; Maddie Kohlm 10k; Brenna Martinsen 1k, 3a.
ELKHORN VALLEY (21-8): Aneesa Halsey 7k, 4a; Brooke Wilcox 15k, 2b, 1a; Johannah Tassemeyer 4k, 1b, 4a; Kenzie Mosel 16k; Kennedy Penne 7k, 2b; Bria Gale 1k, Carney Black 1k, 2b.