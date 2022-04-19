Wolfpack girls, Bear boys win LCC invite

LAUREL — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys and the Tri County Northeast girls took home first place in their respective divisions at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge invite on Tuesday at Haskell Field.
“We had a lot of kids do well,” coach Shannon Benson said. “We just want to keep getting better every time and making sure we’re running our best times and doing our best jumps and throws at the end of the year.”
Participants had to battle winds that got up to 25 miles per hour and made it feel like 31 degrees. Additionally for the Bears, they had some health issues to overcome.
Deagan Puppe entered the meet not having run in 2½ weeks due to outside commitments and was overcoming bronchitis.
In the 110 meter hurdles, however, the senior remained sharp, winning the race with a final time of 15 seconds flat. It was just ahead of his brother Daneil Puppe, who finished second and had a personal best of 15.20.
“Dan really gave me a scare there,” Deagan said. “I thought he was going to beat me, but I came back and I still beat him.”
Although his final time was a bit off from his personal best and school record (14.64), his final time on Tuesday did set a meet record. To be able to do so in front of LCC’s home crowd meant something special.
“When the 100 and 110 were coming around, we had a pretty big crowd going,” Deagan said. “I think everyone came to watch the Puppe brothers.”
Daniel went on to win the 300 hurdles in 45.40 seconds.
Brody Krusemark of Pender dominated in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, winning the former with a personal record of 10.80. Matt Logue of Ponca earned first in both the shot put and the discus.
THE WOLFPACK GIRLS had seen their share of great teams leading up to Tuesday.
Tri County Northeast had only run in two meets so far and were put up against the likes of teams like Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, and Battle Creek, all of whom brought back state champions and qualifiers.
So when they got to participate in a meet without the former two and with a Crofton team not running many of its best athletes — their confidence shot up.“When you get to a meet like this, this is like ‘We got this’.” coach David Uldrich said. “They can smile a little bit.”
We want to see people in Omaha,” Uldrich said. “We want to continue to get better and hopefully times with good weather.”
Senior Jordyn Carr is one of their own who’s already familiar with the River City. The senior finished third in the long jump at state last year and currently leads the area with a length of 17 feet even.
Carr kept it going with a final mark of 16-11 in Laurel, enough for first place in the contest.
“I had good speed, I felt like, and I had to work on getting my drive up with my knee and I felt like I did that well, so that really carried me into the air,” she said. “It got me going quite far for my good jump.”
Pender’s Maya Dolliver took home gold in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She was also the second runner on the first-place 4x100-meter relay team.
On top of placing seventh in the girls and sixth in the boys rankings, Lutheran High Northeast had three total athletes finish second in their respective competitions.
Alyssa Marotz placed second in the girls 800, Kendra Peterson finished behind Carr in the girls long jump. Landon Johnson was less than an inch out of first in the boys long jump, but set a new personal record.
“We’re averaging about 11 to 15 (personal records) each meet,” coach Darin Suckstorf said. “Our guys are starting to place and the girls are placing so overall, I think it’s nice to see improvement throughout the season.”
GIRLS
Team results: Tri County Northeast 130, Pender 111, Ponca 70, Crofton 59, Randolph 42, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 30, Lutheran High Northeast 28, Winside 15.
(Top two finishers)
100: 1. Maya Dolliver, PEN, 12.90; 2. Jordyn Carr, TCN, 13.10. 200: 1. Dolliver, PEN, 28.10; 2. Bre Millard, TCN, 28.30. 400: 1. Rylie Arens, CRO, 1:06.10; 2. Julien Buckles, PON, 1:06.50. 800: 1. Brianna Bousquet, TCN, 2:47.90; 2. Alyssa Marotz, LNE, 2:52.30. 1600: 1. Rhyanne Mackling, TCN, 6:31.60; 2. Bousquet, 6:32.00. 3200: 1. Mackling, TCN, 14:29.10; 2. Elizabeth Sattler, TCN, 16:03.80. 100 hurdles: 1. Brynn Schock, TCN, 18.50; 2. Nicole Haselhorst, RAN, 19.90. 300 hurdles: 1. Millard, TCN, 53.00; 2. Schock, TCN, 57.80. 4x100: 1. Pender (Kristen Frey, Dolliver, Olyvia Nelson, Avery Wegner) 53.30; 2. Ponca, 55.00. 4x400: 1. Ponca (Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee, Gracen Evans, Buckles) 4:37.40; 2. Tri County Northeast, 4:39.30. 4x800: 1. Tri County Northeast (R. Mackling, Bousquet, Myleah Mackling, Millard) 1:35.80; 2. Crofton, 12:00.60.
HJ: 1. Evans, PON, 4-8; 2. Bailey Beal, RAN, 4-6. LJ: 1. Carr, TCN, 16-11; 2. Kendra Petersen, LNE, 14-8½. TJ: 1. Carr, TCN, 34-4; 2. Reese Kneifl, PEN, 33-2. SP: 1. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 36-5; 2. Arens, CRO, 29-8½. DIS: 1. Rylie Bonneau, PEN, 100-5; 2. Lille Timm, PEN, 94-8.