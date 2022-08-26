For a couple of minutes, host Lutheran High Northeast was poised to force a fifth set against Elgin Public/Pope John in their season-opening volleyball contest at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activity Center.
Instead, the visiting Wolfpack clawed back from a 22-12 deficit in the fourth set for a stunning comeback to take down Lutheran High 25-17, 10-25, 25-22, 27-25.
"I remember looking up at the score, and I said, 'Remember that,' " Elgin Public/Pope John coach Liz Selting said. "You could just tell within the girls that they were going to do it. They clearly knew that they could do it."
Elgin Public/Pope John started the comeback with back-to-back service aces from Kate Furstenau, and then Skyler Meis landed a solo block before a hitting error prompted Lutheran High's second timeout with a 22-18 lead.
"She really threw them out of system, and that helped a lot," Selting said about the late-match serving. "That helped keep the momentum on our side. You know, that helped our confidence grow with those serves putting them out-of-system."
Ashlynne Charf capped off a long rally with a kill before a hitting error put Lutheran High ahead 23-19. Meis put down another solo block, while Lutheran High sent attacks long, into the net and out of bounds to put the Wolfpack at match point. After the teams traded points, Charf's game-high 14th kill gave Elgin Public/Pope John another crack at match point, and a hitting error ended it.
"That's a great program with great coaches," Selting said. "We knew coming into this that this is going to be a tough game, so coming in and knowing that we can play with those teams ... I think that was a good test for the girls and a good confidence booster."
In addition to Charf's 14 kills, Meis added 10 kills and three solo blocks for the Wolfpack.
Lutheran High's balanced attack included eight kills from both Mia Wiederin and Kendra Petersen, along with seven from Avery Koeppe.
"Our motto or theme is 'through trial,' and that's a trial right there," Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. "That's not the way we wanted to start the season, but we have to learn from this experience and we have to learn to move forward."
The third set showed just how evenly matched the teams were. Elgin/Pope John led 9-5 early, thanks in part to a Charf block and a Meis kill, but Lutheran High got a Kealy Ranslem kill as part of a 6-0 run to retake the lead at 11-9. From there, neither team led by more than two points until the Wolfpack got kills from Chloe Henn and Charf to lead 24-20. Meis then finished it off with a kill.
Lutheran High responded by seemingly taking control of the fourth set, scoring five straight points twice to lead 16-7. Petersen, Hannah Fouts and Kinsley Carr all had kills during that stretch, and Faith Baumgartel had an ace serve. Wiederin added a kill as the Eagles pushed their advantage to 22-12, and a fifth set seemed imminent until the Wolfpack comeback.
"We were doing everything we needed to do, and I think we just got a littler overconfident," Gebhardt said. "Maybe we started looking toward that last set and didn't finish when we needed to finish."
Elgin Public/Pope John snatched control early. Charf had five kills to help the Wolfpack stake an 11-5 lead and, from there, the visitors never led by fewer than four points the rest of the set. Meis and Taylynne Charf each added a pair of kills down the stretch, and Ashlynne Charf ended it with a kill.
The second set, however, belonged to Lutheran High. The hosts scored six straight points as part of a 14-2 run that saw a 6-4 edge transform into a 20-6 gap. That included back-to-back kills from Wiederin and consecutive kills by Hannah Fouts, along with two from Josie Spence. Wiederin added an ace serve, and Avery Koeppe had two late kills to help polish off the 25-10 win.
"That was a great bounceback," Gebhardt said. "I think we started executing and doing the things ... we missed some serves in the first one, and we made those serves in the second, we made a run at that point, and I think we got some confidence and clicked from there."
Elgin Public/Pope John 25 10 25 27
Lutheran High Northeast 17 25 22 25
ELGIN PUBLIC/POPE JOHN (1-0): Kate Furstenau 2a; Ashlynne Charf 14k, 1b; Sara Bode 2k, 1a; Skyler Meis 10k, 3b; Maddie Kolm 1k; Chloe Henn 6k, 2b; Taylynne Charf 4k.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (0-1): Josie Spence 3k; Kinsley Carr 1k; Avery Koeppe 7k; Kealy Ranslem 1k; Kendra Petersen 8k; Mia Wiederin 8k, 1a; Delaney Rose-Hancock 3k; Hannah Fouts 4k, 2b; Faith Baumgartel 1a.