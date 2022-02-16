HUMPHREY — The Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack and the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs will play for the Class D1, Subdistrict 6 title after winning their respective semifinals on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs dominated Howells-Dodge 61-41 to start the night. In the nightcap, the Wolfpack pulled away from Summerland 62-56.
In the second game, the Bobcats held the lead for most of the game, but ran into foul trouble late in the second quarter. As a result the Wolfpack found themselves in the bonus early and made six free throws to take a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
They would go into halftime up 23-19.
“We switched a couple things up on defense rotating with our post. Then we started shooting.” coach Randy Eisenhauer said regarding adjustments made. “Keyera stepped up and shot some outside threes for us.”
Perhaps Eisenhauer’s biggest came as part of a 9-2 Wolfpack run to open up the second half. Defensively, they held the Bobcats to just three field goals with Taylynne and Ashlyne Charf providing key rebounds.
Summerland, however, would not quit. They began the final eight minutes with a 6-0 run to make it 45-38 with 6 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.
It was then that Ashlynne Charf took over. The sophomore would go on to score 11 of her team’s 17 points in the period. It was part of a 16-point day that Eisenhauer saw as critical to the win.
“She has so much potential and she showed that tonight in spurts for us and was big,” coach Eisenhauer said.
Though it wasn’t the result the Bobcats wanted, coach Greg Appleby was proud of the fight his team had. He’s also excited to see where his team — which only has three seniors — is capable of in the near future.
“I think the future looks bright for Summerland basketball,” he said. “ I look forward to having these girls come back.”
Howells-Dodge began the first game with a three-pointer from Blair Fiala to take the lead. Not long after, that play would seem like a lifetime ago.
A layup from Addison Schneider and a three by Halle Beller gave that lead to the Bulldogs Paige Beller would tack on five points in the period to make it a 13-point game in favor of the Bulldogs after the first.
Two free throws by Schneider kept the ball rolling in the second quarter. Lexi Frauendorfer added two of her own and Claire Korth hit a three with 21 seconds left to give Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family a 33-15 lead at the break.
The Jaguars had just seven total field goals in the first half. Bulldogs coach Kandee Hanzel credits a defensive approach that limited the black and green.
“I think our defense kind of helped out full-court pressure. It got them tired and our ball pressure didn’t allow them to do a lot of things.
The last time these teams played, Schneider got a lot of attention from Howells-Dodge on defense and tallied nine points, half her season average.
On Tuesday night, Schneider was able to break through for 19 points and 16 rebounds.
“I have to give credit to my guards who saw me inside tonight really well,” she said. “Whether it got me the free throw or got me the easy two points on the board. It was just a combination of all those things.”
With Howells-Dodge’s season now over, the team will now see five seniors depart. Coach Scott Polacek will remember that group most for how they looked at the game of basketball.
“Sometimes you have girls that are too serious or can be too negative,” he said. “This group just knows how to take it one play at a time and get on to the next one.
“It’ll be tough to get a group like that again with five good seniors that just really understand the importance of teamwork.”
Elgin Public/Pope John and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will face off for the District D1-6 title Thursday night at Humphrey High School.
Box scores
Summerland 8 11 13 24 — 56
EPPJ 5 18 22 17 — 62
Howells-Dodge 7 8 14 12 — 41
Humphrey/LHF 20 13 17 11 — 61