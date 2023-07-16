FREMONT – When the Norfolk Auto Center Seniors raced out to a five-run lead after the first inning against Lincoln Northwest Strasburger Orthopedics on Sunday, it didn’t appear likely that they would need a key performance in a save situation to extend their season.
But after Lincoln Northwest chipped away that lead to one run, Norfolk needed just that, and Sawyer Wolff delivered.
Wolff recorded the final six outs while allowing only one baserunner to help Norfolk (19-20) close out a 7-6 victory in an A-6 area tournament elimination game at Nick Novak Field.
“We just made plays down the stretch that we needed to make, like some tough groundballs that hopped,” Wolff said. “We made the plays, we caught fly balls and we did what we needed to do.”
While error-free defense and a six-run first inning played big roles in Norfolk’s win, so did Wolff’s pitching after the game became dicey thanks in large part to 11 walks issued by Norfolk pitchers.
“I just had to throw strikes,” Wolff said. “We had a rough time throwing strikes all game, so I just needed to get it into the zone and let the defense make plays.”
Wolff did just that, recording strikes on 13 out of 18 pitches to get his six outs. Four of the five balls came on a two-out walk in the top of the seventh, but a groundout ended the game on the next pitch. Only 58 out of 123 Norfolk pitches were strikes prior to Wolff taking the mound.
“He’s always been a kid who steps up and rises to the occasion,” assistant coach Grant Colligan said. “We talked to him and said, ‘Hey, go ahead and shut the door on these guys.’ That’s what he did.”
While disappointed with the extra baserunners allowed, Norfolk’s coaches will take any win when a loss would have ended its season.
“I think our sticks were good enough today to win,” Colligan said. “Obviously, we don’t like the walks from the pitching staff, but we found a way to win and played error-free, which was positive. Sticks and cutting out those errors were the keys to winning.”
Lincoln Northwest went up 1-0 in the top of the first but left the bases loaded. Norfolk starting pitcher Carter Ramaekers survived further damage despite giving up three walks, having a batter reach on a wild pitch on a third strike and needing 36 pitches to escape the inning.
Norfolk’s offense came ready to play by putting up six runs in the bottom of the frame. Wes Koenig doubled home Ramaekers and Jack Borgmann, and he finished the day with three RBIs.
“I think we came out ready to win,” Colligan said. “After (Saturday’s) loss, we were pretty upset and said that we had to come out ready to hit.”
Norfolk only scored one more run which came on Koenig’s sacrifice fly in the second.
Lincoln Northwest used two runs in the fifth to get within 7-6 but never could tie the game.
Wolff said Norfolk got the start it wanted, but it didn’t maintain that throughout the game.
“(The big first inning) temporarily put us really high, but we never really found it again,” he said. “To be able to come out with the win does give us a confidence boost for tomorrow, though.
“(On Saturday) we didn’t come out and hit well, and we knew we had to hit well so we took extra swings in the cages today. We knew we had to have a team mentality today. It’s all about the team, not about ourselves, and that’s a key to us moving on.”
Easton Sullivan, Ramaekers, Wolff, Ethan Synovec and Dylan Viergutz all had two hits for Norfolk, which outhit Lincoln Northwest 12-6.
Ramaekers picked up the win, allowing four runs on four hits in four innings with eight walks and three strikeouts.
Norfolk faces Lincoln Northeast on Monday in another elimination game.
Lincoln Northwest 121 020 0 – 6 6 0
Norfolk Seniors 610 000 x – 7 12 0
WP: Carter Ramaekers. LP: Peyton Williams. Sv.: Sawyer Wolff. 2B: (LNW) Williams, Erich Greiser; (NOR) West Koenig, Ethan Synovec.