VALENTINE — Three law enforcement officers testified on Tuesday at a hearing in the case of a Cherry County man accused of killing 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss with an ax last year.
During the hearing, a pair of officials with the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol testified to the events that followed the disappearance of Ruth Wittmuss on Aug. 23, 2021.
Kevin Kilmer, 26, was booked into the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of murder on Aug. 24 last year. He was formally charged on Aug. 26 with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Todd Lancaster, Kilmer’s attorney, filed a motion last month to suppress any statements made by Kilmer to law enforcement officials after his arrest. Lancaster alleged that any statements by Kilmer were the product of an illegal arrest. Such disclosures were received by authorities in violation of Kilmer’s right to have an attorney present, Lancaster said.
Kilmer, according to Lancaster’s motion, did not intelligently waive his Miranda rights, and his interrogators “failed to scrupulously honor his invocation of constitutional rights.”
The first of three witnesses called on Tuesday by Mike Guinan, assistant Nebraska attorney general, was Erick Wickman, the chief deputy sheriff for Cherry County.
Wickman, whose testimony lasted over an hour, said he received a call fom a dispatcher around 9 p.m. Central time — Valentine is located within the Central time zone, Kilgore in Mountain time — on Aug. 23. A woman who was a friend of Kilmer’s at the time told the dispatcher that a bloody Kilmer had recently shown up to her house asking if he could take a shower.
“(Kilmer) had told (his friend) that she would be upset with him if she knew what he had done,” Wickman testified.
Eventually, Wickman said, Kilmer told the woman that he had killed Wittmuss with an ax, put her body in a suitcase and dumped the suitcase on the side of a county road. Kilmer allegedly detailed the condition of Wittmuss’ body and how her head had looked after she had been struck with an ax.
After speaking with the dispatcher, Wickman said he drove to the sheriff’s office in Valentine so that he could call the woman and record the phone call in his office. Wickman then notified Sheriff Rusty Osburn of the information he had received, and they both began investigating.
Kilmer’s friend had provided a description of the vehicle — a red Dodge Caravan with a white hatchback — so Wickman drove to Kilgore in an attempt to locate the vehicle. Wickman found the van at 104 Hunt St. and met Osburn there.
After knocking at the residence, a man who had been living at 104 Hunt St. with Wittmuss answered the door. Kilmer, who had only been staying at the home for a few days, was in a bedroom.
Wickman followed the man into the home, and eventually Kilmer came out of the bedroom and spoke with Wickman. Kilmer, Wickman said, was wearing clothes that his friend had previously described Kilmer as having changed into: a black dress and heels.
The chief deputy said he asked Kilmer of Wittmuss’ whereabouts. Kilmer said he hadn’t seen Wittmuss all day.
Less than five minutes after the officers’ arrival, according to Wickman’s body cam footage, Wickman told Kilmer he wasn’t free to leave. Kilmer was told by Wickman that law enforcement officials would stay at the residence until either Wittmuss appeared or they obtained more information.
About 23 minutes after Wickman’s and Osburn’s contact with Kilmer, Wickman advised Kilmer of his Miranda rights. Kilmer waived his rights and answered Wickman’s questions.
Kilmer never admitted to Wickman that he killed Wittmuss, Wickman said. Instead, he claimed that Wittmuss was “in a bad mood and said she was going to go for a walk.”
Osburn, meanwhile, had left the Kilgore residence and drove around the area looking for someone walking or for a body in the ditch.
Over the next 2½ hours, Wickman and Kilmer conversed intermittently. Much of that time was spent outside the residence, although Wickman did follow Kilmer into the home a couple of times when Kilmer wanted to grab a cigarette or use the bathroom.
During one such trip into the residence, Wickman said he noticed blood spatter on a wall, as well as on a boot that Kilmer said Wittmuss had been wearing. There also was blood underneath a countertop and other physical evidence in the area, Wickman said.
The chief deputy grabbed the blood-stained boot and added it to a bag of evidence that included the clothes Kilmer had been wearing when officials arrived. When Kilmer changed his clothes, he also changed out of the heel-type shoes he was wearing and into a pair of flat-bottom shoes, according to Wickman’s testimony.
Back outside, in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, Wickman told Kilmer that rather than wait outside 104 Hunt St., they could drive to the sheriff’s office and stay there until they learned more about what had transpired.
Wickman was placing items into his patrol vehicle, he said, when Kilmer fled from the scene on foot.
At no point during the time that they were together did Wickman tell Kilmer he was under arrest, Wickman testified. Kilmer also didn’t show signs of impairment and appeared to understand Wickman’s questions.
Osburn also testified that Kilmer didn’t show any signs of impairment and appeared to be following everything the officers said.
“I told him that our concern was that he had harmed (Wittmuss) in some manner,” Osburn said. “He acted shocked and said he would never do anything like that. I asked him why (Kilmer’s friend) would call us and give us that kind of report. I confronted him directly with information about a homicide and he denied knowing anything about it.”
DION NEUMILLER, an investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol, drove to Cherry County from North Platte on Aug. 24 to help other law enforcement officials map out the scene of a possible homicide.
Early that afternoon, about 45 minutes after Neumiller arrived in Kilgore, Kilmer was located and taken into custody. He was transported to Cherry County Hospital in Valentine as it was believed he had spent the night outside and complained of having numerous mosquito bites.
Neumiller and another investigator observed Kilmer while he was treated by medical staff at the hospital for about an hour. The then-25-year-old was medically cleared and transported to the jail, where he was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Neumiller and the second investigator then interviewed Kilmer for about 2½ hours, he said. Kilmer was not advised of his rights at that time.
After the investigators’ first interview with Kilmer, Neumiller said they were driving to Kilgore when he received a phone call that Wittmuss’ body had been found.
So the investigators then went back to the jail and told Kilmer he was being charged with first-degree murder. Kilmer, Neumiller said, was then advised of his rights. Kilmer apparently did not know whether he wanted to proceed with or without an attorney, so a second interview was not conducted.
While cross-examining Neumiller, Lancaster asked the investigator if Kilmer showed signs of impairment or made any type of medical complaints. Neumiller said that Kilmer told him that he felt dehydrated and had blacked out prior to the interview.
Kilmer, according to Neumiller’s police reports, told the investigator he wanted to take a nap. Kilmer also claimed that when he spoke to his friend the night before about what had happened, he had just smoked marijuana.
Moreover, Neumiller said that Kilmer had displayed some “bizarre” behaviors. He had occasional outbursts, was cyclical and exhibited “up and down” conduct.
Despite this, Neumiller said the investigators continued to question Kilmer because he was still responding.
AFTER NEUMILLER’S TESTIMONY, District Judge Mark Kozisek granted the attorneys’ request to submit written briefs that will contain arguments as to whether Kilmer’s statements to law enforcement officials should be admissible at trial. Prosecutors will have until Friday, Sept. 30, to submit a brief, and Lancaster will have a week thereafter to submit a response.
Kozisek, who received several evidentiary exhibits consisting mostly of body cam footage at various locations, will make a ruling after reviewing the evidence submitted on Tuesday, as well as the counselors’ briefs.
Kilmer, who is being held on $1 million bond, faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.