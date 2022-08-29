Ever since Lutheran High Northeast moved to eight-man football ahead of the 2018 season, the program has enjoyed sustained success.
In the four seasons since the change, the Eagles have gone 31-9, good for a winning percentage of .775. They’ve also made the playoffs in all of those seasons — including two district championships — going 4-4 in postseason play.
Of all those seasons, the 2021 might have been the most dominant.
Lutheran High went 8-0 in the regular season, beating its opponents by an average of 25 points a game and winning four of its seven games played by more than one possession. A game at home against Tilden Elkhorn Valley was forfeited by the Falcons.
However, the magic ran out in the first round of the playoffs.
With nine seconds left in regulation against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the Eagles found themselves down 36-35 with nine seconds left after a touchdown on a wildcat run by Keaton Ranslem.
The Eagles decided to put the game away by going for two and had Ranslem run the same play that he scored on moments earlier.
This time, he was stopped a yard and a half short of the goal line, ending Lutheran High’s season.
Not even two months after that night, a big change swept through North 37th Street that will affect the Eagles for the next two years.
When new classes for the upcoming schedule cycle were announced in December, it was revealed that Lutheran High would be among the Class D1 teams ineligible for the playoffs since its boys enrollment numbers were higher than the class’s cutoff number of 47. Lutheran High’s enrollment this cycle comes in at 55.
However, despite the high number, it won’t necessarily translate on the field. The Eagles won’t have enough players to field a junior varsity team.
So now, a state championship is out of the question for this year and next, but coach Darin Suckstorf said he doesn’t feel that it’s affected the team’s motivation heading into the season.
“I think there’s only one team that’s happy at the end of the year, and that’s the team that wins it all,” he said. “We’ll have different goals, but it’ll be something to work toward.
“Football’s a great team sport and I think it does a lot for the kids and I think we can still have a good, memorable season without playoffs.”
Much of the team that went undefeated a year ago remains, but the Eagles will have to replace a handful of key contributors. Four seniors graduated, including Ranslem, top receiver Cort McKeown and impact linemen Chantz Ames.
Champion White, who factored in as a receiver and running back, returned to Pierce High. Harrison Holdorf, a top lineman from the 2021 team, will not come out for football this year.
Ranslem in particular was a huge part of Lutheran High’s offense, as the Eagles ran the wildcat through him quite often.
Now that he’s gone, Suckstorf isn’t quite sure how it will affect their offensive approach. However, there are some names he feels can contribute out of the backfield.
“I don’t know yet. It could be a Jazee Ames in the wildcat. It could be Collin Schroeder at the wildcat. Maybe it’s Josh Rojas and Landon (Johnson) who get more carries,” he said. “It’s going to kind of see how camp goes and see where our strengths are.”
The backfield does return quarterback Landon Johnson, who handled the starting duties last year as a sophomore.
Johnson is rejoined by Rojas, who looks to have a bigger impact as a receiver and defensive back.
Carson Anderson and Tate Collison could both make big strides as well.
Suckstorf is eager to see what he can get out of not only Schroeder but also Evan Glaser. The two seniors have great size but were hurt for all of last year. Schroeder will be a fullback while Glaser gets work on the offensive and defensive lines, specifically at center.
Suckstorf hopes that he can not only get a healthy year out of both of them, but potentially get two new weapons.
“(Glaser) got hurt last year and he’s kind of played tight end before that so it’ll be very new for him this year,” Suckstorf said.
New names to the cause include a pair of players with great athleticism but not a lot of experience on the gridiron.
“We have a senior, Logan Stromquist. He’s got a great motor,” Suckstorf said. “Last year was his first year out, so just to get him a lot of game experience will be important early on.”
The other is Gavin Kinter, someone Suckstorf feels can be a key contributor as a wide receiver and tight end.
“He’s a real good-looking athlete. One of the fastest kids in the school,” he said. “He played last year, and he’s going to play a big role this year. I think he can have a breakout year.”
The biggest key for the blue and white (other than health) will be the ability to develop and sustain both an offensive and defensive line.
With the number of new names to break in, it will be important to prepare them for a tough schedule.
“Getting those guys ready to go and develop with those positions, especially in eight-man, is always key,” Suckstorf said. “If you have one guy hurt, you don’t want to double team.”
That tough schedule starts with an opening test at home against Wisner-Pilger. The Gators reached the playoffs a year ago and bring back a collection of good athletes, most notably running back Hunter Palmer and quarterback August Scholting.
“We haven’t seen them since JV two, three years ago,” Suckstorf said. “So that’ll be a tough game.”
A Thursday-night bout with Genoa Twin River, which moved down from 11-man football last season, follows in week two.
The Titans haven’t won a game since Oct. 25, 2019, but Suckstorf won’t let his guard down.
“I know they struggled in 11-man,” Suckstorf said. “But in eight-man that might be something for them.”
The next week will be the first of two road trips; one to West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and another to Summerland.
From there, the Eagles will alternate between home and away games for the rest of the year. They’ll host Bassett North Central before heading up to Plainview.
Then on senior day, they take on Tilden Elkhorn Valley before wrapping up their season the following Thursday at Neligh-Oakdale.
Suckstorf sees a competitive spirit in the Eagles that could pay dividends this year.
Over the summer, Lutheran High had a summer camp at Concordia University, where the Eagles had to break in a lot of new faces.
At one point, Suckstorf saw a desire to win that he hopes will translate well.
“I thought they did a very good job,” he said. “There was a competition at the end where we competed and it came down to the last play to win the competition. I think they’re very competitive.”
Still, there are new faces, many of whom will have to really get to know each other to succeed. As a result, the practices leading up to each game will be big for the Eagles.
“With a lot of new guys that need a lot of reps,” Suckstorf said. “We’ve got to be a really good practice team to get these kids ready and ready to go for big-time games.”
Through practice and more, Suckstorf hopes that the guys can become good teammates
“I think creating good teammates throughout the whole year is going to be important,” he said. “And then developing the offensive and defensive line I think are the two keys.”
Despite that inexperience in many areas, Suckstorf sees it as beneficial that a large number of impact players from last year’s team will be back to help those without as much experience.
Having those players back from a team that ran the table in the regular season will provide plenty of motivation and help the team jell together.
“I think we’ve only had a couple undefeated seasons at Lutheran High and they were one of them so they’ve got some confidence there,” he said. “I think they’re going to want to try to do that again. I think experience helps a little bit.
“They know what it takes. There’s no easy schedule, no easy games in Northeast Nebraska. Every week you’ve got to take it tough.”