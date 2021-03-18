Research has continued to improve crops, but it might be hard to find a seed that benefited more than sorghum.
From waxy sorghum to white sorghum, there are at least five colors and more varieties that can be grown for profit. They are used in such products as ethanol, Chinese whiskey, gluten-free flour for human consumption, pet food, livestock feed and more.
Klint Stewart, who worked in sorghum research before he returned to farming, said there are specialty markets for sorghum, including low-acre options.
Stewart, who grew up on a farm between Newman Grove and Albion, said gone are the days when there were two primary colors of sorghum — red and yellow.
Stewart said the markets include the bird feeding industry, which wants red. The pet food industry likes yellow or white. There’s also bronze, tan, white and black, with various uses such as flour or livestock feed, he said.
Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, said there’s opportunity for producers to minimize risk and guarantee profits by planting a specific variety of sorghum and selling it for a specific use.
“Know your end-user before you ever plant a seed,” Blum said. “Ask them, ‘What is it that you want?’ Then you can get that in a contract.”
Blum said the idea is not necessarily to be competing for quantity of bushels produced, but by quality.
Stewart said he grew white sorghum last year — both conventional and organic. The sorghum was converted into flour, and white is preferred because it is like wheat and has less color for the bread or pasta. A benefit of sorghum is that all of it is naturally gluten-free.
Food grade sorghum is worth a premium, Stewart said. And the genetics have improved the yield and stand of it over the decades, he said.
Blum said the Nebraska Food for Health Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is interested in developing consumer products using red or onyx sorghum.
“It’s really an exciting time to be working in sorghum,” Blum said, “because there’s some really cool things happening like market maturations with more and more products using sorghum, but also things on the horizon from a nutraceutical standpoint and things being done there.”
No other grain can match the significant amounts of protein, niacin, riboflavin, thiamin, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, fiber and antioxidants that sorghum contains.
Blum said he has been with the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board for about two years. The board has existed for 38 years.
Since 1979, there actually are fewer acres planted to sorghum in Nebraska. Blum said he is hoping to help rebuild the industry.
“That’s what I get excited about. One thing I really want to make a point is that it isn’t a competition between corn and soybeans and wheat. Other states don’t work as well as we do together in Nebraska. Maybe at one time it was in Nebraska, too, but it isn’t now.”
Blum said the philosophy that he and other commodity directors in Nebraska have taken is that their growers — like Stewart — are growing more than one crop.
“Since we are all funded by their individual checkoff dollars, then we better be working together,” Blum said.
Stewart said the bottom line is they want farmers to be more profitable. Every grain has its uses and there is value to being diversified, he said.