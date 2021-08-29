It wasn’t that long ago that the Eagles of Lutheran High Northeast dropped a heartbreaker to Weeping Water in the second round of the playoffs to end their 2020 season.
With a new year on the horizon, the roster will look much different.
The Eagles graduated a total of 10 seniors in May, including two Class D Elite 8 second-teamers in running back Eli Knapp and quarterback Haydyn Beaudette.
What’s left is a team with just four seniors leading the charge. The team does have 10 juniors, nine sophomores and eight freshmen.
Because of this, coach Darin Suckstorf sees it as pivotal that Lutheran High’s underclassmen play a bigger role.
“We need guys to step up. We have a lot of sophomores that are capable of playing. We’ve got a lot of juniors and seniors that can play, too, but our senior class only has four,” he said. “So we’re going to need some of those sophomores to step in and play for us.”
One of those sophomores is Landon Johnson, who figures to be the top choice to replace Beaudette at quarterback. Senior Keaton Ranslem will fill in to run the wildcat.
The senior class that graduated a year ago held a dearth of fullbacks, which allowed the Eagles to go under center more and use less of the single-wing package than in years past. With that depth now gone, the team will go back to that offense from years past.
“I think we’ll look more like we did in 2018 and 2019, with more of our single-wing packages,” Suckstorf said. “We were pretty under center, we had a really good fullback last year, not that we don’t have a good fullback this year, but we don’t have a lot of depth at that position, so, you’ll see under center and our single-wing package.”
Although the team lost key contributors from a year ago, they Eagles are not bereft of talent. Far from it.
The blue and white will have many players who can make an impact in many areas.
Chantz Ames and Collin Schroeder have put in a lot of work in the offseason and figure to be focal points for the offense and defense, according to Suckstorf.
“Chantz Ames will be a good nose guard for us on the defensive line, with Harrison Holdorff and Chris Ames,” Suckstorff said. “Those guys will be our big d-line up front so we can at least keep people at check with the run game, hopefully.”
Additional impact players include seniors Cort McKeown and Ranslem, who will have a bigger role in the offense as a top running back. As a wide receiver, McKeown is a big downfield threat who can play in and out of the box. He’ll also be one of the best returning cornerbacks for the team.
Each player’s name is one we’ll hear a lot throughout the season. However, with a bevy of new contributors, it’ll be important to get better as the season goes on.
“I know it’s pretty cliché, but we have a lot of sophomores and we have some juniors that haven’t played a lot for us,” Suckstorf said. “So it’s going to be important that they get some game reps, live reps to get some film on them so they can know what they need to improve on.”
The seniors will play a big role in developing them, but what’s more important to Suckstorf is staying healthy.
“We need all four of our seniors to stay healthy and be leaders on this team,” he said. “The juniors also need to stay healthy and then those sophomores, we’re going to have to develop.”
Because of the risk for injury, developing depth as the season goes on will be another big priority for the Eagles. It’s one thing to lose as many seniors as they did, but now they’ll need to have guys ready to step up if the one in front of them goes down with an injury. The lack of depth is something Suckstorf feels did them in last season.
“When we got to that Weeping Water game and had a couple of guys go down, we didn’t have depth. I think that was a big key factor,” he said. “We didn’t have the backups ready.”
Among those injured were Beaudette and McKeown. Over the past two seasons, Schroeder hasn’t seen the field as much due to injuries. Even now, he’s dealing with a hamstring injury that’s keeping him out.
The Eagles open the season at Madison, then travel to Atkinson to face West Holt. Next, they return home to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a Thursday night game before traveling to take on Wakefield, which went 7-0 last season and has won six or more games in each of the past five years.
The Trojans gave Lutheran High their only loss of the regular season.
That game is followed by one at home against Elkhorn Valley, then at Hartington-Newcastle. Following Senior Night against Plainview, the blue and white travel to face Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. The Bears made the second round of the state tournament in 2020.
“I think anytime you’ve got film on someone and how they want to defend you, how they want to attack you, it gives you a little better idea of how you want to gameplan,”Suckstorf said. “In eight-man, I think it’s subject to change every game, it seems like.”
Each team within the district is one Suckstorf believes will improve this season. Wakefield and LCC especially will be teams the Eagles pay close attention to leading up to those contests.
“Laurel I think will improve off their playoff run last year and Wakefield kind of uses their regular season as their playoffs. They’re motivated each game,” he said. “I know those two are kind of the top dogs in the district last year that we’ll definitely have our eye on when that time comes.”
The Eagles open their season on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. when they host Madison at Veterans Memorial Field.