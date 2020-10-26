With coronavirus, there are no treats for Halloween

As much as I would love for kids to be able to trick or treat this year, it’s just not a COVID-19 friendly activity. Kids obviously need to be kids, but it’s not worth risking people’s health just to give children a sugar rush. Sure, everyone could wear masks, but what about the adults that have to hand out the treats? They’d have to keep putting on their mask and taking it off just for a 30 second encounter. Also, it’s hard to keep track of the houses you went to, so if someone trick or treating contracted the virus, it’d be hard to trace it back to who spread it.
Our cases of COVID-19 are still rising, and it would be too risky to hand out candy this year. If we want to be able attend concerts, festivals, weddings and even school normally, we need to be taking the correct precautions, even if that means sacrificing loved traditions.
Not many people will follow the rules the CDC is recommending. It’s not like we have COVID-19 police everywhere, so there’s no way to stop people from taking their children out to collect candy. Also, parents will most likely want to get their kids out of the house and let them have fun for a few hours.
2020 is all about changing, adapting and overcoming the challenges we’re being faced with. Children may be upset that there’s no trick or treating this year, but there are other Halloween activities to participate in. Carving pumpkins, making caramel apples and jumping into a pile of leaves are all alternatives to trick or treating. It’s hard for kids to adapt in the state we’re in, but if we want things go back to normal, precautions need to be taken immediately.
I know a lot of people are complaining about how things are right now, and they’re wishing things would go back to normal. If we just sacrifice this one holiday, we could possibly slow the spread of the virus, and then we could celebrate all of the other holidays to come.