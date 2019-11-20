Raise your hand if Nebraska played better than you were expecting. Now, raise your hand if you’re still dumbfounded over the same type of mistakes and mental collapse that has plagued the Huskers over the years?
And therein lies the quandary. How in the world can you watch a game like Nebraska-Wisconsin on Saturday and simultaneously feel how close this team can be to pulling off a really, really good win, yet with all of the gaffes, show how far this program has yet to go to be competitive? How does one answer that? Or even begin to explain it? It’s hard enough just to write about it.
With the loss, the Huskers are backed up against the wall with no room for error if they want to get to a bowl game. OK, don’t laugh, it’s still a possibility, and the extra practices would be instrumental for development. Up next is Maryland, which by all accounts is a terrible team. Well, Nebraska’s not above any level, so don’t even think this will be a win as soon as the players step off the bus. Does Maryland have a good “team”? Eh, not really, but what it does have is awesome individual talent. The Terrapins recruited really well but have been decimated by injuries over several years now. But, as far as talent is concerned, they have wide receivers and other skilled athletes who can take a pass or a handoff and go 60 yards if you’re not doing your job and flying to the ball. Look, Nebraska has already lost to some bad teams, so Maryland should have the team’s full attention.
With two games left, and two wins needed for a bowl game, I would hope that the players would really want to end the season on good terms. It would be fantastic to finally get a road win and then come out swinging against Iowa.
— In games like these, a fan can be really torn on what to focus on. How about that offense? Well, at least the offense that happened from one 25-yard line to the other. Let’s not forget that Wisconsin has one of the top defenses in the nation. Number 1 in some categories throughout the season. The Badgers are extremely good. And what did the Huskers do to them? Shredded them. Here we go again in seeing glimpses of what this offense can do. Nebraska racked up 493 total yards and 8.2 yards per play. NU rushed for 273 yards, which was the most rushing yards that Wisconsin had given up all year — besting the 264 yards by Ohio State. Now, that’s pretty good!
But what’s not so good is the complete breakdown when it came to red-zone scoring. As the field shrunk, so did Nebraska’s ability to score. Yeah, the Badgers bowed their backs, but the extreme lack of offensive efficiency for the Huskers was brutal to watch. It was something like six or seven times that they got into Badger territory but finished the game with 21 on the scoreboard. At certain points, Nebraska had the ball down to the Wisconsin 24-, 17-, and 1-yard lines and never scored. That’s inexcusable, and everyone knows it. In the second half, when we knew possessions would be at a premium, Nebraska had only four possessions. But, as you saw, big chunk play after big chunk play, the Huskers offense moved at will down the field. And the result? One touchdown. UGH. Finishing drives with any successful consistency is lost on this offense.
— Speaking of strangers, how about running back Dedrick Mills and his performance?
Mills officially came off the milk carton to the tune of 188 yards rushing. That was the performance Husker Nation was waiting for. You can see his burst and toughness that the coaches recruited him for. A game like that, against a defense like that, shows that he is definitely developing in regard to this offense. One thing that probably had a hand in Mills’ touches was the injury to Wan’Dale Robinson. Now, you never want your star player out of the game, but Mills doesn’t get all those carries unless Robinson is out. But good for him for making the most of his opportunities.
— We’ve seen it before, but the team played pretty well for about three quarters in all. But once that tipped pass was intercepted by Wisconsin, you just knew the team would mentally collapse in some way, shape, or form. We’ve seen it too many times. And against a good team like the Badgers? Yeah, it went from 14-10 Nebraska to 24-10 Wisconsin in a blink of an eye. Then it just took too long for the Huskers to get back into it. And with only one turnover by the Badgers, chances were mightily slim. The Huskers needed two or three takeaways to get a chance to steal a win. ... and tackling the player with the ball would have helped tremendously.
— Adrian Martinez played a much better game this week. He almost looked like his old self as he played with a little more decisiveness, and he’s healthier injury-wise. But while racking up some good numbers against a stout defense, the few mistakes that Martinez had were absolute killers. He can be perfect for almost four quarters, but the one, two, or three dumb plays end up being so incredibly crucial to the game’s outcome. Taking that huge sack back near the middle of the field was one of those plays.
Speaking of sacks, the Badgers sacked Martinez four times, and most of those came with them rushing only three guys. That simply cannot happen. Ever. And the offensive line played pretty good for the majority of the game. But, here’s another example — the one or two busts are so costly for a team with zero room for error. Oh, and if you were wondering, Nebraska didn’t record any sacks.
— I hate to speculate because Carlos Davis has been playing good football for a long time here. But is he one of the outcasts that hasn’t completely “bought in?” We know he’s had his share of penalties, but from what we can see off of the field, he seems like a pretty cool dude. However, he practiced all week, then told the coaches before the game that he wasn’t healthy enough to play? Something doesn’t seem right.
— Subbing for Davis was his brother Khalil, and under the circumstances, he did well. So did young players on the defensive line like junior college transfer Keem Green, Deontre Thomas, Ty Robinson and little-known Fyn Anderson. Not having Carlos or captain Darrion Daniels on the defensive line really hurt. And it was magnified by Wisconsin’s powerful offensive line.
— I love seeing Navy SEAL Damien Jackson get playing time on special teams. He was part of a big collision on kickoff coverage and just kept right on going until the play was over.
Speaking of special teams, it was a struggle again. In basically all phases. Missed field goal? Yep. Bad kick coverage? Yep. And you immediately allow a kick return for a touchdown after your offense just scored to take a lead early in the game? Ugh. You have to be able to keep the momentum for more than one play. Gut punch. Maybe it’s time to think of hiring a full-time special teams coordinator?
Now, it didn’t work out so well for Mike Riley’s staff, but it’s something to look into.