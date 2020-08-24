Children in Norfolk now have easier access to skateboards through Wisper’s “Adopt a Skater” program.
Bryce Schmitz, who has owned Wisper Skate Shop since April 2019, was eager to give area youths an opportunity to break out a new skateboard during the warmer months without having to pay a hefty price. Schmitz said that much like himself, several kids in the area “live and breathe” skateboarding, and he wants each one to be able to hit the local park with a board of their own.
That determination — combined with the reality that finances can be difficult for many families as a result of the pandemic — is what inspired Schmitz to kickstart Adopt a Skater earlier this month. Most skateboards run between $100 and $200, he said.
“We’d love to give every kid who walks into the store a free board,” Schmitz said. “Some kids just simply don’t have the money, and seeing the looks on their faces when they can’t afford one definitely disappoints you. We wanted to make a difference somehow in the community, and this is a great way to do that.”
Community members who have a skateboard — old or new — and don’t have any use for it are encouraged to donate their skateboard by dropping it off at Wisper Skate Shop at 121 N. Third St. Any kid can then come to Wisper and pick from one of the donated skateboards and walk out with a free board through the Adopt a Skater program.
Schmitz has publicized Adopt a Skater through Wisper’s Facebook page, and since a post introducing Adopt a Skater on Aug. 5, the skate shop has received around 10 skateboards. Five of those have since been given to area kids wanting a board.
“Any kid is eligible for a skateboard,” Schmitz said. “We just want everyone to have the opportunity to go out and skate if they want to. There’s an extra incentive to go out and skate now with the new (Miracle) skatepark opening up.”
Schmitz said that even after things have completely returned to normal, there still will be kids looking for a skateboard. Because of this, Schmitz considers Adopt a Skater a permanent thing that he hopes will bring in donations well into the future.
Wisper has experienced its share of struggles during the pandemic, having been forced to close its doors for about a month. Schmitz said he and three others who run Wisper have weathered the storm, but the pandemic also has resulted in limited inventory.
As a way to encourage skateboard sales, Wisper also announced earlier this month that for every skateboard sold over the next month-plus, the shop will commit two hours of community service to area nonprofits such as Orphan Grain Train, the Norfolk Rescue Mission and S.M.I.L.E Inc. Schmitz said Wisper has already completed 10 hours of community service since the last week of July, which also has included time spent cleaning area parks and ditches.
Schmitz isn’t simply in the skate shop business to make money, but to help fulfill a passion for kids he knows share the same love he has for skateboarding. Adopt a Skater is one way of fulfilling that passion that so many kids in the area have.
“Some people look at a skateboard as just a toy, but it’s so much more than that,” Schmitz said. “Skateboarding can bring people together, and I just want to be able to help add to the sense of community here.”