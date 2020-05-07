WISNER — With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Wisner policeman Doug Salmen led dozens of cars and pickups through Wisner and up to the home of LeRoy Petersen.
In a time of social distancing, that’s as close as anyone could get to wishing the Korean War veteran a happy 89th birthday.
The day began with a surprise when, Todd and Dirk, two sons of LeRoy and his wife, Bonnie, and their families came for the day. In the evening, as they were relaxing outside, came the birthday parade — amidst honking, singing and merrymaking.
People ran from their cars to drop cards and gifts in a basket at LeRoy’s feet.
Then Salmen led some of the cars through the route a second time.
Petersen described the parade as “incredible and “something once a lifetime,” attended by good friends and neighbors and out-of-towners.