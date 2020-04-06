WISNER — For many, social media has become a necessary part of life. Today, in the wake of a pandemic, social distancing has entered the landscape as well.
Towns are getting creative to lessen the pinch of isolation for its residents.
In Wisner, as in many towns across the state, people are coming up with a number of ways to get people out of their houses while maintaining a safe distance from each other. They’re utilizing social media to share their ideas.
A Facebook page was up in the first part of March, to keep those in the Wisner area informed.
Initial ideas including asking residents to station teddy bears or colorful Easter egg cutouts in their windows. Area youngsters were encouraged to take walks around town, in safe groups of ten or less, to hunt for them. A barnyard hunt will be next, in observation of the Wisner-Pilger school’s FFA banquet that would have been held the week following Easter, were it not for the COVID-19 epidemic.
Last week, a Sunday cruise was scheduled and listed on the page, leading drivers from Wisner to Pilger and back.
The page’s originator, Staci Jensen, said the event was “really cool.” The cruise was filled with classic cars and sports cars, including one hot rod with a chassis that couldn’t have been more than six inches off the ground, she said.
On Sunday, a car cruise variation took place, to show appreciation for teachers, paraprofessionals and Christian education teachers.
“Anybody missing students,” Jensen said.
They stood on the sidewalk, a safe distance apart, and students and their parents did the cruising. All were waving.
Brenda Cox of Wisner came up with the idea. She saw a similar teacher appreciation event on a Facebook page from her hometown of Woodbine, Iowa. Once she shared the idea, others volunteered to contact teachers and assist in other ways.
Sarah Schweers, a Wisner-Pilger kindergarten paraprofessional, was one of the teachers standing along the sidewalk and waving at students.
“We haven’t seen them for forever,” Schweers said. “It almost brings tears to the eyes.”
When Wisnerites heard about the cruise, seeing it on the social distancing activities page, they added their own touches.
For example, Shelly Mauch, who runs the local Dairy Keen, offered specials on Rufneks. For those who’ve grown up in the area, Rufneks are a special treat, a concoction of vanilla ice cream, malt powder, chocolate syrup and nuts.
Alan and Sally Harms who own Harms Antique Way, set up a display of primitive antiques, gardening and outdoor items, plus planter ideas in the lot of a former gas station.
Harms had seen a similar idea in Fremont, and when he learned of the teacher appreciation cruise day, he planned to be involved as well.
“It will give them something else to look at while driving around,” Harms said.
Jensen describes the social distancing activity page as a community effort. “People come up with ideas, and volunteers offer to help. It’s not my thing. It’s everyone’s.”
Next, Jensen plans to establish a to-go page: a place for merchants to post specials on meals, drinks and shopping,
“Anything people can do from their cars,” Jensen said.
She will also be setting up a meeting through Zoom, a video conferencing platform, for a discussion on community needs for shut-ins.
“We will see if their needs are being me or not being met,” she said, “and so that people will know what’s already in place.