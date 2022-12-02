The Wisner-Pilger boys and girls basketball teams got their seasons started with wins on the road on Thursday night against the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles at the Andrews Activities Center.
The girls won their game 57-45 and the boys won theirs 46-29.
In the girls game that got the night started, the Gators found themselves down 26-22 at halftime. Both teams exchanged twos, then Wisner-Pilger went on a 9-0 run. Delaney Rose-Hancock got a layup to stop the run, then the teams traded three pointers heading into the final two minutes of the period.
Kealy Ranslem made two free throws to put the Eagles up by one with a minute, 32 seconds left. A layup by Emma Heller and a deep two by Emerson Bellat allowed the Gators to take a 42-39 lead going into the fourth.
It was there that Wisner-Pilger used a 12-2 run to go up by 13 with under two minutes to go and effectively put it away. Ranslem and Reagan Lewis each hit a two before the game was over.
Wisner-Pilger coach Brooke Fullner felt the adjustments made at halftime on both sides of the ball made the difference in the game.
On defense, they needed to help their teammates out when the ball was passes.
“We talked about, on defense when the ball is passed, we need to go to the middle of the court and do some help defense,” she said. “We weren’t quite doing that the first half and so we did a much better job of that.”
On offense, they wanted to make better passes.
“We were floating when we passed the ball. You could really see that in that first half,” Fullner said. “Everybody was just kind of tossing it up and nobody was coming to meet that pass. In that second half, we did sharp, crisp passes.”
The improved passes aided in cutting down on turnovers. Wisner-Pilger had 19 in the first half to just six in the second.
As for Lutheran high, coach Mike Wiederin felt they could’ve played a better final quarter.
“I don’t know if it was fatigue or what they were doing,” he said. “But we just didn’t execute very well in that fourth quarter.”
The Eagles got off to a good start, using a three from Rose-Hancock and one from Sophia Wolff in the first quarter to gain a lead.
The Gators took a 20-19 on a three-pointer by Heller, but Baumagrtel answered with two free throws. Mia Wiederin made a two and the blue and white made two more free throws to go into halftime up four.
Heller led the Gators with 19 points while Rose-Hancock led the Eagles with 13. She fouled out with 2:43 left in the game.
“I thought we played really well. Our defense was way better than it has been,” Heller said of her team’s effort. “We didn’t have many stupid fouls. We shot the ball a lot and I thought we played well.”
IN THE BOYS GAME, Josh Rojas made it a one-point game with a two just 20 seconds into the second quarter. Not long after, Kyle Rehak hit a three-pointer for the Gators to spark a 10-0 run.
Tate Collison sank two free throws to end it, but a two by Owen Heller and free throws from Jackson Knust and August Scholting gave the Gators a 23-12 lead at halftime.
Threes by Knust and Hunter Palmer helped Wisner-Pilger stay a few steps ahead, but Braeden Feddsern hit one of his own to make it an 11-point game. Knust then scored a pair of two pointers to help the green and white take a 36-26 lead into the fourth.
Knust would score six of his team’s 15 points in the fourth quartet to put it away. The senior led the team with 25 points.
He felt that his team put him in good situations to be able to score.
“I felt like they gave me opportunities to go to the hoop and luckily I was making my shots today,” he said. “So it worked out well for us.”
Knust sustained a bloody nose in the game that forced him to put on a new jersey. Still, he had a team-leading day, a symbol of the kind of physicality and toughness the Gators like to play with.
“I knew that Lutheran High was going to be physical. I know we play physical basketball,” Wisner-Pilger coach Brad Cornell said. “They played hard. They did everything that was asked of them. They played through adversity. Everything a coach could ask for.”
Knust and Palmer hit threes to give the Gators an early advantage in the first quarter. Lutheran High, meanwhile, struggled to make a field goal until there was 1:27 left in the period, when Josh Rojas made a two-pointer.
Those shooting troubles plagued the Eagles all night and kept them from finding a consistent rhythm.
“We just could not score,” Lutheran High coach Kenny Blank said. “I thought we had some decent looks. I thought at times we maybe overpenetrated and didn’t hit the open guy, but when we weren’t hitting outside shots, we were trying to get some easy buckets inside and nothing was easy inside.
“It was obviously a grind to score with only scoring 26,” he continued. “That’s not going to win you many games when you can only score 26 points.”
It was also a tale of two different types of rosters in the boys game.
Each of Wisner-Pilger’s five starters is a senior. That experience helped the team realize and hone in on its goal all night.
“They understand what it takes. They’ve been there,” Cornell said. “We don’t have a lot of depth, but the five kids that are starting a game have played multiple minutes. In the last year, even the last two years for a couple of them.”
Lutheran High, meanwhile, had no seniors in its starting lineup or returning starters from last year. The loss was a learning experience for the young players, but they won;t use that youth as an excuse.
“Hopefully, we’ll see how resilient we are. We played a good team tonight,” Blank said. “We’re going to have to learn from it, see what we can improve on and hopefully we can keep staying together and keep working hard and the results will show.”
Wisner-Pilger’s boys and girls host West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday night. Lutheran high will travel to face GACC on Saturday afternoon.
GIRLS BOX SCORE
Wisner-Pilger 10 12 20 15 — 57
Lutheran High 13 13 13 6 — 45
WISNER-PILGER (1-0): Haley Kneifl, 1 2-5 4; Emerson Bellar, 5 3-3 14; Cameryn Bellar, 4 2-6 12; Emma Heller, 6 6-6 19; Maggie Schweer, 3 0-1 8; Total, 19 13-21 57.
LUTHERAN HIGH (0-1): Kealey Ranslem, 4 3-4 11; Reagan Lewis, 1 0-0 2; Avery Koeppe, 1 2-3 5; Faith Baumgartel, 1 2-2 5; Delaney Rose-Hancock, 6 0-0 13; Sophia Wolff, 1 0-0 3; Mia Wiederin, 3 0-0 6, Total, 17 6-9 45.
BOYS BOX SCORE
Wisner-Pilger 9 14 13 10 — 46
Lutheran High 6 6 14 3 — 29
WISNER-PILGER (1-0): Kyle Rehak, 1 0-2 3; Jack Knust, 9 4-9 25; Hunter Palmer, 2 0-0 6; Owen Heller, 2 2-2 6; Brandon Stoffel, 1 0-0 2; August Scholting, 0 2-6 2; Jase Alexander, 1 0-0 2; Total, 16 8-19 46.
LUTHERAN HIGH (0-1): Anden Schold, 1 0-0 2; Emerson Meyer, 2 0-1 4; Tate Collison, 0 3-8 3; Josh Rojas, 3 5-8 11; Braeden Feddern, 3 0-0 7; Landon Johnson, 1 0-0 2; Total, 10 8-19 29.