WISNER - Wisner-Pilger swept Crofton here at the Swamp at Wisner-Pilger High School Saturday evening 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15 to claim the C2-2 District title on the way to next week's Nebraska State Volleyball Championships in Lincoln.
"We wanted to make sure we were aggressive in everything we did here tonight," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said. "Serving, passing, attacking, blocking - we wanted to stay aggressive all match."
And although the Gators got the sweep, they earned every point through the first two trips to 25.
"We played pretty well the first couple of sets," Crofton coach Bailey Kuchta said. "There were endless rallies throughout the match - they just finished them more often than we did, but we made them work."
Kuchta learned some of her volleyball knowledge a few miles back on Highway 12 in Wynot as she played her high school career for Tammy Wieseler who guided the Blue Devils to yet another state appearance Saturday as well.
The opening set was headed to the wire with the score tied 10 times, the last was 23-23 after the Warriors got a kill from Ella Wragge down the middle to make it 19-19.
Crofton took a two-point lead from there behind a block by Lexi Wiebelhaus and Wragge and the Gators called for being in the net.
Lindsey Kneifl won a joust at the net for Wisner-Pilger then made a nifty directional shot in the corner to even the score for the next to last time.
A Crofton hitting error but the Gators in front and prompted Kuchta to take a timeout.
"A lot of those errors will show up as errors in the scorebook," Kuchta said. "But almost everyone of them was at the end of and extended rally that had great plays from both sides."
Crofton used a pace shot from Alexis Folkers and a block by Wragge to deadlock the score at 23-23 forcing Raab to use a timeout.
"Our balance is what makes us so hard to defend," Raab said. "We can move the ball around to attack and during those long rallies it tends to pay off in the end."
Out of the timeout, Gator Joslyn Jacobs hit a winner off of the Warrior block out of bounds, one of her match-high 14 on the evening to make it 24-23.
"Our setters did a great job setting us all up in this match," Jacobs said. "The ball always seems to be in just the right spot for us to make a good attack."
The set ended on a Crofton hitting error and the Gators were on their way.
Set two was more of the same with Crofton battling back to get within 20-19 before another slam from Jacobs, a pair of Crofton hitting errors and an ace serve by Jacobs closed out the set with Wisner-Pilger on a 4-0 run.
The wheels fell off for the Warriors in the third set and the match was settled with the 25-15 final.
CROFTON (17-13): Alexis Folkers 3k, 1b, 24d, 26s; Jayden Jordan 7k, 2b, 11d, 2s; Ella Wragge 10k, 4b, 11d, Megan Tramp 3d, 1s; Caitlin Guenther 7k, 4b; 9d, 1s; Ellie Tramp 9d; Lexi Wiebelhaus 3k, 3b, 4d, 1s; Madelyn Eilers 2k, 2b, 3d; Cassie Allen 3d.
WISNER-PILGER (27-6): Cameryn Bellar 2d, 18s; Alexia Martin 11d; Adison Meyer 2a, 4d, 18s; Lindsey Kneifl 11k, 1a, 3b, 3d; Emily Buhrman 7k, 16d, 1s; Joslyn Jacobs 14k, 2a, 13d; Lily Otten 7k, 1a, 1b, 1d; Kennedie Ott 1s; Maggie Schweers 2k.