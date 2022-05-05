Wisner-Pilger hurdler aims higher

Last May, Wisner-Pilger’s Beau Ruskamp found himself among the finalists in the boys 300-meter hurdles. He would ultimately finish sixth in the competition.
As was the case for many, the right to stand on the podium was something he had worked all season for.
“It was just a really good feeling knowing that it all pays off in the end,” Ruskamp said. “Actually being there was pretty crazy.”
Now, in his senior year, his expectations are much higher.
Following conference meets Tuesday, Ruskamp enters this week’s leaderboard with not only the best 300 time in the area, but also the best in any class across the state, according to the Omaha World-Herald. He’s also one of just two athletes across the state to break 40 seconds thus far. Jackson Roberts of Boone Central did so as well.
Ruskamp credits the intense practice regimen that his fellow Gators train under almost every day. Even on days when things seem as though they’re going to be intense, he often makes it look easy.
“Throughout a lot of the track year, we run to make certain times,” Ruskamp said. “Usually I’m multiple seconds ahead of those times and just pushing myself throughout the year with practice.”
Coach A.J. Burki is impressed with how he always gets his everyday drills in. It pays off when it comes to the first few seconds of each race.
“We just put a lot of focus on getting out and attacking the first two hurdles. Every two days, he does a really nice job of getting out of his blocks,” Burki said. “Honestly, I don't know if there’s anybody who probably gets to those first two hurdles than Beau does.”
At the state meet in 2021, Northeast and North Central Nebraska had three of the top four 300-meter hurdlers across all classes, including two state champions and the all-class gold medalist.
Ruskamp now has a chance to continue the area’s dominance. He said recent meets alongside area teams, including the East Husker Conference meet on Tuesday, would have him ready.
“When it comes to state, we usually have quite a few people down there,” he said. “It just feels really good to keep that going and try to make it down to Burke.”
There’s obviously more work to do before Burke comes into focus, but Ruskamp and Burki have big goals ahead of them.
A personal best of 39.34 puts Ruskamp within range of the Class C state record of 38.61, which is held by two athletes. The pair also hope he can break the school record, which has stood since the 1980s.
The current area record is 38.20, set by Jon Love of Norfolk Catholic in 2004.
“He and I have set a lot of goals that we want to kind of go after these records,” Burki said. “If the gold medal comes along with it or vice versa, we’re going to take it all in stride and go for it.”
CHART CHANGES
Only three boys events were completed at the Norfolk Classic on April 28. One of them was the boys discus. Carter Nelson of Ainsworth not only won the event, but he also took the top spot in the area leaderboard with a personal record and distance of 175 feet even.
There’s a new area record in the boys 3,200 once again as Carson Noecker shaved seven seconds off his previous time at the Mid-State Conference meet. Isaac Ochoa joined him as the only two runners to break 10 minutes in the race after a strong performance at the Heartland meet. Ben Hammond, Grant Lander, Jackson Strain, Addison Smith and Ty Schlueter each improved on their times as well.
Hammond and Lander also set PR’s in the 1,600.
Each of the Mid-State athletes in the 110 dropped his season best, with Jackson Roberts and Keaton Wattier jumping (no pun intended) Deagan Puppe for the first and second spot on the leaderboard, respectively.
Roberts is putting a bit more pressure on Ruskamp in the 300 after setting a personal record and school record on Tuesday. Spencer Hille cracked 42 for the first time this season.
The junior from Boone Central also has made the long jump list. Addison Croghan makes it back onto the triple jump board
We saw lots of movement in the relays throughout the area. In the 4x100, Pierce moved up to second while Norfolk Catholic, the defending Class C champion, is back in the top eight.
The Bluejays and Battle Creek also took the second and third spots in the 4x4, respectively. Hartington-Newcastle set a new season best as well.
In the 4x800, Norfolk High shaved eight seconds off its area-best time, but Hartington Cedar Catholic and Battle Creek dropped theirs as well. Strong showings by Ponca, Wynot and defending Class D champion Osmond have them rounding out the top eight.
In the shot put, Daylin Mallory moves up to second with Dalton Gieselman making his way back in.
Talon Krebs added an inch to his pole vault mark. Jax Jacobson comes in at seventh.
Cade Johnson and Chase Schroeder found themselves neck-and-neck at the Lewis & Clark meet and now hold the sixth and seventh spots.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 175-0
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 161-0
Matt Logue, Ponca.............................................................159-11
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD 156-4
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton 154-3
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk 153-10
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic ...............153-5
Carter Meier, Pierce..............................................................147-9
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988......................................62-10
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig...................................................56-8½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic.............................................55-1¼
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk...........................................................54-5
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton.................................................53-3½
Barrett Wilke, Stanton............................................................51-9
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek.......................................................51-5
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield...............................................51-4
Matt Logue, Ponca.................................................................50-9
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022...........................................7-0
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek 6-9
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley 6-4
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD 6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central 6-3
Spencer Hille, Plainview 6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle 6-1
Carson Arens, HCC 6-0
Roger Mieure, Battle Creek 6-0
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis 6-0
Sean Coventry, O’Neill 6-0
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 6-0
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge 6-0
Dylan Heine, Wynot 6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011 15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton 13-10
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale 13-8
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 13-6
Matthew Johnson, Creighton 13-0
John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic 12-8
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central 12-6
Jax Jacobson, North Bend Central 12-6
Kyler Dean, O’Neill 12-3
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009 23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek ......................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton 22-5¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk 22-5
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 21-11¾
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 21-7
Addison Croghan, Pierce 21-4½
Boden Obst, Battle Creek ......................21-3¾
Kaden Johnson, Pierce 21-1½
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997..................................................47-5½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce 43-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek 43-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton 43-1
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 42-11¼
Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh 42-4½
Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle 42-1
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig 42-1
Addison Croghan, Pierce 41-10½
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 .......................................10.30
Caid McCart, West Holt 10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender 10.99
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF 11.00
Parker Borer, Boone Central 11.00
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk 11.01
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River 11.04
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 11.05
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015........................................21.30
Parker Borer, Boone Central 22.40
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk 22.64
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton 22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 22.74
Caid McCart, West Holt 22.75
Rich Brauer, Battle Creek 22.78
Evan Willits, Pierce 22.78
Trevor Thomson, Summerland 22.83
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk......................................................50.75
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic ........................51.44
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne 51.70
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger 51.89
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic 52.14
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF 52.20
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger 52.26
Coleton Cooper, Pierce 52.64
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 1:55.50
Alex Christo, Boone Central 2:00.42
Cole Uzzell, Norfolk 2:02.71
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic 2:02.85
Mason Hagan, North Central 2:03.74
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek 2:03.81
Cade Johnson, Wakefield 2:04.14
Chase Schroeder, Wynot 2:04.15
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger 2:04.75
1,600
Kyle Wyatt, Albion/Petersburg, 2000...................................4:20.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 4:26.05
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 4:30.77
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth 4:43.74
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 4:43.83
Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek 4:44.98
Abraham Larson, Stanton 4:46.00
Jackson Strain, Twin River 4:46.00
Grant Lander, Homer 4:46.25
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022 9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic 9:11.70
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk 9:28.01
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth 10:02.30
Addison Smith, Wausa 10:11.82
Grant Lander, Homer 10:13.14
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic 10:15.80
Jackson Strain, Twin River. 10:20.92
Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk 10:21.77
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago 10:25.00
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 14.12
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 14.56
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill 14.63
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 14.64
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek 14.87
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 14.95
Addison Croghan, Pierce 15.18
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 15.20
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek 15.60
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008 38.20
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger 39.34
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central 39.54
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek 40.08
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce 40.74
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill 41.09
Spencer Hille, Plainview 41.50
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41.68
Ryan Prim, Norfolk 42.29
Brant Benes, Boone Central 42.30
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994 42.60
Norfolk 43.95
(Jacob Bender, Kalen Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez)
Pierce 44.45
Battle Creek 44.51
North Central 44.58
West Holt 44.67
Norfolk Catholic 44.91
Boone Central 44.95
Stanton 45.34
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:28.42
(Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes, Jackson Roberts)
Pierce 3:31.37
Battle Creek 3:33.65
BRLD 3:34.49
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:36.43
Hartington-Newcastle 3:36.68
Osmond 3:36.69
Norfolk 3:37.33
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Norfolk 8:15.53
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:24.84
Battle Creek 8:28.94
Ponca 8:39.43
North Central 8:45.84
Norfolk Catholic 8:49.04
Osmond 8:49.10
Wynot 8:50.30
