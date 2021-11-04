LINCOLN - Wisner-Pilger dropped the first set then swept the next three as the Gators advanced to the Class C2 state semifinals with a 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Norfolk Catholic in the opeing round of the state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"Wisner was just the better team tonight," Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said. "They were aggressive. I knew they were going to be a strong team going in and I knew it was going to be a tough round for us."
Three of the four sets were close including the first one. Both teams struggled with nerves as by the time Norfolk Catholic led 12-11, both had combined for seven service errors.
"Without a lot of experience down here we were worried we may be starstruck and we did struggle a little early," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said.
Norfolk Catholic's biggest lead in the first set was four. Allison Brungardt's kill off the block had the Knights out in front 16-12.
Lily Otten later gave the Gators an 18-17 advantage with a kill. The two teams then traded points and were tied at 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.
Then another Brungardt kill gave the Knights a one-point lead and a Gator net violation gave Norfolk Catholic the set 26-24.
In the second set, the two sides were tied at 13 before an Emily Buhrman kill triggered a 6-1 Wisner-Pilger run. Lindsey Kneifl's slide-step kill had the Gators out in front 19-14.
The Knights battled and pulled within one, 21-20, on a Saylor Fischer block but the Gators responded with a 4-2 run to close the set with Buhrman providing the final kill in a 25-22 win to tie the match at 1-all.
Once we got our land legs under us, we really responded," Raabe said. Wisner-Pilger would spend the rest of the match responding.
Set No. 3 was all Gators. Norfolk Catholic never led as Wisner-Pilger built an insurmountable lead.
The Gator service game was red hot in the third with three aces while forcing Norfolk Catholic out of system on numerous occasions.
Meanwhile, the Wisner-Pilger offense was more effective with quality passes and sets to the hitters - Kneifl, Buhrman, Joslyn Jacobs and Lily Otten - who were able to get good swings often scored.
"We passed pretty well and that’s what we have to do," Raabe said. "If we pass well, it opens up our offense to three options on every rotation.
"We tried to remain aggressive in every phase of our game and tried to keep the defense on its heels. Our setters did a great job mixing things up."
A Norfolk Catholic attack error gave the Gators set point at 25-15.
"We tipped the ball way too much and that's credit to them for taking advantage of it," Bellar said. "They did a great job of utilizing those free balls and staying aggressive and just swinging at us."
Wisner-Pilger jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set but the Knights scratched and clawed and were able to tie it at 13 with an Avery Yosten block.
Norfolk Catholic tied it at 14 and 16 as well but were never able to grab the lead.
A Burhman kill down the line gave the Gators a 17-16 lead they would never relinquish. That triggered a 5-0 run. A Kneifl kill made it 21-16.
Norfolk Catholic would not go quietly, however and the Knights responded with a 5-2 run of their own, including two Allison Brungardt kills and a service ace to cut the lead to 23-21.
But another Kneifl rocket gave the Gators a match point. A net serve pulled the Knights within 24-22 before Jacobs ended it with a kill and sent Gator Nation into the semifinals, 25-22.
"We had confidence in each other and just kept after it," Kneifl said.
For Norfolk Catholic, it was the end of a difficult season that began with losing Elly and Jozie Piper, who transferred to Pierce, and all-state outside hitter Channatee Robles to a transfer issue.
"I'm proud of our girls," Bellar said. "This is a season I didn't know what to expect and I think our girls did a really good job throughout the course of the year of working hard and sticking together."
Norfolk Catholic will have the bulk of its team back next year, including Robles, and will most certainly be among the favorites to win Class C2 in 2022.
This year's Knight roster included just two seniors: Peitz and Italian foreign-exchange student Letizia Fumagalli.
A tearful Peitz was sad to see the season end. "It went fast. I was never really prepared for it to end," she said while trying to hold back the tears. "I'm immensely proud of my team. We had a lot of doubters this year. A lot of people said we wouldn't make it far but we believed."
For Fumagalli, it was an experience of a lifetime. "I was very lucky to end up on a team like this because they were all very supportive and I love the team. We grow very close even if I was here for only two months," she said.
On the other side of the net, Wisner-Pilger has a semifinal match scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday against the winner of the Clarkson/Leigh versus Sutton match.
"Like everyone else down here, you just want to keep winning," Kneifl said. "We look forward to tomorrow and we’ll do whatever it takes to get to the finals and win. It won't be easy but we feel we’re ready."
WISNER-PILGER DEF. NORFOLK CATHOLIC 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (22-11): Jacey Wolf 13d; Saylor Fischer 25d, 27s; Addison Corr 5k, 25d; Allison Brungardt 15k, 2a, 15d; Avery Yosten 11k, 3b, 3a, 4d; Letizia Fumagalli 1a, 11d; Tiffany Peitz 3k, 6b, 1d; Morgan Miller 2k, 2b, 1d.
WISNER-PILGER (28-6): Cameryn Bellar 1k, 2d, 24s; Alexia Martin 12d; Adison Meyer 2k, 1b, 1a, 7d, 28s; Lindsey Kneifl 20k, 2b, 2a, 4d; Emily Buhrman 11k, 2a, 20d; Joslyn Jacobs 8k, 15d; Lily Otten 15k, 1b, 3a, 12d, 1s; Kennedie Ott 3k, 1b; Maggie Schweers 2k.