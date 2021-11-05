Wisner-Pilger drops five-set heartbreaker in C2 semifinal

LINCOLN -- Wisner-Pilger's goal of playing in the Class C2 state volleyball championship match came up two points short on Friday. The Gators fell in a five-set heartbreaker to Sutton, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13, in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It was a great match," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said. "A five-setter, right? Both teams had streaks of playing really well, and we just had one less of those than what we needed to to end up the way we wanted to."
Sutton took its biggest lead of the first set at 18-13 before the Gators exploded with a 9-1 run. Joslyn Jacobs' kill put Wisner-Pilger on top 22-19.
Sutton's Lily McCroden scored to cut the Gator lead to two before Lily Otten's kill triggered a 3-2 run to close out the set. Kennedie Ott's kill gave Wisner-Pilger the first set 25-21.
Sutton opened the second set by outscoring the Gators 11-1. But Wisner-Pilger fought back and later went on a 9-1 run that included four Lindsey Kneifl kills and a block. A back-row attack violation against the Fillies pulled the Gators within one at 13-12.
But the Gators would get no closer. Sutton outscored Wisner-Pilger 13-4 the rest of the way. Alivia Huxoll's block gave the Fillies the set and tied the match at a set apiece.
"They got on some serving runs, and we struggled there a little bit, occasionally," Raabe said.
Sutton took a 6-3 lead in the third set before Wisner-Pilger went on a 5-0 run courtesy of Emily Buhrman, who had a kill and three service aces.
The teams traded points from there until it was tied at 16. Then Wisner-Pilger started a 5-0 run that included two Kneifl kills and a block.
A service error pulled the Fillies within four at 21-17 before the Gators closed it out with four straight points. A Jacobs tip ended it at 25-17.
" I told them to stay true to our plan of action, which is to serve and pass well so that we can set all our options and put the ball away from left, middle or right," Raabe said.
The Gators were one set away from a trip to the state finals, but Sutton would not make it easy.
The teams traded points early in the fourth. A Sutton attack error tied the score at 10.
But a Huxoll kill triggered a 6-2 run. A Wisner-Pilger double-hit call had the Fillies on top 16-12.
The four-point margin was the closest the Gators could get the rest of the set. Sutton finished it off 25-17, and the two teams prepared for a fifth set.
It was a race to 15 and Sutton drew first blood with a Huxoll kill. The Gators answered with an Otten kill and went up 2-1 with a Fillie attack error.
But Huxoll, who had caused the Gators problems throughout the match, continued to do so in the fifth. She scored with a kill and a block to start a 5-1 run and give the Fillies breathing room.
Sutton coach Sehlli Mohnike was happy to have Huxoll in the front row after she returned to the team from injury. "For her to come in in the front row right at the last in game five was good for us."
Later, the Gators were called for a double hit to give Sutton a 10-6 lead before a Jacobs kill triggered a 4-0 run that culminated with a Kneifl ace serve to tie it at 10.
The teams traded points to tie it at 11. Huxoll scored twice again for a 13-11 advantage. Otten pulled the Gators within one with a kill before McCroden earned a kill to give the Fillies a match point at 14-12.
Sutton was called for a double hit to make it 14-13, but on the next point, Huxoll ended it with a kill to send the Fillies to a state title match with Oakland-Craig.
"Kudos to Sutton," Raabe said. "They've got a great attack, especially out of the middle, and we struggled to defend that.
"They're just a well-rounded team. We got a little bit of success landing the ball in the middle of the court. But they adjusted pretty well to that. It was a just a grudge match, a well-played game on both sides."
The Gators will have a chance to become one of just 10 teams in the whole state to end their season with a win when they take on Superior for third place on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School.
"I'm so proud we got this far," Otten said. "We can't give up. We still have to play hard tomorrow, come out strong and do the best we can."
CLASS C2 STATE SEMIFINAL
SUTTON DEF. WISNER-PILGER 21-25, 17-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13
WISNER-PILGER (28-7): Cameryn Bellar 1k, 9d, 33s; Alexia Martin 26d; Adison Meyer 1k, 1a,, 6d, 25s; Lindsey Kneifl 17k, 2b, 2a, 6d; Shelby Braun 1d; Emily Buhrman 13k, 5a, 26d; Joslyn Jacobs 10k, 20d; Lily Otten 13k, 1a, 5d; Kennedie Ott 4k, 3d, 1s; Maggie Schweers 2k, 1s.
SUTTON (27-6): Regan Vavricek 9k, 25d; Reagan Robinson 31d, 1s; Kennedy Perrien 1a, 20d; Julia George 12k, 1b, 1a, 3d; Lily McCroden 7k, 12d, 1s; Alivia Huxoll 18k, 5b, 1d; Kate Griess 5k, 4b, 27d, 42s; Grasha Nuss 1k, 1b,1d.