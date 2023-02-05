FREMONT — The North Bend Central girls rolled and the Wisner-Pilger boys held on to win the East Husker Conference championships on Saturday night at Wikert Events Center at Midland University.
The Tigers started the night with a 55-29 rout while the Gators capped it off with a 58-56 triumph.
For Wisner-Pilger, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, it’s the team’s first conference title since 2010.
Its coach, Brad Cornell, is in his first year at the helm, but has been at the school for 11 years. He described the win as “a dream come true”.
“I had these guys since they were little,” he said. “To have these guys in seventh and eighth grade and freshmen and come back their senior year and get them again. They’ve grown exponentially. They make my job easier.”
The Gators went into the final eight minutes down by one but used a trio of unanswered threes — two from Kyle Rehak and one from Hunter Palmer — to take a 51-44 lead with four minutes, 45 seconds remaining.
Mason Dolezal made two of four free throws to keep Bancroft-Rosalie within striking distance to which Palmer answered with a jumper.
Braylon Snyder hit a long two and then a three to make it 55-50 with 40 seconds left. Wisner-Pilger used some free throws to go up seven with under 20 to go.
With 15 seconds left, Elliott Nottlemann nailed a three to make it a three-point game. Then Samuel Dick intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and made a layup, making it 57-56 with nine seconds left.
Palmer was then fouled and made the first free throw, but missed the second. Nottlemann corralled the rebound and found Snyder at mid-court, whose game-winning heave hit the backboard and bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
“I know our kids aren’t real happy because they left a lot on the floor,” Panthers coach Cory Meyer said of his team. “But I’m proud of our kids for getting here.”
Meyer felt that most of that entailed rebounding. The Gators outrebounded the Panthers 34-29. August Schoelting led the green and white with nine.
“Holding their position is the main thing,” he went on. “We’ve got to have some kids that are going to get committed and get in the weight room. If they do that, things will change.”
After Wisner-Pilger took a 5-2 lead with 5:18 left in the first quarter, Bancroft-Rosalie used a three-point play from Dolezal to take the lead and start an 8-2 run that put it up 11-5.
The teams traded blows for a bit, then Jack Knust made a three-point play to put the Gators up 22-19 with 3:21 left in the second quarter.
Knust led Wisner-Pilger with 19 points on 6-for-22 shooting to go with eight rebounds. The senior got much of his points driving to the hoop or drawing contact in some way to get to the charity stripe, much like his team did as a whole.
“I think we got in good spots and we did a good job spacing the floor,” he said. “Between me and Hunter Palmer, our two guards could get downhill and get to the hoop and it really helped us.”
Palmer was second on the team with 17 points.
Bancroft-Rosalie took the lead back on a Dolezal two a few minutes later. Brandon Stoffel hit two free throws to put Wisner-Pilger back ahead before Drake Porter switched things up again with two of his own.
With 30 seconds left. Rehak hit a three to put the Gators up by two. On the ensuing Panther possession, Porter drove and dumped it down low to Frank Dolezal, who hit a two to tie the game 27-27 at halftime.
The Gators opened up a 37-33 lead, forcing the Panthers to take a timeout. Frank Dolezal made a two to make it a one-possession game, but after some back-and-forth, Wisner-Pilger opened up a 42-38 lead with 40 seconds left.
Mason Dolezal made a layup to cut into that. Then on the Gators’ final possession of the period, Schoelting had a pass intercepted by Graysen Briggs. He found Nottleman, who charged down the court, pulled up at the top of the key and hit a three to put Bancroft-Rosalie ahead 43-42.
Even after such a quick and steep momentum shift late, the Gators kept level heads.
“We talk about that all the time,” Cornell said. “Other teams are going to make shots. It’s, when it comes down to it, can we make more shots than them.”
Wisner-Pilger returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Lyons-Decatur Northeast. Bancroft-Rosalie hits the road on Thursday to face Cedar Bluffs.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL was all too familiar with Oakland-Craig heading into Saturday night.
The Tigers had faced the Knights in the East Husker finals in two of the last three years, including last season. Oakland-Craig had won each of those meetings.
This time, it was North Bend Central winning the title and its 20th straight game.
“It's been a long time coming for us. We kind of thought we were snake bit there for a while,” coach Aaron Sterup said. “I’m happy for the girls that got a chance to experience it and the seniors hadn’t had one yet, so I’m really excited for them.”
The Tigers started the game on a 10-0 run before a jumper by Bailey Pean got Oakland-Craig on the board. Sydney Guzinski would chip in with a two, but those two buckets would be the Knights’ only field goals of the first quarter.
After opening up a 24-12 lead with 3:16 to go in the second quarter, Chaney Nelson made a pair of layups to make it 24-16 going into halftime, keeping the knights within striking distance.
Kaitlyn Emanuel got North Bend Central’s first four points of the third quarter with two drives to the hoop, then Madison Bishop hit two free throws and Kathryn Gaughen hit one. Nelson made another two, but Emanuel scored the next five points to kickstart an 11-5 run for the Tigers, putting them up 42-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emanuel led North Bend Central with 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting. The senior credits her teammates for helping to facilitate the offense.
“I was posting up, working my tail off to get open and my teammates did a great job of feeding it to me because I had a size advantage,” she said. “So I give it up to my teammates because they did a great job of getting assists.”
North Bend Central’s previous finishes in the conference tournament, especially a year ago, were a big motivating factor on Saturday.
“Just always coming up a little bit short and I think it’s finally pushed us over the edge so we got it done this year,” Emanuel said.
Following a three by Adi Rennerfelt to start the fourth quarter, the Tigers scored each of their 13 points from the period on a run before Sonya Guzinski hit another one.
Knights coach Scott Guzinski felt that the team struggled to do the little things — mainly pass, catch and dribble — from the get go.
“I felt like we played a little nervous, a little tight,” he said. “With as much experience as what we have, it just surprised me.”
North Bend Central travels to face Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday. Oakland-Craig, meanwhile, will host Fremont Archbishop Bergan.
BOYS
Wisner-Pilger 11 16 15 16 — 58
Bancroft-Rosalie 15 12 16 13 — 56
WISNER-PILGER (15-5): Jack Knust, 6-22 6-9 19; Hunter Palmer, 6-12 4-6 17; Kyle Rehak, 4-7 2-4 13; Brandon Stoffel, 1-1 4-6 6; Owen Heller, 1-4 1-2 3; August Scholting, 0-3 0-0 0; Totals, 18-49 17-27 58.
BANCROFT-ROSALIE (15-6): Samuel Dick, 2-10 1-2 6; Graysen Briggs, 0-1 0-0 0; Elliott Nottlemann, 3-18 8-10 17; Drake Porter, 0-3 2-2 2; Braylon Snyder, 3-7 0-0 7; Frank Dolezal, 3-3 1-1 7; Mason Dolezal, 5-13 5-9 17; Totals, 17-55 17-24 56.
GIRLS
Oakland-Craig 6 10 7 6 — 29
North Bend Central 14 10 18 13 — 55
OAKLAND-CRAIG (17-4): Chaney Nelson, 5-14 0-0 10; Adi Rennerfelt, 1-4 1-2 4; Sydney Guzinski, 2-7 5-5 9; Bailey Pelan, 1-7 0-2 2; Sadie Nelson, 0-6 1-4 1; Morgan Rey, 0-4 0-0 0; Sonya Guzinski, 1-2 0-0 3; Totals, 10-44 6-13 29.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (20-1): Brooklyn Shaw, 0-1 0-0 0; Abby Johnson, 0-2 0-0 0; Cassandra Burbach, 0-3 4-6 4; Kathryn Gaughen, 1-5 3-4 5; Madison Bishop, 3-9 4-6 11; Kaitlyn Emanuel, 9-14 3-3 21; Lindsey Emanuel, 1-3 5-6 7; Josie Cleveringa, 1-4 0-1 3; Jayla Van Ampting, 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Sterup, 2-4 0-1 4; Totals, 17-46 19-27 55.