Wisner expanding community spaces

WISNER — Residents of Wisner have an advantage. A panoramic view of the Elkhorn River gliding past the community’s River Park parallels the highway bringing folks to town, while offering a location to fish, camp and sit along its banks.
Community leaders enjoy the view so much they’re willing to share it in a new housing development aptly named Grandview Estates.
Members of a subcommittee of Wisner Community Development have made it their goal to develop a 72-acre area adjoining the town into a combination of commercial and residential lots.
The idea for the land’s purchase was prompted two years ago when Wisner Community Development members realized that housing in the community was in short supply. Working with ex-officio members from the city, Cuming County Economic Development, Wisner-Pilger Schools and regional development for Northeast Nebraska, the solution, they thought, was to open up farmland northwest of town for development.
Today, the proposed 72-acre development is coursed by a draw that will divide the proposed lots into residential on the east half and commercial or industrial on the west. The commercial lots will border Highway 51, with close proximity to Highway 275.
Ideas for the development have included a park with a green space buffer separating the two types of development. Suggestions for the residential portion of the new Grandview Estates include senior living duplexes, town homes, apartments and single-family homes with options for 1- to 2-acre lots.
The building of new homes at Grandview Estates by homeowners in the Wisner community will free up existing housing.
Wisner’s central location to larger nearby communities makes the town an attractive place to live for those working out of town. Grandview committee members also cite Wisner’s amenities — a thriving grocery store, pharmacy, nursing home and assisted living facilities, restaurants, churches, museum, K-12 school and newly remodeled auditorium that they believe add to its allure.
Two medical clinics are located in Wisner, along with a health department serving four contiguous counties. The town’s annual livestock show, rodeo and tractor pull are held at the town’s River Park, which joins several other parks throughout the community.
Grandview Estates committee members are gathering input, both from Wisner residents and from those out-of-town, who might be interested in locating a home or business in the development. At a later date, they plan to hold individual, small or possibly town hall meetings to show proposed drawings of the development, plus discuss possibilities for its subdivision.
Wisner Community Development formed in the early 1980s as a way to improve and expand Wisner economically, as well as promote the area for the betterment of the community, according to Alan Harms, president of Wisner Community Development.
In addition to Harms, serving on the subcommittee are Russ Breitkreutz, Holly Schroeder and Dave Fox. Those wanting to hear more may contact Wisner Economic Development assistant Staci Jensen at 402-529-3338, or Cuming County Economic Development director David Branch at 402-372-06001 or at cceddirector@cumingcounty.ne.gov.
“Wisner is a safe place to raise children,” Harms said, “plus small communities like ours are attractive to many people.”
Especially those who are looking for a grand view of the valley.