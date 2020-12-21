WAYNE — Schuyler was solid from top to bottom, coming away with 12 medals and the team trophy in Saturday's Blue Machine Invitational at Wayne High School.
The Warriors were able to hold off a solid effort from Winside by finishing well in the consolation bracket, winning five of seven matches in the consolation finals and riding the championship efforts of Ivan Perez (106) and Diego Maganda (152) to claim the team trophy in the 13-team tournament.
"We were happy to get to compete another week, and the kids wrestled well against some good competition," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "Ivan wrestled well and won all four of his matches in the round robin at 106, and Diego was a lower-seeded kid who got through to the finals and beat a good kid from Quad County, so I was very impressed with their effort today."
Perez ran the table in the five-man 106-pound round-robin, finishing the day 4-0. Maganda claimed a hard-fought 12-8 win over Nolan Ohlrich of Quad County Northeast to claim the 152-pound title.
While the Warriors were 2-3 in the finals, they went 5-2 in consolation rounds with Trey Svatora (113), Brayan Romero (120), Jesus Hernandez (126), Jesus Carrasco (138) and Jhony Escobar (160) all winning their consolation finals matches.
"We had quite a few wrestling for thirds, and that's something we preach — if you can't get to the finals, then come back and get those thirds, and we did a good job with that," Hlavac said.
Winside made the most of what it brought to Saturday's meet, as seven of its eight wrestlers earned medals, including four champions with second-ranked Cayden Ellis (120), Jacoby Mann (126), sixth-ranked Art Escalante (138, ranked at 132) and third-rated Gabe Escalante (145) all coming away with first-place finishes.
"We had a nice day all the way around today," Winside coach Jesse Thies said. "We wrestled pretty well all day, and seven of our eight placed and our 113-pounder was right in the mix of it, so the kids came through and performed very well today."
Winside beat Schuyler twice in head-to-head battles in the finals. Mann won a wild 14-11 decision over WilFernando Castro at 126 pounds, while Gabe Escalante earned a second-period pin over Jonathon Gonzalez in the 145-pound final.
Seven NSWCA-rated wrestlers saw action on the mats, and all seven came away with first-place finishes. Joining Winside's trio of rated champs were Reece Jaqua of Wayne (fourth at 132 in Class B), Aiden Kuester (160, 1st in Class D) and Dawson Kaup (195, 3rd) of Neligh-Oakdale, and Class C No. 3 Daven Whitley of B-R/L-D, who earned top honors at heavyweight.
Other champions at Saturday's final pre-holiday tournament included Trenton Arlt of Oakland-Craig (113), Sutton Pohlman of Stanton (170), Reid Korth of Wayne (182) and Kolby Casey of Quad County Northeast (220).
Wayne Invitational
Team standings
Schuyler 173.5, Winside 140.5, Neligh-Oakdale 124.5, Wayne 84, Quad County Northeast 78, Oakland-Craig 77.5, Clarkson/Leigh 37, Winnebago 37, Stanton 34.5, B-R/L-D 27, Wisner-Pilger 25, Cedar Bluffs 15, Scribner-Snyder 11.
Championship results
106: (round robin) Ivan Perez, Schuyler, 4-0; Bryce Jurgensen, C/L, 3-1. 113: Trenton Arlt, O-C, pinned Careson Whitesel, N-O, 1:54. 120: Cayden Ellis, Winside, tech. fall Braxton Siebrandt, W-P, 21-6. 126: Jacoby Mann, Winside, dec. WilFernando Castro, Schuyler, 14-11. 132: Reece Jaqua, Wayne, pinned Dylan Higby, C/L, 1:49. 138: Art Escalante, Winside, pinned Brock Kester, N-O, 3:33. 145: Gabe Escalante, Winside, pinned Jonathon Gonzalez, Schuyler, 3:05.
152: Diego Maganda, Schuyler, dec. Nolan Ohlrich, QCNE, 12-8. 160: Aiden Kuester, N-O, dec. Jack Pille, O-C, 8-2. 170: (round robin) Sutton Pohlman, Stanton, 3-0; Aiden Liston, Wayne, 2-1. 182: Reid Korth, Wayne, dec. Mason Topp, Winside, 7-4. 195: Dawson Kaup, N-O, pinned Gabriel Moyao, Schuyler, 1;43. 220: (round robin) Kolby Casey, QCNE, 4-0; Daniel Jerez, Schuyler, 3-1. 285: Daven Whitley, B-R/L-D, pinned Darion Earth, Winnebago, 1:22.
Consolation results
106: (round robin) Ben Loftis, O-C, 2-2; Morgan Bunner, C/L, 20-4, 1-3. 113: Trey Svatora, Schuyler, maj. dec. Zach McManigal, Wayne, 12-1. 120: Brayan Romero, Schuyler, dec. Kegan Payne, N-O, 9-4. 126: Jesus Hernandez, Schuyler, pinned Cody Booth, N-O, 4:29. 132: Maddox Magwire, Winside, dec. Freddy Basilio, Schuyler 2-1. 138: Jesus Carrasco, Schuyler, pinned Devon Schultz, W-P, 3:34. 145: Ashton Higgins, N-O, pinned Damien Erickson, Stanton, 5:37.
152: Tavis Uhing, O-C, pinned Tyler Carlson, Winside, 3:44. 160: Jhony Escobar, Schuyler, dec. Isaac Baker, CB, 3-2. 170: (round robin) Tristan Coates, O-C, 1-2; Kaden Kennedy, Winnebago, 0-3. 182: Caleb Payne, N-O, dec. Ajay Gubbels, QCNE, 6-0. 195: Dakota Spann, Wayne, dec. Colby Wathor, QCNE, 8-3. 220: Chandler Carrier, S-S, 2-2; Zeriah George, Winnebago, 1-3. 285: Fischer Carson, QCNE, pinned Cole Bohac, Schuyler, 3:07.