A crumbling foundation, code violations and lack of classrooms are just a few reasons why Winside Public Schools needs to renovate its current facility — as soon as possible.
The Winside board of education has called an election to vote on a $14.6 million bond issue, which would include renovations and a career technical education addition, fitness center, new media center, commons area and a secure school entrance.
Superintendent Andrew Offner said the idea of fixing long-ignored building issues was first brought up in 2013 but wasn’t seriously considered until two years ago.
The high school was built in 1968, and the elementary was built and attached by a corridor in 1970. Several parts of both schools have never been updated.
“After an evaluation, we found that a lot of our internal systems are aged,” Offner said. “We are past our capacity so it’s just a matter of time before more of them fail.”
The high school has a deep, jagged gap in the foundation that spans across the building, leaving the floors uneven. Several walls are cracked.
Students have to walk about 500 feet outside to get to the weight room, which used to a one-room schoolhouse, and the woodshop, which has a few chairs squeezed in the back for teaching because there’s no proper classroom.
There are many code violations, which are becoming safety issues, Offner said.
There’s no sprinkler system. The electrical panels are several decades old. In addition to plumbing, the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems are failing. Parts of both schools, especially the bathrooms, aren’t ADA-compliant. Most don’t have proper handicap stalls or wide enough entrances.
Offner said Winside is also desperately running out of room.
The school psychologist’s office is in a closet. One “multipurpose room” in the middle of the elementary school houses the cafeteria, classes, sports practices and more. Some high school students have to convene in the gym or open commons areas for class.
In 2019, parents were surveyed and 97% of them said they would be interested in an agriculture and FFA program, which the school doesn’t have room for. It’s one of the few schools in Nebraska without one.
The bond issue looks to address all of those problems. A $4.8 million renovation would fix the structural repair, accessibility and upgrade many systems. The $9.8 million construction would build five to seven more classrooms, plus labs, support spaces, offices and more.
“When the building was originally built, well, you didn’t have to do as much,” Offner said. “That’s why we want to have that extra classroom space, so we can meet those needs of the future, too. So we have the space to do it.”
Because of increased option enrollment funds, nearby wind tower revenues and the bond structure, the projected net tax levy increase for the first two years will be around 7 cents per $100 of property valuation. These factors reduced the bond levy, which is actually around 20 cents.
Winside’s current net tax levy is $0.8282. To fund the projects, it would increase to $0.8782.
This would cost a homeowner with a property value of $100,000 about $70 a year. For agriculture, it would be about $4.17 per acre for irrigated land, $3.70 for dry land and $1.37 for grassland.
The bond election ballots are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Offner said Winside has 720 registered voters.
If the bond passes, plans would be drawn by DLR Group Architecture in the next four to six months. Construction would hopefully start in the spring of 2022 after a bid is chosen.
The board of education already decided if it is rejected, it’s crucial for the school to go forward with the most important renovation projects.
“We would use the special building fund to address immediate issues,” Offner said. “That levy would be more than what the current levy would be with the bond.”
A group of community members called the Wildcat Community Task Force has been meeting weekly about the bond issue. The group is hosting two informational meetings and tour events this month so the public can learn more about the bond issue and view building problems. Public tours will be at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 20.
Offner said the bond is the district’s most efficient way of using funds to address all of Winside’s issues. If it’s rejected and the school board moves forward with the $4.8 million renovation project, it still wouldn’t address the district’s dire need for more space.
“I ask people, ‘Do you use the same combine, do you use the same seed (for years on end)?’ They say no. Well, our products are kids. We’re hoping we produce some kids who appreciate their education experience and come back and raise their families here,” Offner said. “That’s what we do. We need to make sure that we are using facilities that are appropriate for them.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit www.winsidebondissue.org for more information about the bond issue.