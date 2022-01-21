WINNEBAGO — It became apparent early in the day Thursday that the battle for the Lewis & Clark Conference title was going to be a two-team affair.
Class D No. 2-ranked Winside and No. 3 Plainview established themselves as the teams to beat in the 11-team tournament at Winnebago High School, and it came down to the final match of the day before the Wildcats celebrated their first team title since the expansion of the conference eight years ago.
Going into the final matches of the day, the Wildcats held a half-point lead over Plainview, but the combination of a Gabe Escalante pin at 160 pounds and a major decision by Ponca’s Sam Taylor over John Lejia of Plainview proved to be the difference as the Wildcats’ 244 team points were enough to outdo the Pirates, who finished with 234.5 points.
“It was very close,” a relieved Winside coach Jessie Thies said of his team’s 9.5-point win. “We went 3-4 against Plainview in head-to-head matches, but the kids have been on a roll lately and we’re starting to turn the page and putting more things together, and this is the right time of the year to be doing that.”
The Wildcats had four champions on the day, the biggest surprise coming at 113 pounds when Korbin Carlson came out on top after pinning Landon Hansen of Plainview in the second period of their head-to-head matchup.
“We wrestled him at Creighton and Hansen got us on either a major or a technical fall, but Korbin has turned things around and he wrestled him tough and got a pin. That was huge for us,” Thies said.
The Wildcats also got individual titles from Jacoby Mann (120), Gabe Escalante (160) and 195-pounder Mason Topp.
Two of Winside’s top-ranked wrestlers both went down to defeat on Thursday. Art Escalante, who earned his 150th career win earlier in the day, lost a 12-8 decision to No. 2-ranked Tanner Frahm of Plainview at 145 pounds.
Later in the day, top-ranked Cayden Ellis was injured on a takedown by Dalton Anderson of Ponca in their battle at 126 pounds. Ellis tried to continue but was unable to finish his match and took an injury default.
The Pirates fared well with four conference champions, highlighted by the return of Will Gunning, who claimed the 152-pound title.
“It’s been 365 days since Will tore his ACL, so that really helps us to have him back in the lineup,” Pirates coach Dean Boyer said.
Plainview dominated the middle weights with fourth-ranked Scout Ashburn (132), second-rated Kyler Mosel (138) and Frahm (145) joining Gunning at the top of the medal stand.
The return of Gunning meant the Pirates needed to shift people around in their lineup, and the moves worked out well.
John Lejia moved up two weight classes to 160 pounds, while Wyatt Doerr went from 160 to 170 and Zach Cahill bumped up from 170 to 182. The moves led to a third-place finish for Doerr and fourths for Lejia and Cahill.
Boyer said he liked the way his team came out and competed and, with Gunning back in the lineup, the Pirates should be getting themselves into position for the state meet four weeks from now.
“We still have some young kids who need to come around yet, but we have five pretty tough kids who give us a great dose to work with, and we’re probably better built right now for the state tournament than a tournament like this,” he said.
Ponca, which finished a distant third to the Wildcats and Pirates, came away with four champions in Anderson, Aiden Cook (170), Kemper Carlson (182) and Matt Logue (220). Other champions included Robert Aschoff of Osmond at 106 and Fischer Carson of Quad County Northeast at 285.
Girls brackets were included in the tournament, with Winnebago claiming the title. Champions included Emilee Olson of Quad County Northeast at 125 and Winnebago wrestlers Avari Wilkie (145), Darian Earth (185) and Precious DeCora (235).
Lewis & Clark Conference
Team standings
Winside 244, Plainview 234.5, Ponca 168, Quad County NE 138, Osmond 120.5, Winnebago girls 80, Tri County NE 78, Wakefield 71, Winnebago 33, Creighton 31, Quad County NE girls 25.
Final results
106: 1. Robert Aschoff, Osmond; 2. Holden Velez, Ponca; 3. Calix Barge, Wakefield.
113: 1. Korbin Carlson, Winside; 2. Landon Hansen, Plainview; 3. Samuel Chase, Wakefield; 4. Joseph Barnell, Creighton.
120: 1. Jacoby Mann, Winside; 2. Cooper Behmer, Winside; 3. Dominic True, Osmond; 4. Getsemani Ferrusca, TCNE.
126: 1. Dalton Anderson, Ponca; 2. Cayden Ellis, Winside; 3. Jordan Mosel, Plainview; 4. Carter Olson, QCNE.
126 (girls): 1. Emilee Olson, QCNE.
132: 1. Scout Ashburn, Plainview; 2. Jaxson Vinson, Osmond; 3. Mace Magwire, Winside; 4. Melaki George, Winnebago.
138: 1. Kyler Mosel, Plainview; 2. Maddox Magwire, Winside; 3. Gabriel Lamprecht, Wakefield; 4. Daniel Puppe, QCNE.
145: 1. Tanner Frahm, Plainview; 2. Art Escalante, Winside; 3. Gavin Wortman, QCNE; 4. Kolton Fischer, Wakefield.
145 (girls): 1. Avani Wilkie, Winnebago.
152: 1. Will Gunning, Plainview; 2. Tyler Carlson, Winside; 3. Ronnie Ramirez, Wakefield; 4. Call Cockburn, TCNE.
160: 1. Gabe Escalante, Winside; 2. Patrick Vinson, Osmond; 3. Sam Taylor, Ponca; 4. John Lejia, Plainview.
170: 1. Aiden Cook, Ponca; 2. Ajay Gubbels, QCNE; 3. Wyatt Doerr, Plainview; 4. Diego Rubelcaba, Wakefield.
182: 1. Kemper Carlson, Ponca; 2. Carson Bolz, Osmond; 3. Devin Eisenhauer, QCNE; 4. Zach Cahill, Plainview.
185 (girls): 1. Darian Earth, Winnebago.
195: 1. Mason Topp, Winside; 2. Brody Koopman, TCNE; 3. Justin Backer, QCNE; 4. Bryce Pokorny, Ponca.
220: 1. Matt Logue, Ponca; 2. Caleb Cockburn, TCNE; 3. Grayson Peterson, Plainview.
235 (girls): 1. Precious DeCora, Winnebago; 2. Janiyah Earth, Winnebago.
285: 1. Fischer Carson, QCNE; 2. Xander Albin, Plainview; 3. Alex George, Winnebago.