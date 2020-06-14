Winside native heading development of medical facility in Qatar

Living in a different culture opens your eyes to the bigger world around you. Those are the thoughts and have been the reality for Kim Leighton, who’s spent the last year and a half living and working in the city of Doha, Qatar. Doing so has led her to adapt to the culture and pace of a country a world apart from the one in which she once lived at Winside, Nebraska.
“It took a leap of faith to move to Qatar,” Leighton said. It’s something I never imagined I would do.”
The daughter of educators, Leighton graduated from Winside High School, earned her associates degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, her bachelors and masters at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, and her doctorate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She worked at Bryan Medical Center at Lincoln as an emergency room nurse, then served as faculty and dean of the Bryan College of Health Sciences and Chamberlain University.
In January 2018 she attended an annual international conference to share expertise and network. That action was to change the direction of her life. While there, she stopped at a booth set up by the Hamad Medical Corporation. Further interviews followed and in August she was offered a job as Executive Director of Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Center. By the end of the year Leighton was living in Qatar.
She was the first employee, walking into an empty, four-floor, 140,000-square-foot building, the second largest of all such centers in the world. It’s designed to provide simulation education and training for all types of healthcare providers and health system employees, and it became Leighton’s job to make this a reality.
A simulator is a training mannequin modeled after a human, so life-like it blinks and breathes, its chest rising and falling as it does so. When a simulator is given medication, it responds, and when cut, it bleeds. The simulator can undergo a wide range of procedures, such as insertion of an IV or catheter; it can be utilized to teach ventilator and airway management; and can be intubated. Some are full body models on which surgery can be performed, and others are task trainers, designed to teach specific skills.
Humans are also trained as standardized patients to provide for training in assessment and communications skills. Numerous virtual reality models are available to provide high-tech training when practicing on real people is dangerous or not realistic.
Learners training with the simulators can do so without any harm to a patient, Leighton said.
Her task to build the business from the ground up was similar to the history of the country itself. Forty years ago, only one building existed in Doha. There were no schools, businesses or health care system. Qatar, where Doha is located, is a peninsula jutting into the Persian Gulf, east of Saudi Arabia, and made up of stony desert or barren salt flats.
For thousands of years, nomadic Bedouins made their living there by raising camels, fishing, or diving for pearls. In 1916, Qatar became a British protectorate, receiving its independence in 1971. Exploration for oil began in 1930, and since the 1950s, the business of oil has rapidly developed the country. Today, the country is governed by a ruler, or emir, from the al-Thani family in a constitutional monarchy.
“There’s not a lot of (recorded) history here,” Leighton said. It’s a new country, but with museums, art galleries and libraries, the architecture of which Leighton describes as “stunningly, breathtakingly beautiful.”
Of the Qatar population, 93% have no origins in Qatar, but are dedicated to helping the country grow, and there is little crime.
“My individual rights have taken a back seat while living here,” she said, “but I feel safe and well-cared for. I don’t have to lock my doors, and I can walk, a single female, in the middle of the night wherever I want.”
The consequences for bad behavior, Leighton said, can be stiff fines or even deportation.
“You go home in shame,” Leighton said.
Muslim is the religion of the country, although its residents are free to practice any one of a hundred or more different religions. Sleeves are worn past the elbow, and knees and cleavage are covered.
No one is required to wear head coverings unless they are Muslim, in which case the women are attired in Abaya, a robe-like dress and hijab, a head-covering.
Men wear a thobe, a long, white shirt over loose pants. If they’re Muslim, their headdress is dependent upon where they’re from and some wear western clothing unless they’re at public events.
“Looking at life through an American lens can be challenging,” Leighton said. “The pace is slower and I’ve realized that in America we are used to immediate gratification. Here, time moves much slower and I often have to remind myself of that or I get frustrated.”
But setting that American lens aside, she is appreciative of all the country has to offer and plans to stay several more years. Or as she would say in Arabic, inshallah, or God willing.