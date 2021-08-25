Football is back. This time in its entirety.
Not only is high school ball back in full swing, but college football is back to its normal schedule, with games getting underway this week. From the Huskers to the Huskies, each and every team is ready to get back to a normal slate of games.
When it comes to high school, there are area teams who will — at the very least — be competing for a state title. They have the talent, they have the coaches and they have to experience to be among the best in their respective class.
There are also area teams that have that kind of upside but with more question marks.
Maybe it's a lack of depth. Maybe it’s a lack of experience. Maybe it’s a new coach or an entirely new staff. Whether it’s one of these things or more, they are questions that will need to be answered to see how far they can go. For some we could find out in the coming months. For others we might not know until we’re just weeks away from the playoffs.
Don’t be fooled by college football. There’s more going on besides the SEC actively trying to monopolize the sport. There’s still the usual cast of characters vying for national and conference championships, plus those vying for New Year’s Six bids as Group of Five teams, an accomplishment that will mean a lot more if the playoff goes to 12 teams.
And let’s not forget about the Golden Boys of Lincoln. They come into the year with an improved receiving corps, better defense and a quarterback in Adrian Martinez hungry to take the next step. Just to have sellout crowds back in Memorial Stadium feels like a title in and of itself, doesn’t it?
So without further ado, let’s take a swing at some of the weekend’s biggest games.
High school:
- Norfolk 21, Omaha South 13
Lots of changes are afoot for the Panthers, who not only have a new coach in Chris Koozer, but also have a new staff around him. Class A also will see the return of many Omaha public schools that canceled their 2020 season in the midst of the pandemic, one of whom the Panthers will be visiting in their opener. The Panthers return 15 starters on both sides of the ball, including a strong offensive and defensive line. They lean on them early and often and start the Koozer era with a win.
- No. 8 Lutheran High 42, Madison 14
It’ll be a tough road for the Eagles, who not only lose 10 seniors, but bring back just four. Each of them do figure to be a big part of the team in some facet, especially Keaton Ranslem, who will be getting a lot more carries. Madison faces a tough schedule and brings in an entirely new coaching staff led by Landonn Mackey. Things start bumpy for both teams, but Lutheran High pulls away.
- No. 4 Norfolk Catholic 28, Boone Central 17
Last year’s contest was a barn-burner that saw Norfolk Catholic erase a 14-0 deficit and stave off several comeback attempts by the Cardinals to win 21-14. Karter Kerkman’s prevalence in the run game was a big reason why, and he’ll be one to watch again in this year’s contest. Keep an eye out for Dillon Barnes, who takes over as the team’s top running back. Braden Benes of Boone Central will be better, but he’ll struggle to put up the same numbers without an established receiver like Ryan Kramer. The Cardinals fight hard, but the Knights pull away late.
- No. 1 Pierce 29, St. Paul 20
Even though the Bluejays give a lot of reason to believe they’ll run it back, they’ll need to give reps to a lot of those who are replacing the 13 seniors who left in the offseason. The run game especially will be one to watch for this contest as Michael Kruntorad replaces Tyler Race, who eclipsed 1,000 yards and went for 16 touchdowns a year ago. St. Paul’s only two losses a year ago were to Pierce — once in the season opener and once in the state semifinal — so it’ll be hungry. That said, I think Pierce gets it done here.
- No. 3 Cedar Catholic 21, O’Neill 6
The Trojans are a team with revenge on their mind. They lost to Norfolk Catholic in a game that determined the top seed in their district, then lost to Oakland-Craig to end their season for the second straight year. The red and white are hungry to make those games wins, but they won’t get that chance just yet. They do, however, host an O’Neill team looking to make improvements.
Cedar Catholic establishes itself from the get-go, putting on a clinic of power football.
- No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis 52, Wynot 14
The Blue Devils and Flyers have one big thing in common, a lack of depth. The teams return a combined 11 starters from last year’s teams, which combined for just four losses. Wynot had a strong defense a year ago, and that could remain the case this year, but as last year’s 56-14 loss could tell, stopping Tanner Pfeifer is hardly a walk in the park. The Blue Devils won’t fare much better this time around.
- No. 9 Allen 30, Osmond 28
The final season for the Allen Eagles gets underway with a doozy, a showdown at an Osmond team returning high-end talent. Last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19, so these teams haven’t faced one another recently. The Tigers have the talent to win, but I see some growing pains for Wyatt Schuettler, who coaches his first game for the team. The Eagles win a close one.
College:
- Nebraska 38, Illinois 24
Last year’s matchup saw Nebraska fall to the Illini 41-23. However, that was with Luke McCaffrey under center. When Martinez started in 2019, he completed 22 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, along with 18 carries for 118 yards on the ground, one of his better stat lines from that season.
He may not replicate that exactly, but add on that Martinez has something to prove and you’ve got an opening-week win for the scarlet and cream.