Three drivers with the most wins in their respective divisions added to those totals during a rare Friday night of racing at Off Road Speedway.

The Friday program, part of a two-night bonus edition which includes the Don Weyhrich Classic planned for Saturday, included a giveaway of 47 bicycles and nine scooters donated by drivers and sponsors to children in attendance before the feature races began.

Then, it was Cameron Meyer’s win in the IMCA SportMods feature that began the parade of previous winners to victory lane.

In the closest race of the night, the Pierce driver — who also holds the top spot on the points list — ran side-by-side for three-consecutive laps with Norfolk’s Colby Langenberg before gaining an edge on the inside and holding off Langenberg during the final few laps of the race for his third win among eight top five finishes on the season at Off Road Speedway in nine outings.

Langenberg finished second, while Tyler Afrank of Norfolk — who trails Meyer by just four in the points competition — took third place. Afrank has now finished in the top five six times this season and Langenberg five.

Another area driver who won for the third time in 2021 is Cameron Wilkinson, who also won in Columbus on Thursday night, before winning at Off Road Speedway for the second week in a row and once again leading his brother Kyle past the checkered flag in the IMCA Stock Cars feature.

Finishing just behind the Neligh drivers was Norfolkan Eric Haase in third place.

Likewise, Jason Wilkinson, the father of Cameron and Kyle, won for the fourth time — the most wins at Off Road Speedway so far this season — by leading every lap of the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature.

The points leader, also of Neligh, finished ahead of Norfolk driver Shannon Pospisil and Bloomfield’s Trent Johnson who took second- and third-place, respectively.

Finally, in a weather-shortened IMCA Late Models feature, York’s Cory Dumpert — who was racing at Off Road Speedway for just the second time this year — took full advantage of starting on the pole to lead from start to finish for the win.

Norfolkans Chase Osborne and Kyle Prauner finished in reverse order from a week ago, with Osborne taking second place this time and Prauner — the Late Models points leader — finishing third.

