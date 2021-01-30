Winona State came into Wayne winless but came away from the contest at Rice Auditorium here Friday night with its first win of the oddly scheduled season.
The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference scheduled teams to play back-to-back games on a weekend, and the Warriors came into Wayne State after playing teams in the upper echelon of the conference or not playing a game at all.
The Wayne State women’s basketball team had chances throughout the night but eventually fell 75-70 after trailing the entire game.
“We have to get better immediately,” Wayne State coach Brent Pollari said. “With the abbreviated schedule, it is important to take every game as important as it is.”
That importance is winning every game as the condensed schedule makes each game more and more important.
“We need to win every night out,” Pollari said. “We can’t take a night off.”
The Wildcats relied on 50% shooting in the opening 10 minutes to grab a double-digit advantage, but Winona State battled back and tied the score at the end of the frame 22-22.
Frigid second and third quarters for Wayne State helped put the Warriors in front.
“I was really disappointed in the way our offense affected our defense,” Pollari said. “We were missing shots and then we would come to the other end of the court without any effort. We gave up too many easy shots.”
Halley Busse heated up in the second half and the Wildcats came back from a 10-point deficit with just over eight minutes left in the game.
With the Warriors up 60-50, Josey Ryan hit a shot in the paint for the Wildcats to make it 60-52, but WSC missed a layup on its next possession.
Busse canned a 3-pointer with 7:42 remaining and then hit another 46 seconds later and the Wildcats were at the doorstep 62-58.
But a couple of turnovers and an offensive foul stalled the comeback. Erin Norling made it a four-point game again with 4:06 left, but Wayne State could get no closer.
A Kylie Hammer 3-pointer with nine seconds left made it four again, but a final free throw from the Warriors and a missed 3 by the Wildcats ended the contest.
“We simply need to play better,” Pollari said. “We need to play through some adversity and not let one end of the court dictate how we play at both ends of the court.”
Norling and Bussey led the Wildcats with 21 points each, and Ryan and Hammer joined them in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Winona State had five players in double figures.
The two teams will go at it again in a Saturday afternoon contest back here at Rice Auditorium.
WSU 22 18 18 17 — 75
WSC 22 15 13 20 — 70
WINONA STATE UNIVERSITY (1-4, 1-3): Taylor Hustad 7 2-4 16; Sydney Lodermeier 5 2-2 15; Emma Fee 6 4-7 16; Caitlin Riley 1 0-0 2; Mattie Schminez 4 1-1 10; Allie Pickrain 2 0-0 6; Ava Sergio 3 4-5 10.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE (4-5, 3-4): Erin Norling 9 2-3 21; Autumn Mlinar 2 0-0 4; Hailey Bussey 7 3-4 21; Josey Ryan 5 1-1 12; Kylie Hammer 3 3-4 10; Kassidy Pingel 1 0-0 2.