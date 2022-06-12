Familiar names once again found their way into victory lane during Saturday night’s regular slate of races at Off Road Speedway, but had to take the long way to get there.
Wilkinsons–Cameron and Jason, both of Neligh–secured feature wins in the IMCA Stock Cars and Hobby Stocks division, respectively, while Cory Dumpert of York earned another IMCA Late Models victory.
The odd man out was Norfolk’s Tyler Afrank who, after finishing among the top five just once this season, won an “A” feature for the first time at Off Road Speedway in the IMCA SportMods class.
Afrank, starting on the outside of the front row, grabbed the lead immediately and stayed there all 15 laps, while Jonathan Jensen and James Roebuck of Genoa battled for second place behind him.
Jensen’s advantage of starting on the pole gave the Norfolk driver the edge for the first half of the race until Roebuck was able to pass with six laps remaining to finish second with Jensen taking third place.
Cameron Wilkinson’s IMCA Stock Cars win, on the other hand, is his fifth in six nights of racing at Off Road Speedway this season and, once again, was the result of Wilkinson navigating his way through the field of cars not only after starting six rows deep in the pack but also after being sent to the back of the 16-car field following a visit to the pits early in the race to remove a badly damaged hood.
After his return to the track, however, Wilkinson was among the top five cars within a few laps, in third place with 10 laps left and, following a caution, was side-by-side with leader Chad Bruns for a lap before taking over the lead with eight laps remaining.
Cameron’s brother, Kyle, then made his way into second place until–after the pair ran alongside each other for four laps–Cameron secured the win on the final lap while Kyle held off a late charge by Bruns for second.
Bruns, of Wayne, took third place for his second top five finish of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Jason Wilkinson, Cameron and Kyle’s father, won a second consecutive “A” feature in the IMCA Hobby Stocks division.
With the race interrupted by five cautions Wilkinson, who started in the fourth row of the 21-car field, didn’t get to the front until he passed leader Dustin Jackson on the inside of turn two with six laps left.
Even then, Wilkinson had to hold off a final threat by Jackson two laps later, as well as a caution with three laps remaining, before locking up the win.
Jackson, of O’Neill, finished second, while Travis Landauer of Albion–after working his way steadily from a starting position near the back of the field–edged Lance Mielke of Norfolk for third place and his first top five finish at Off Road Speedway.
Cory Dumpert of York, who also had to overcome a starting position in the back half of a competitive field, won for the third time in the IMCA Late Models class.
Dumpert made his way from fifth place onto the bumper of race leader Joey Haase with a move up the middle and between the cars ahead of him following a caution with 15 laps remaining, then took the lead two laps later.
Dumpert increased his lead to just less than a straightaway during the final dozen laps while Alex Banks, of Newman Grove, secured second place ahead of Norfolk’s Haase who finished third, his first top five finish at the track.
The Midwest Stock Cars Association cars also made an appearance Saturday night, with David Hille of Hadar guiding his Camaro to a win. Mike Ganskow, of Columbus, and Brandon Proskocil, of Ord, finished in second and third place, respectively.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)
LATE MODELS: (16 cars) (A feature) 1. Cory Dumpert, York; 2. Alex Banks, Newman Grove; 3. Joey Haase; 4. Chase Osborne; 5. Devin Johnson, Bloomfield; 6. Jim Johnson, Plainview; 7. Travis Birkley, Wakefield; 8. Matt Haase; 9. Nelson Vollbrecht, Stanton; 10. Brock Carlson, Winside; 11. Bill Kubik, Grand Island; 12. Tom Svoboda, David City; 13. Cory Beckstrom, Omaha; 14. Jon Haase, Plainview; 15. Kyle Prauner; 16. Robert Osborne. (Heat 1) 1. Jon Haase, 2. J. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. D. Johnson, 2. Berkeley. (Heat 3) 1. Joey Haase, 2. C. Osborne.
IMCA STOCK CAR:(16 cars) (A Feature): 1. Cameron Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Kyle Wilkinson, Neligh; 3. Chad Bruns, Wayne; 4. Nate DeSive, O’Neill; 5. Derek Sehi, Neligh; 6. Tejay Mielke; 7. Eric Haase; 8. Tyler Steckelberg, Pierce; 9. Fred DeSive, O’Neill; 10. Chuck Sands, Neligh; 11. John Hadcock, Wayne; 12. Jaycee Bruns, Wayne; 13. Tanner Cunningham, Tilden; 14. Darren Wurdeman, O’Neill; 15. Jake Timm; 16. Ron Pettitt. (Heat 1) 1. 2. C. Wilkinson. (Heat 2) 1. C. Bruns, 2. Mielke. (Heat 3) 1. Haase, 2. Sands.
IMCA HOBBY STOCK:(21 Cars) (A Feature): 1. Jason Wilkinson, Neligh; 2. Dustin Jackson, O’Neill; 3. Travis Landauer, Albion; 4. Lance Mielke; 5. Mark Arduser, Battle Creek; 6. Anthony Bruns, Creston; 7. Shannon Pospisil; 8. Kim Kimmel; 9. Tanner Uehling; 10. Joe Rosberg; 11. Stephanie Reynolds; 12. Jace Malasek, Emerson; 13. Zachary Sweigard; 14. Creighton Hoebelheinrich, York; 15. Colin Hein, Columbus; 16. Nate Buck, Neligh; 17. Wyatt Lehman; 18. Kristy Rosberg; 19. Dakota Spann, Wayne; 20. Trevor Frisch; 21. Taylor Huss, Fairbury. (Heat 1) 1. Arduser, 2. Spann. (Heat 2) 1. Huss, 2. A. Bruhn. (Heat 3) 1. Jackson, 2. Pospisil.
IMCA SPORTMODS: (10 cars) (A Feature): 1. Tyler Afrank; 2. James Roebuck, Genoa; 3. Jonathan Jensen; 4. Justin Svoboda, David City; 5. Cameron Meyer, Pierce; 6. Colby Langenberg; 7. David Johnson, Columbus; 8. Spencer Galaway, York; 9. Shawn Kelley, Albion; 10. Kevin Kay, Wayne. (Heat 1) 1. Svoboda, 2. Johnson. (Heat 2) 1. Roebuck, 2. Meyer.
MIDWEST STOCK CARS: (14 cars) (A Feature): 1. David Hille, Hadar; 2. Mike Ganskow, Columbus; 3. Brandon Proskocil, Ord; 4. Noah Tworek, Columbus; 5. Cody Proskocil, Ord; 6. Trent Proskocil, Ord; 7. Tad Proskocil, Ord; 8. Eric Cerny, Rogers; 9. Curt Slater, Defiance, IA; 10. Mike Merril, Grand Island; 11. Greg Moravec, Lindsay; 12. Bill Rombach, Platte Center; 13. Brenda Moravec, Lindsay; 14. Dean Wilkinson, Neligh. (Heat 1) 1. Ganskow, 2. Cerny. (Heat 2) 1. Tad Proskocil, 2. Tworek.