Winners announced in juried show

The 16th annual juried show is now on display at the Norfolk Arts Center. Comprising artwork submitted to the competition by regional artists, the exhibit pieces were selected by juror Eddie Dominguez of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design.
Thirty works of original art, many of which are by local artists, were ultimately chosen from many submissions. Many mediums are represented, from traditional oils to wood-turning.
Winners of the competition were announced at the opening reception on April 1. Best in Show was awarded to Mike Trotter with his surreal ink pen illustration titled “Fisherman’s Dilemma.” Mary Mancuso was awarded first place for her acrylic painting, “Ancestral Voices.” Second place went to Zoe Nielsen’s “Scale Study,” a hand-cut collagraph and screen print piece. Butch Rohrschneider won honorable mention for his photograph, “Tornado Impression Number 1.”
Trotter describes his work as rooted in surrealism but cognizant of humor and pop culture. His drawings can be described as busy, completely filling the space, but done in great detail. Rather than illustrating with pencils or art pens, his tool of choice is a ballpoint pen. He enjoys using pens because they allow for a value scale similar to pencils yet with an amplified grayscale effect that makes his drawings pop. Trotter said a typical piece may take from one month to one year to complete. Those who view this piece are likely to not forget it.
In addition to the juried show selections, works by Dominguez and fellow UNL faculty are on display in a concurrent faculty exhibition. Dominguez works primarily in ceramics, creating stunningly glazed large-scale platters and landscape tiles.
The juried show is on display through Wednesday, May 24. Admission to the NAC galleries is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to view the best recent works by local and regional artists.