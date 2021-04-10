WINNEBAGO — Winnebago's Zeriah George pinned every wrestler she faced as she finished with an 8-0 record at the Twin River National Wrestling Tournament, earning the Gold All-American honor for the Nebraska Bibs.
The Nebraska girls high school AAU wrestling team finished in fourth place overall at the event in Des Moines on April 2-3.
"It was a lot of fun. She set things up the way that she knew that she was supposed to do," said Adam Tranmer, assistant director of the AAU Nebraska girls and boys wrestling teams and Winnebago wrestling coach. "When she got on top, she made sure that her opponents wouldn't get out from underneath of her."
In a tournament filled with 22 teams from all over the Midwest, George didn't fall to one wrestler, a perfect record that goes back to when she competed for Winnebago during the school year.
It's something the majority of wrestlers couldn't accomplish, let alone a girl from Winnebago.
"It's special for a girl from Winnebago who gets to compete on this national team," Tranmer said. "To have the Native American community supporting her and pushing her to be the best is great."
At the tournament, the senior from Winnebago High School went 5-0 on the opening day and turned around to defeat three more wrestlers the next day, while she helped out her team along the way.
"In our first dual on Saturday, we were down by three points and it came down to her match. I told her that I didn't want to put any pressure on her and I said, 'You have to win by eight points or more to win this dual,' " Tranmer said. "When she pinned the girl, all of the girls freaked out and it guaranteed a top four finish."
The Nebraska Bibs lost the next two matches that day but took fourth place at the Twin River National Wrestling Tournament.
After her performance in Des Moines, USA Wrestling ranks George No. 16 in the country in the heavyweight class.
George will get another chance to wrestle and to defend her spotless record at the AAU Scholastic Duals in Orlando, Florida, on June 21-27.
"She will be going up against the best wrestlers from the East Coast and the South," Tranmer said. "Disney is going to be very exciting, and she's got a great chance of continuing her undefeated streak."