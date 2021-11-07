VERMILLION, S.D. — The Winnebago Indians had no shortage of motivation heading into the Class 9A All Nations Conference Championship.
They ended up using every bit of it in a 62-12 win over the Todd County Falcons of South Dakota on Saturday in the Dakota Dome.
. @BagoAthletics are your 2021 All-Nations Conference 9A Champions!#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/gMy285b1Yk— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 7, 2021
This is Winnebago’s first All Nations title since joining the nine-man league ahead of the 2020 season, which was played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19.
“These kids worked their butt off in the offseason,” coach Adam James said. “We came out in this game and we had gotten the turnovers we needed to get the game going in our direction.”
Two strong runs by Todd County’s Tristan Rodgers had the Falcons at the Winnebago 35 on the first drive of the game, but a strip sack gave the Indians possession at the Falcons’ 40. Six plays later, Zaiden Bernie got the blue and white on the board with a touchdown.
Winnebago recovered an onside kick, but couldn’t turn it into points. Later in the first quarter, a fumble by Todd County allowed winnebago to take over at the Falcons’ 49. Destin Vergas capped off the drive with a three-yard score on a jet sweep.
Destin Vergas takes a six-yard jet sweep for a score. Two-point conversion is good. @BagoAthletics 14, @ToddCountyHS 0; 0:19 1Q.#ANCChampionship #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Cp1LQosaHV— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 6, 2021
Things stayed quiet until early in the second quarter, when Logan Suarez wrestled a reception away from Sayge Yellow Eagle and ran it back to Todd County’s 13. From there, Antrell Harlan needed just three carries — including a two-yard touchdown run — to widen the margin.
Todd County would have a chance to put points on the board with under a minute left and first and goal at the Winnebago three, but the Indians forced a turnover on downs and went into halftime up 20-0.
HALFTIME: @BagoAthletics 20, @ToddCountyHS 0.Winnebago forces a turnover on downs with the ball at their own four just before the break. #ANCChampionship #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/2Eh4OftANq— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) November 6, 2021
Though it seemed like the Falcons were gaining momentum going into the second half, the Indians quickly put an end to such speculation. They went on to score a touchdown on each of their six possessions in the second half. The Falcons had two of their own, but it wasn’t enough.
Quarterback Zaiden Bernie and running back Antrell Harlan were integral to Winnebago’s offensive production all night. Bernie had 18 carries for a team-high 202 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed two of six passes for 20 yards.
Harlan had 22 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns and was named the game’s most valuable offensive player.
Heading onto the contest, the sophomore running back wanted nothing less than to avenge a blowout loss in last year’s title game against Tiospa Zina, South Dakota.
“I remember last year as clear as day. We got blown out by 30,” he said. “It didn’t happen this year. We’re the best in this league and we showed it tonight.”
Not far from his laser-focused mind was a chip on his shoulder.
Before the game started, the All Nations Conference announced the all-conference and all-league teams for the 2021 season. Harland was named an honorable mention and he was not satisfied.
“I deserve to be all-conference,” he said. “They said honorable mention. I ain’t no honorable mention and everyone knows that now.”
The defense allowed just 202 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers, all of which came on Todd County’s first three drives. The unit’s efforts all year are a big reason why they were able to get as far as they did, according to coach James.
“When those kids fly around and get to the ball, they’re not scared. And I think that’s a big difference,” he said. “Our defense put us in great situations.
“Our stats all year didn’t really paint the picture of what we were doing, because our defense gave us a 20-yard field at times. It was a defensive team effort this year.”
The Indians had played in the NSAA in year’s past as an eight-man team, but enrollment numbers kept them from participating in the playoffs.
So when the opportunity came to play in a league that would not only allow for postseason football, but also put them against other Native American schools, the boys were all in.
“This league means a lot to these kids, the families, the communities,” coach Adam James said. “You can see our kids jumped on board right away and ran with it. It’s been awesome.”
Todd County, S.D. 0 0 6 6 — 12
Winnebago 14 6 28 14 — 62
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
WIN: Zaiden Bernie 3 run (Kick failed) 7:57.
WIN: Destin Vergas six run (Vergas pass from Bernie) 0:19.
SECOND QUARTER
WIN: Antrell Harlan 2 run (PAT failed) 8:37.
THIRD QUARTER
WIN: Harlan 12 run (Bernie run) 9:20.
WIN: Harlan 21 run (PAT failed) 6:53.
WIN: Bernie 39 run (PAT failed) 5:19.
TC: Rocky Wiedman fumble recovery in end zone (PAT failed) 4:07.
WIN: Harlan 18 run (Harlan run) 0:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
WIN: LaVelle Smith 1 run (PAT failed) 5:28.
TC: Stephan Guerue 33 run (PAT failed) 3:23.
WIN: Duran Blackfish 67 pass from Smith (Cashus Kearnes run) 0:50.