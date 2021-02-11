Wingett finds home at South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — From a star basketball player at Winnebago High School to a Division I basketball player for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, David Wingett has had much success but not without ups and downs along the way.
Wingett, 22, grew up in Northeast Nebraska, attended Winnebago and started all four years for the Indians. He averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game during his career and finished as the second-leading scorer in Nebraska prep history with more than 2,200 points.
Wingett also led Winnebago to two state tournament appearances, including a Class C1 state title in 2015.
"It meant everything — growing up there and then playing basketball for the Indians. It's just the dream when you go to Winnebago," Wingett said. "Everybody on that team is like brothers to me."
After graduating from Winnebago in 2017, the left-handed sharp-shooter spent a post-graduate year in Durham, North Carolina, where he played for Bull City Prep Academy.
He gained exposure to colleges around the country, including Auburn, Arkansas and Wichita State among a dozen more, while he perfected his game on the court.
The 6-foot-7-inch forward averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and shot 47% from the 3-point line at Bull City. During a game against Orangeburg Prep Academy (S.C.), Wingett went a perfect 8-of-8 from beyond the arc.
"I didn't really have a whole lot of exposure coming out of high school and took a chance at something I wasn't really familiar with. It pretty much worked out," Wingett said. "As I got older, I felt like Bull City could help me keep growing and expanding my game."
Wingett ultimately decided to go play under coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.
"I always liked their basketball team growing up," Wingett said. "I felt like Memphis had a good program."
Wingett appeared in only four games for the Tigers in the 2018-19 season before suffering a season-ending injury. The injury of his fractured fibula, in addition to being away from home, led to his departure from Memphis.
"Everything was going really well. I was doing great in school and getting my body right for the college level. I was gaining a lot of muscle and strength," Wingett said. "It was really unfortunate when I got injured. I had to sit out from practicing, and it was pretty tough there for a while."
After taking a medical redshirt year, it didn't take long before Wingett found his new home at South Dakota State, playing under coach Eric Henderson.
"I always knew David would be a tremendous fit here at South Dakota State for a lot of different reasons," Henderson said. "We give our players a lot of freedom offensively, and David is obviously a versatile player. He can stretch the defense, he can put the ball on the floor and he is very unselfish. His basketball characteristics really fit our program.
“With it being this close to home, I know family is really important to him. For them to be a part of this as well, I always felt like it would be a great fit."
In his first season with the Jackrabbits, Wingett played in all 32 games as he averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
He shot 38.7% from the field and 37.7% from deep.
"I think he's gotten a lot stronger, and every aspect of his game has really improved. The game is starting to slow down for him," Henderson said. "When you play at the Division I level, there's a different pace you have to get accustomed to. He's done a tremendous job of adjusting to that pace and letting things come to him. When he was at Winnebago, he did it all and he had to do it all.
“He's understanding what makes this team really special, and I think he's a huge part of our success."
While he was shining on the offensive end of the court, his main focus has been improving his defensive game.
"Defensively I've grown a lot over the last two years, but I need to keep improving my IQ as a basketball player," Wingett said.
Offensively, Wingett started the 2021 season off a little slow but has slowly picked up his game, when he had a season-high 16 points against Mount Marty on Jan. 4.
Over the past seven games, he's been averaging 8.2 points per game and has been shooting 43.7% on 3-pointers.
"He's playing with a lot of confidence right now, which is so important because he struggled shooting a little bit earlier in the year," Henderson said. "For him to see his shot to go in gives him even more confidence. He's a kid that works on his game a lot, and he really has a team first mentality that I really love. He's a pleasure to coach."
South Dakota State has jumped out to an 11-4 record this season with wins over Iowa State, Utah State, Bradley and Mount Marty, in addition to seven wins in conference play.
"We are really connected. We love to compete and get better. From this point on, we are going to continue to find ways to keep winning," Wingett said.
The Jackrabbits head into a long stretch of conference play as they sit second in the Summit League, having lost just once since Dec. 12.
"This is a strange year for everybody. This virus impacts everybody in different ways and not just for basketball players," Henderson said. "We're going to worry about things that we can control, and we're trying to get better every single day. As long as we stay true to our character and who we are, if we just play really hard and play together, then the outcomes will determine themselves."