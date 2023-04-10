Starting off with a bogey wasn’t how Tyson Wingate wanted to get his round underway during Monday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Championships at the Norfolk Country Club.
But the Norfolk High junior quickly recovered with three straight pars, and that helped set him up for a medal by finishing 15th with an 80.
“I felt like it was a rough start, but I finally got it turned around after a couple of holes,” Wingate said. “I really practiced my putting before today, and I started off with a two-putt. Then I started to hit a couple one-putts after a while.”
Three other Panthers finished within five strokes of Wingate to help the team come in sixth with a 329.
Lincoln Southeast ran away with the team title behind the top two medalists, Gavin Gerch and Thomas Bryson – the only two golfers to finish under par. That allowed the Knights to win by 22 strokes with a 5-over par 293.
Wingate said it was nice to medal, but he considers that a team accomplishment.
“It means a lot to the team, as well,” he said. “It’s another step in the game for the team to help get our confidence up.”
Norfolk assistant coach Chris Asbury said it was good to have a medalist and even better to have other Panthers within a few strokes of the top 15.
“It was good to see Tyson back in the medals,” he said. “The other guys were all kind of in the mix for that. It was really fun to be in the mix team wise, too. We were up there on the leaderboard for a while today, and for them to experience that was a good thing. It will help them take the next step forward. We had several kids close to medaling today.”
Norfolk’s top four were within four strokes of each other at last week’s Kearney invite. Now the focus is to keep that balance while shaving off more strokes.
“I believe we took a step in the right direction,” Asbury said. “We kept the ball in play and made some progress overall for how the season’s going.
“Everyone worked hard over the summer and fall. We’re getting into gear this spring, and they’re doing a good job competing with each other but playing for each other, too. We’re constantly trying to work on our game and get our individual scores lower and team scores a little bit lower with every meet.”
The golfers enjoyed an ideal day after struggling to even get outside for the first few weeks of practices this season. Asbury said that stretch of bad weather led to some creativity while working indoors, but the team’s time spent in the summer and fall became more important.
Wingate is happy, though, that the conditions have improved and tournaments are now a regular part of the schedule.
“It’s coming down to starting to get some of the rust off,” he said. “I think we had one week of practice before the first tournament, but the weather out here today was beautiful.”
HAC Championships
Team scoring: Lincoln Southeast 293, Lincoln Southwest 315, Kearney 317, Lincoln East 321, Lincoln Pius X 324, Norfolk 329, Lincoln Northeast 336, Fremont 337, Columbus 341, Grand Island 363, Lincoln North Star 383, Lincoln High 459.
Individual medalist: 1. Gavin Gerch, LSE, 69; 2. Thomas Bryson, LSE, 71; 3. Parker Bunting, LE, 74; 4. Owen Tucker, LSE, 75; 5. Perry Swarm, KEA, 75; 6. Frankie Dawson, LPX, 76; 7. Dylan Dahlstedt, KEA, 77; 8. Sam Kline, LSW, 77; 9. Ben Kottemeyer, LSW, 78; 10. Porter Nelson, LSE, 78; 11. Preston Vilai, GI, 79; 12. Dylan McCurley, LSW, 79; 13. Beau Shanahan, FRE, 80; 14. Carson Kildow, LNS, 80; 15. Tyson Wingate, NOR, 80.
Norfolk results: Tyson Wingate 80, Coleson Barritt 81, Gabe Claussen 83, Hayden Kuehner 85, Hudson Merkel 90.