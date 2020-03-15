WINSIDE — Fred Brune was probably too busy dodging bullets being fired by angry Germans to realize he had lost his mess kit. Or perhaps, after a bullet pierced the aluminum pan, he deemed in useless and tossed it away.
No one knows for sure.
What is known is Brune fought in at least one of the fiercest battles of World War I, which took place in in “Bois de foret,” a forest in Northern France.
The Winside native was part of Company C, 4th infantry, 3rd division. In the fall of 1917, his unit was stationed at Fort Brown, Texas, and in April of 1918, they left for France.
A history of the third division describes the conditions under which the soldiers fought during the battle in “Bois de foret.”
“The regiment had now been in the line 23 days. Heavy casualties had reduced its numbers to about 400 men. These men, worn and weary, their nerves shattered by constant shelling, the majority so sick from the continuous exposure that they stumbled through their duties in a daze, felt that relief was due. They knew, of course, that it was necessary to keep them in the line, but they did not know that the reason therefore was that the higher command, knowing the strategic importance of our positions, and the difficulty of holding them, felt it safer to keep these veterans, exhausted though they were, in these positions than to entrust them to other troops who had yet displayed those qualities of bulldog tenacity that these troops had so dearly demonstrated.”
* * *
Fred Brune was born on Dec. 7, 1890, to Wilhelm and Johanna Brune. The couple had married in 1875 in Germany and moved to American in 1877 in search of “opportunities offered a young man,” said an article about them in the Winside history book. They initially settled in Otoe County and moved to Wayne County a few years later. There they bought 160 acres of land 4 miles east and 1 mile north of Winside. In time, they doubled their land holdings.
Wilhelm and Johanna had eight children — Mary, Minnie, William, Anna, Henry, Fred, Sophia and Frank. William died in 1913; Johanna died three years later. Both are buried in the Theophilus Cemetery, which is on land they donated for the church and cemetery.
Fred, his wife, Minnie and their infant son are buried there too. The couple married in 1921. Their son died on March 7, 1924; Minnie died 20 days later. Fred never remarried.
In 1917, before marrying Minnie, Fred Brune either enlisted or was drafted into the Army, fighting in France and Germany. After the war, he returned to Winside and farmed the home place until 1959 when he moved to Wayne. He died in 1962.
In time, the Theophilus Church closed. In 1987, the building was moved to Winside, where it serves as the town’s museum.
* * *
Around 75 years after Fred Brune fought in Bois de Foret, a man from The Netherlands stumbled upon a shiny object among the forest’s foilage.
“At that time you would still find some ‘rubbish’ from the first world war in these woods in France,” said Rob Janssen of Tuitjenhorn in The Netherlands. “I was there with friends and we all were very interested in the history of the first world war and visited the places where the Americans had fought. I found the mess kit under some leaves and brushes.”
He picked it up, took it home, and for years wondered about the man who used the kit all those years ago.
“It was very interesting to see that in the mess tin a name of the American soldier was engraved. This name is F.H. Brune. Many times I wondered who this person was and if he survived the war or not,” Janssen wrote recently letter to officials at the Winside Museum.
Years after finding the tin, Janssen, who is a police officer, found someone who helped him search the internet for more information about Brune.
“Only recently I found out that this mess tin must have ... without a doubt ... belonged to Fred Brune of Winside, Wayne County, Nebraska,” he said.
Despite being buried in the woods for years, the kit is in surprisingly good condition.
“The mess kit is made of aluminium and in very good shape. At that period you would find more war rubbish in the woods. nowadays it is all gone and you won’t find anything. It was a lucky find. Probably Brune threw it away after it was damaged by a shell. I don’t know if Brune got wounded in the process. Maybe the messkit saved him from injury, who knows.”
While Janssen has considered sending the kit to the museum in Winside, he’s not quite ready to part with it.
“For now I still like to enjoy this special relic a bit more as I’m deeply interested in the first world war and wrote two books about it,” he said.