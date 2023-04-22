Taleah Williams returned to Johnny Carson Field to be honored on Thursday, an appropriate site since it is the place where her track and field career took off before springboarding to international success.
Williams had her jersey retired by Norfolk High during the school’s 97th annual track and field invitational.
Williams placed second in the long jump in Class A during her senior season in 2015. She also helped the basketball team qualify for the state tournament earlier that season.
Even greater success came after graduation for Williams, who was born without a lower left arm.
She earned a gold medal in the long jump in the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, and she finished fourth in the T-47 division long jump at the Paralympic Games in 2021 in Tokyo.
Even with all that success, being honored by her high school was a special moment.
“It means everything. Norfolk was my home,” Williams said. “The high school has always been great, so it’s nice to be honored like this.”
She never would have predicted that track and field would take her around the world when she was wearing her now-retired Panthers jersey.
“I never thought I’d be able to see the world the way I have, and traveling is awesome,” she said. “I enjoy it. I’m glad I have the means to do so.”
Track and field was just part of an athletic childhood for Williams.
“I just wanted to do everything as a kid,” she said. “I started with the Optimists Track Club, and from there I took off and enjoyed it. I was good at it, so we just kept going.”
Just like her approach to sports in general, Williams tried to sample everything she could in track and field.
“I started trying everything, but I stuck with long jump because it’s the most fun,” she said.
A quick conversation while she was a college athlete at the University of Nebraska at Omaha led to a whirlwind of winning the long jump in the U.S. Paralympic Trials and a trip to Rio for the 2016 Paralympic Games.
“When I did my first two years at UNO, I think we were at conference and a coach went up to my coach at the time and mentioned something about it,” she said. “He mentioned it to me, and from there I contacted the team. That was in 2016, and I’ve been on the team every since.”
Williams surprised herself at being able to win gold medals on an international stage.
“It’s something I never imagined for myself,” she said. “I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been involved in it, especially with confidence. It just means a lot. I’m proud of myself for getting to where I am today because I never saw it being that way.”
Williams hopes to maintain that success for five more years, through the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and then especially the next event four years after that.
“Right now, my goal is to make it to 2028 because the games are in (Los Angeles), and I think that would be super cool to compete at home,” she said. “But we’ll see what my body allows.”
Williams lives in Omaha and works as an optometrist technician. She said with her family still living in Norfolk, she gets back as often as she can.
“Norfolk has always been awesome,” she said. “The support of the community has always been good. I feel that we have the best of Nebraska, so it means a lot coming from a town like this that is small and tight-knit. I love it.”